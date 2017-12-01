Advertorial: Wedding Gallery Winter/Spring 2018

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock Beauty BRIDEface Richmond Why spend your wedding day rushing to salon appointments when you can have your own personal makeup artist and hair stylist in your home, hotel suite or at your venue? Because weddings are the primary focus of BRIDEface Richmond, we understand that it’s about more than just making you and your bridal party look amazing on your wedding day. It’s also about making sure everything runs on time, keeping everyone happy and calm, and making you feel like a celebrity. On the most photographed day of your life, have the peace of mind knowing you are the most beautiful and confident version of yourself! Call 804-822-0511 or visit bridefacerichmond.com. Bridal Shows The Wedding Experience Do you spend hours browsing websites, flipping through magazines, and exploring Pinterest and Instagram? How are you going to turn all of those ideas into your wedding day? When you visit the Wedding Experience, planning your wedding will be easy and fun! You’ll chat with the area’s most talented and trustworthy wedding professionals while you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, and find your perfect look in our fashion show. You’ll be inspired as you discover new ideas and uncover the latest trends. Best of all, you’ll experience everything up close, in person, and in just one day. January 7 and August 26 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Details at WeddingExperience.com. Save 25% off tickets with promo code RMAG. Caterers & Sweets A Sharper Palate At A Sharper Palate Catering & Events, our goal is to provide a service that ensures a successful event enjoyed by all. Whether you desire haute cuisine or Southern comfort food, our team of skilled chefs will create a menu that excites your palate. For the past 20 years, Virginia’s families and corporations have come to recognize A Sharper Palate for providing events that are always tasteful, professional and delicious. Our approach to quality and detail is what sets us apart, so you can relax and enjoy your event. For more information, call 804-553-0495 or visit asharperpalate.com or facebook.com/asharperpalatecatering. Deep Run Roadhouse Deep Run Roadhouse has broken the mold of the endless boring BBQ restaurant concepts. On top of their meticulously prepared BBQ, they offer many different Tex Mex options, comfort food options and 14 sides made from scratch daily. Owner and Executive Chef Paul Hubbard takes his BBQ with the utmost seriousness. Instead of concentrating on one specific style of BBQ, he highlights the best styles from around the country. The brisket is Texas Style, The pork is Carolina Style and the ribs are Kansas City Style. All served with 3 different BBQ sauces to compliment the 3 different styles. DeepRunRoadhouse.com Goodrich Gourmet What service style should I choose for my wedding reception? Are you struggling to decide which service style best suits your needs? A good caterer or wedding planner should be able to help you based on your vision for your big day, but here are some tips to help you understand the differences between them: 1) Buffet Style — The most cost effective and casual option. Tip: Add a plated salad salad course to boost the elegance of the meal. 2) Family Style — This method consists of large platters of each food item being placed on each table, and the guests plate the food themselves. This is the fastest way to serve your guests; it’s also cost effective and encourages your guests to interact with others at their table. It adds a “family” feel to your reception, and guests enjoy it, plus they don’t have to get up and wait in a buffet line. 3) Plated Service — The most elegant (and expensive!) style of service. Usually includes passed hors d’oeuvres, a plated salad course, and a dinner course. Plating is more costly because the caterer must bring in more plating chefs and servers than with the other styles. Call 804-750-1400 or visit GoodrichGourmet.com for more info. Pearl’s Pearl’s culture of wholesome natural ingredients coupled with pastry art has made it well known throughout the region as the go-to place to wow your guests. All products are baked daily to ensure that your friends, family, and associates will be talking about your special occasion well into the future. Pearl’s is listed on ‘Things to Try Before You Die’ on Spoon University’s website and ‘Top 10 Southern Cupcakes’ in Southern Living. PearlsBakeShoppe.com Q Barbeque Barbeque appeals to just about everybody, especially Q barbeque. So why not have Q cater your next event? Between our mouth-watering barbeque and fresh, made-from-scratch sides, there’s truly something for everybody. With a chef and caterer in charge, we know a little something about pleasing crowds. So whether it’s a small group or a big to do, we’ll be ready with the best barbeque your guests ever tasted. We hope you’re good with compliments. qbarbeque.com

Flowers Strange’s Florists Strange’s Florists, Greenhouses & Garden Centers has four retail locations and a wholesale greenhouse range in the Richmond area. Flowers are the perfect complement to you and your wedding party. Strange’s offers creative floral designs in both fresh and silk arrangements and bouquets at all our locations. Strange’s is committed to superior quality, unsurpassed selection, and providing customers with the best value. The company has grown into one of the largest florists and garden centers in the United States. Please visit one of our locations, call us at 804-321-2200, or visit stranges.com. Vogue Flower Market Vogue Flower Market, a local family-owned florist that has been serving the Greater Richmond Virginia area since 1985, has been voted the BEST florist for the past 20 consecutive years! Vogue has been designing Richmond’s bridal bouquets for over 30 years, with an eye on elegance, luxury, and value. Call today for a free bridal consultation at 804-353-9600. We also offer special DIY seminars for customers who want to “do it yourself.” We have the largest inventory of fresh flowers and supplies in the region and offer special wholesale prices to our DIY customers. All of our work is custom designed to your requests. 100% satisfaction? It’s more than our guarantee ... IT’S OUR POLICY! Formal Wear Couture by LK Design We are a boutique that offers a unique selection of extraordinary fabrics, trims, buttons and notions. Here you can find high end fabrics for any occasion including bridal, evening, business, and casual-wear. The selection of fabric is made of natural fibers such as: silks, wools, cottons, linens, and blends. You can also find an exquisite assortment of designer laces — Chantily, Aloncon, French, beaded, etc. For more information, please visit us at the shops at Libbie and Grove at 414 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226, at 804-282-3555 or online at couturebylkdesign.com. HandCraft Cleaners HandCraft Cleaners Specialty Division offers professional and detailed gown cleaning services to prepare for and cherish your special day! We offer several methods of cleaning and will choose the best one for your specific needs. You will receive expert and friendly service with the personal attention you deserve. When complete, you will have a beautiful heirloom to always remember and to possibly hand down to the next generation. Dan Thomas, our Wedding Gown Specialist, has over 30 years of experience with extensive training in the art of gown cleaning, restoration and preservation. To learn more about our Specialty Division, please visit our website at handcraftdrycleaners.com/our-services. To schedule a consultation with Dan at his 5705 Patterson Avenue location, please email him at danthomas@handcraftservices.com or call 804-212-7683. Puritan Cleaners Bridal gown preservation from Puritan Cleaners is a wonderful wedding gift. Our specialists can clean and press your gown, removing soil and “invisible” stains that will ruin fine fabrics, trims and decorations. Then your gown will be carefully packaged in a triple-sealed, custom designed box to protect it from air, sunlight, moisture and insects. It will remain in pristine condition until you open it again. Let Puritan Cleaners preserve your beautiful gown for the next generation. puritancleaners.com Lex’s of Carytown Lex’s of Carytown is Richmond’s premier shop for the perfect dress for any occasion. That’s why at Lex’s of Carytown, you can easily find something that defines your look. They like their customers to stand out, not blend in. Lex’s of Carytown offers a huge selection of casual dresses, cocktail dresses, formal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and dresses for MOB. Lex’s also carries shoes and the perfect jewelry to complete your look. Lex’s of Carytown has the best selection of gowns and the most affordable prices in Richmond with over 3000 gowns in stock. Lex’s was voted the best place to buy formal wear by Richmond Magazine readers year after year. Visit lexsofcarytown.com for more information. Sizes 0-26. 804-355-5425 Gifts & Home Fraîche For the elegant, modern bride: Fraîche’s bridal registry is personal and user-friendly, giving our brides the option to edit and add products from home or face-to-face. The Fraîche way is in the details, carrying the finest lines of china to the most luxurious linens — from tabletop to bedroom. Refined and casual, we balance chic furnishings with unique accents and entertaining essentials, and we always have the perfect gift for any occasion. shop.fraichehome.net Tweed Voted Richmond’s best gift store for more than five consecutive years, Tweed at the Shoppes at Westgate is THE place to shop for exciting, thoughtful gifts for every person and every occasion. Just ask someone who has received something wrapped in Tweed’s famous presentation package. Tweed features the best prices on hundreds of well-known brands like Scout, Mud Pie, YETI and Mariposa as well as many more! This, together with personalization and complimentary giftwrapping, makes every visit to Tweed a fun adventure. Located at 4035 Lauderdale Drive. Call 804-249-900 or visit tweedathome.com.

Travel Journeys Inc. Journeys Inc. can personalize any type of honeymoon or wedding getaway. Whether you’re looking for a tropical retreat, a relaxing cruise, or even an adventurous zip line through the rain forest, our Certified Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists can create the perfect vacation for you. Journeys has consistently won the Wedding Wire Couples Choice Award & Richmond Bride A-List Award because our honeymoon clients rated us the best in the Richmond area. Our goal is to plan the most AMAZING honeymoon for you by working with our key onsite contacts to ensure a seamless vacation! Contact us at info@journeystravelinc.com or journeystravelinc.com. Invites Merrymaker Fine Paper Locally owned since 1979, Merrymaker has been helping Richmonders express themselves through beautiful stationery and invitations for close to 40 years. Customers visiting the shop can type on their vintage typewriter, peruse their assortment of stationery, handmade paper, journals, calligraphy sets and wax seals, and visit with the shop dog: Carmelita. Those in need of personalized stationery or invitations can walk in or make an appointment for a design session where they can see and feel all their paper and printing options. Merrymaker offers in-house foil stamping, envelope addressing and for those in a hurry, while-you-wait stationery. merrymakerpaper.com Papeterie They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Whether it is your Save the Dates or formal wedding invitation, it is the first glimpse your guests will have of your wedding to come, and why not knock their socks off! Papeterie has had the pleasure of working with countless Richmond brides to bring their wedding stationery dreams to life. We work together with our brides to determine their vision and create a beautiful invitation that will be treasured for years to come. Our custom invitations reflect years of design experience, unparalleled wedding etiquette knowledge and the joy of making our clients design experience fun and memorable. For more information call 804-560-7955 or visit papeterierichmond.com. Jewelry Diamonds Direct Your love. Our passion. This isn’t just a tagline for Diamonds Direct, but a sentiment that describes how we feel about you and your engagement. We strive to make your experience with us one that you want to share with friends and family — educational, memorable, valuable and one filled with passion. Your love story began long before you visited our showroom, and will continue for a lifetime. Diamonds Direct is honored to be a part of your story. diamondsdirect.com Fink’s Jewelers Fink’s Jewelers is proud to bring you the best selection of designer fashion jewelry from the industry’s leading names, like David Yurman, John Hardy, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Ippolita, and more. We also offer a large selection of our very own Superior Quality® Fink’s Diamonds. Combined with friendly and knowledgeable sales associates and customer service that is second to none, there’s never been a better time to shop at Fink’s Jewelers! Visit us at Short Pump Mall and Chesterfield Towne Center or at finks.com. Schwarzschild Jewelers Generations of discriminating Richmond brides and grooms have declared their love with a Schwarzschild engagement diamond, and relied on Schwarzschild Jewelers as their source for all things bridal — wedding bands, bridal jewelry, the groom’s gift and keepsakes for their ring bearer, flower girls, bridesmaids and groomsmen. You’ll find something old, something new and something blue among the beautiful jewels in our designer and estate jewelry collections. Schwarzschild’s knowledgeable associates will help you select jewelry that suits your style and complements your wedding dress — jewelry that you’ll wear and cherish for years to come. Schwarzschild Jewelers, Richmond’s premier jeweler since 1897. schwarzschild.com Veras For more than 20 years, Vera’s Fine Jewelers has been proud to serve as Richmond’s premier wedding jewelry specialist. Vera’s doesn’t just specialize in any wedding jewelry — we specialize in YOUR wedding jewelry. Our family-owned business ensures the bride and groom will leave happy. We create one-of-a-kind pieces tailored to what you love and at a price you can afford. Vera’s would also like to say thank you to our customers and Richmond Bride readers for voting us as having the Best Custom Engagement Rings in Richmond! For more information please call 804-794-5671 or visit VerasFineJewelers.com. Photos & Music Richmond PhotoBooth Richmond PhotoBooth is a modern and custom photo booth experience guaranteed to take your event to the next level. We bring the fun with our modern backdrops and unique props. Our professional camera and lighting equipment is housed in a modern, clean tower that will look great at any event. Our high quality unlimited prints are the perfect party favors that your guests will keep for years! Call 804-396-8119 or visit 804PhotoBooth.com for more information!

Bow Tied Weddings Bow Tied Weddings is a Wedding DJ service that is located in Richmond and services weddings all over Virginia. We are the Young & Fun DJs who focus on having a unique and friendly connection with our couples, all while helping with direction of music and ceremonies. We are consistently earning top accolades in our category, including being voted “One of the Best” in Richmond by readers of this magazine. Through our partnership with Kristine Pringle Photographers, we are always working to make the wedding planning process as easy as possible. Learn more about us and our partnership at BowTiedWeddings.com. Rentals Glamour Linens Glamour Linens is a new and upcoming business born from the need for brides, wedding and event planners, and corporations to have high-quality, modern and elegant yet affordable linens that weren’t available throughout Central Virginia, until now. We purchase the best textiles from around the world and fashion them into any size; for table linens, napkins, chair sashes, chair covers, table runners, and for any other purpose. For this reason, our products are unique and affordable. Call us for a free linen consultation at 804-512-6345 (only by appointment). Venues Art Works Gallery Art Works Gallery is located in Richmond’s Manchester district — a community of warehouses transformed into lofts, galleries and businesses. Modern, adventurous couples, with contemporary art as the background for their big day, exchange vows and party at Art Works. The entire art center of studios, large and small galleries are open for guests to browse. Parking is provided. Use any caterer. Meet with our Event Director, Albert Kotchish, to book and plan your wedding and reception. 804-291-1400. Ashton Creek Vineyards If you are a romantic at heart, and have dreamed of a venue that exudes rustic elegance, look no further that Ashton Creek Vineyard! This A Aisle Lister, Best New Venue, is just a short distance south of Richmond, and minutes from I-95. Surrounded by acres of vines, the Barn at Ashton Creek is an exposed post-and-beam structure, with natural stone fireplace, zinc-topped bar and wrought ironchandeliers. The climate controlled space can accommodate up to 250 guests. There are restrooms with designer accents and a modern kitchen that your caterer may use. A wraparound veranda overlooks the vineyards and outdoor ceremony sites. Let Ashton Creek Vineyard help to make your wedding day dreams come true! ashtoncreekvineyard.com The Bolling Haxall House The Bolling Haxall House, an Italianate mansion in the heart of downtown Richmond, was built in 1858 for wealthy business leader Bolling Walker Haxall. The Woman’s Club, seeking pemanent headquarters, purchased the house in 1900. They added an elegant auditorium in 1915, which continues to be a popular venue for community and club events. Renovated in the late 1980s by a team of acclaimed preservationists, the house is a Virginia Historic Landmark and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are available by appointment. 804-643-2847, ext. 13; located at 211 E. Franklin St. twcrichmond.org The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen offers the perfect setting for weddings, receptions and pre-wedding events. The beautiful sculpture garden is an ideal venue for an outdoor wedding or reception. The contemporary canopy protects guests from inclement weather. Receptions can also be held in one of two ballrooms. Additionally, The Gumenick Family Gallery provides a unique gathering space in an art-filled three-room art gallery. For more information, call 804-261-ARTS (2787). Delta by Marriott Richmond Downtown We vow to help you with your wedding every step of the way. We offer the perfect location for lavish receptions or intimate gatherings of family and friends. Our stylish and sophisticated decor and facilities will result in a picture perfect wedding day. We have a professional catering staff with an on-site culinary team. The customization of our menus will perfectly suit your individual style and palate. Call 804-788-0900 or visit DeltaRichmond.com to get started today! Fairview Farm Fairview Farm is a rustic chic, all-inclusive weekend destination venue located in Central Virginia. Family owned for 100 years, it opened its ADA barn doors in 2014 with a 245-guest occupancy rating. Expansion for 2017 includes a waterfront cottage and a 1940s hay barn loft. We can now accommodate up to 37 weekend guests for a memory of a lifetime, not just a one-day event. Catering, DJs or band, month of planner, a fully furnished barn estate venue and seasonally decorated also includes a large pavilion and gazebo. Couples who have reserved Fairview Farm nationwide love the attention to detail and relaxing wedding weekend experience. Visit us at FairviewFarmEvents.com for our up to date calendar and details.

Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Your big day made easy! Host your big day among beautifully landscaped grounds, relaxing walking paths and sublime lakes. Four Points by Sheraton Richmond offers a sophisticated setting and picturesque backdrop, perfect for your Richmond wedding. Enjoy newly refreshed guestrooms, creative menu selections, personalized service and over 11,000 square feet of space to accommodate you party, large or small. Contact our professional event planners at 804-323-2211, and let us assist in designing your special day. Located at 9901 Midlothian Turnpike. Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport Situated just a mile away from Richmond International Airport, with easy access to Interstates 64 and 95, the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport is the ideal location for your guests. The hotel features two spacious ballrooms with contemporary décor offering an ideal setting for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and rehearsal dinners. Looking to have an outdoor ceremony, but worried about the weather? Our Garden Atrium, featuring four stories of windows and skylights, is the perfect location for you! Contact our professional event planners at 804-226-4300, who will help to fill your special day with bright memories to last forever. Located at 4700 S. Laburnum Ave. Gather Gather is housed in an 1850s general store and is imbued with the perfect ambience and charm for a memorable event! We transform our space into a personalized backdrop for your rehearsal dinner, shower, or party. Our large downstairs can accommodate a sit-down dinner or a roving buffet, while our delightful patio, bedecked with bistro lights and bubbling fountain, provides additional space for outdoor pleasure. Larger tented events can take place on our lawn. Our original 20-foot counter serves as the perfect buffet, while our kitchen makes catering a breeze. Off-site prop rentals include rustic, reclaimed wood farm tables, vintage china and silverware & more! Event design services available. shopgather.com Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa | Short Pump Short Pump’s exclusive 4 diamond hotel featuring central Virginia’s only 4 diamond spa. This award-winning property is the ideal venue for weddings, wedding guest rooms, guest suites, morning after brunches and spa parties in the heart of Short Pump. Just two miles from interstates 288, 64 and 295, the hotel is centrally located. Take advantage of the hotel’s shuttle and explore the vast shopping, dining and entertainment options in a 3.5-mile radius. On-site you will find Shula’s Steak House with private dining rooms perfect for rehearsal dinners, pamper yourself at Aura Spa or grab a Starbucks coffee and snack at Aroma Café. The grand ballroom boasts 21-foot ceilings which can accommodate events with up to 500 guests. It’s perfect for a wedding to remember. Contact your wedding event manager today! 804-364-3600. hiltonrichmond.com. 12042 W. Broad Street. The Jefferson Hotel Known for its stunning Grand Staircase and majestic ballrooms, The Jefferson has hosted Richmond’s most memorable weddings since 1895. Guests are dazzled by the beauty, gracious hospitality and exceptional food and beverage, while the happy couple relaxes and enjoys the perfectly executed event, fulfilling their every wish. Call 804-649-4612 or visit jeffersonhotel.com for additional information. Linden Row Inn With its rich history of love and romance, Linden Row Inn offers an idyllic setting for weddings, receptions, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. Whether you are looking for a relaxing garden atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Richmond, or a historic banquet space, the Linden Row Inn is the perfect venue for your wedding event. Our intimate Garden Courtyard and versatile Board Room are ideal for events of up to 125 guests. For the convenience of your out-of-town guests, Linden Row Inn also offers 70 uniquely appointed guest rooms with modern amenities and historic touches. Special group rates available. lindenrowinn.com Main Street Station This changes everything! Richmond’s magnificent downtown train station and multimodal transportation center has been a favorite venue for weddings, corporate events and galas since it reopened as an AMTRAK station in 2003. In 2017, the 100,000-square-foot train shed opened with the Virginia Is For Lovers Welcome Center, expanded transportation services and a spectacular 47,000-square-foot train terminal hall encased in all glass and LED lighting. You will not believe you are in Richmond when in the space — the views of the city are breath-taking, and the trains traveling right outside the glass surrounding the space makes for an experience you will not forget. An urban retail market is planned for the lower level of the shed soon. The first wedding in the train shed was in 2017 as well as many events including the 25th Anniversary of the AHA Heart Ball, RVATechJam, World Pediatric Project, and VisArts CRAFT + Design’s 53rd Annual Show. Look for many more events and programs coming in 2018. Contact 804-646-1768 or 804-646-6361 for booking information.

The Manor House at Kings Charter 2016 Couples Choice Award. 2016 Best of Weddings-TheKnot.com. Kick up your heels in the classically decorated ballroom, enjoy cocktails amidst the manicured lawn and formal gardens. Surround yourself with a lush array of blooms while you exchange vows in several garden ceremony sites. Delight on delicacies from the caterer of your choice! You choose the time of day, ceremony location, & caterer. Then relax while our outstanding on-site coordination services assist you in creating your enchanting day at The Manor House at Kings Charter. We have one great event per day, make it yours! TheManorHouseVa.com or 804-550-0020. Maymont From an intimate proposal to a gorgeous garden ceremony and every special moment in between, Maymont is a fairy-tale backdrop for memories that will last a lifetime. Wedding sites include the flower-filled Italian Garden and tranquil Japanese Garden for ceremonies as well as indoor rooms and outdoor tented spaces for receptions. A horse-drawn carriage ride adds a unique touch to the occasion. Maymont also is a great location for rehearsal dinners and bridal portraits. And creative custom engagement packages have made it Richmond’s “best site to pop the question.” Discover this urban oasis located just five minutes from downtown Richmond. 804-358-7167. Email rentals@maymont.org or visit maymont.org, facebook.com/maymont or twitter.com/maymont. The Mill at Fine Creek Nestled in Fine Creek Mills Historic District, along Virginia Scenic Byway Huguenot Trail in Powhatan County, The Mill at Fine Creek offers an opportunity for a truly unique and romantic wedding experience. Our full-service venue with all-inclusive pricing promises to only hold one event per day, providing complete privacy for our couples on their wedding day. With beautiful gardens fitting seamlessly into the natural beauty of the landscape and the spectacular granite expanse of Fine Creek, four different ceremony site options await. Also, by making everything from scratch in our kitchen and growing many vegetable and herbs in our own gardens, our culinary team tailors each and every menu to our couple’s specific tastes. Overnight accommodations are available for wedding guests in the Mill’s Boutique Cottage Inn, complete with an on-site general store, Fine Creek Provisions. Fine Creek Brewing Company is also located across the street from The Mill at Fine Creek and offers a place for your overnight guests to gather during their stay. 804-379-8211 or themillatfinecreek.com. The Montpelier Center The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education offers western Hanover’s most unique wedding venue for parties up to 200. Indoor options include the light-filled atrium ballroom in our charming, nearly 100-year-old restored schoolhouse. Our beautifully landscaped village green is a truly magnificent setting for an outdoor event. Visit montpeliercenter.org. Call 804-883-7378 or email info@montpeliercenter.org for more information. Mount Ida Farm Located just south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on a secluded 5,000-acre sanctuary, Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard is the perfect destination for weddings. For destination weddings, guests have the choice between two distinct venues: The Lodge, for a rustic feel, and The Event Barn, for a more formal affair. Spectacular scenic vistas, vibrant vineyards, historic homes, private lakes, horse-drawn carriages, tree-lined drives, cocktail parties (lake or stable side) and historic plantation accommodations all combine to create the venue of your dreams. Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard incorporates every possible amenity to ensure the perfect event. From state-of-the-art caterers’ kitchens, high-speed internet, backup generators, included tables and chairs, to heat and air conditioning, spectacular lighting, ample power, bathrooms, shuttle buses and even luxury restroom trailers for more discreet ceremony locations among the 5,000-acre haven. MountIdaFarm.com The Omni Homestead Resort Picture the wedding of your dreams. Imagine gliding down our grand staircase to the beautifully manicured lawn with the breathtaking Allegheny Mountains in the background. The timeless elegance of this iconic resort is rivaled only by the Southern hospitality and attention to detail with which each and every event is approached. Plan a fun, pre-wedding competition on our championship golf courses. Indulge in a bridal party spa day. With more than 30 recreational amenities and 2,300 scenic acres, The Omni Homestead is the perfect setting for your dream celebration. Once-in-a-lifetime events should happen in a spectacular setting, and weddings at The Omni Homestead Resort do. OmniHotels.com/TheHomestead or 800-838-1766. The Renaissance Coined as “Richmond’s Best Kept Secret,” The Renaissance is one of Richmond’s Largest Victorian Ballrooms offering a true one-stop shop wedding experience. The Renaissance was completed in 1887, and to this day still offers a timeless and elegant atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. The Richmond newspapers spoke volumes over the years of the elegant affairs and events hosted here and even today as you enter the Grand Foyer, you walk through a doorway to a glorious past and get a hint of things to come. With our convenient downtown location in Richmond’s popular Art’s District, parking is convenient and plentiful, and we are close to most downtown hotel rooms, making it easy for guests to stay close by. For more information please call or text 804-649-3373 or visit renaissanceva.com.