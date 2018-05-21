Advertorial: Wedding Gallery Summer/Fall 2018

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Beauty

BRIDEface Richmond

Why spend your wedding day rushing to salon appointments when you can have your own personal makeup artist and hair stylist in your home, hotel suite or at your venue? Because weddings are the primary focus of BRIDEface Richmond, we understand that it’s about more than just making you and your bridal party look amazing on your wedding day. It’s also about making sure everything runs on time, keeping everyone happy and calm, and making you feel like a celebrity. On the most photographed day of your life, have the peace of mind knowing you are the most beautiful and confident version of yourself! Call 804-822-0511 or visit bridefacerichmond.com.

Lou Stevens Glam Squad

Award-winning hair stylist and make-up artist Lou Stevens has been credited by Virginia’s top wedding professionals as defining the profession of bridal stylist. For over 25 years, Lou’s “Mobile Salon” service has consistently created the most beautiful and natural images for both traditional and contemporary brides. Lou Stevens and her “Glam Squad” of nine stylists continue to bring their specialized “on location” services to all areas surrounding Richmond, Virginia including Charlottesville, Williamsburg, Northern Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, The Greenbrier Resort, and destination weddings. www.loustevens.com

Smile of Virginia

Smile of Virginia was founded in 2004 by Dr. Nola W. Harrington in the “Center of the Universe,” Ashland, Virginia. With over 33 years experience as a practicing dentist, Dr. Harrington has focused consistently on maintaining a private practice that emulates excellence in patient care. Dr. Harrington received her D.M.D. from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1985 and completed an internship in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1986 at Woodhull Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. She taught part-time, both pre-clinical and clinical dentistry at VCU/MCV Dental School from 1994-2004. Dr. Harrington’s passion is cosmetic, implant and reconstructive dentistry but due to her vast and varied experience, all general dental services are provided at Smile of Virginia. Our practice maintains a five-star rating with Google and Demandforce, and we are a Patient Choice award recipient. We welcome new patients. For additional information, please visit www.smileofvirginia.com.

Bridal Shows

Richmond Wedding Experience

Do you spend hours browsing websites, flipping through magazines, and exploring Pinterest and Instagram? How are you going to turn all of those ideas into your wedding day? When you visit the Wedding Experience, planning your wedding will be easy and fun! You’ll chat with the area’s most talented and trustworthy wedding professionals while you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, and find your perfect look in our fashion show. You’ll be inspired as you discover new ideas and uncover the latest trends. Best of all, you’ll experience everything up close, in person, and in just one day. August 26 and January 6 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Details at WeddingExperience.com. Save 50% off tickets with promo code RMAG.

Richmond Weddings™

Richmond Weddings™ is moving their renowned Wedding Show to the beautiful and newly renovated Main Street Station! On Sunday, July 22, Engaged couples will be able to meet around 100 experienced wedding professionals to find the right vendors and make their Richmond wedding dreams come to life! Early entry tickets are available for couples that want to beat the crowd and have that personal time with each vendor. Plus, VIP fashion show ticket holders will get front row seats for the fashion show! Don’t worry, we’ll have plenty of room for EVERYONE to find their wedding inspiration! From Ideas to “I do.”, this is the wedding show you do not want to miss! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RichmondWeddingsShow.com.

Caterers & Sweets

Baker’s Kitchen, Ltd.

Baker’s Kitchen Signature Cakes is one of the premier specialty and wedding-cake bakers in the greater Richmond area. After serving the Richmond area for more than 30 years, Baker’s Kitchen remains committed to ensuring that your wedding cake will be memorable — from the first impression to the last bite. The expert team at Baker’s Kitchen offers many elegant and creative designs for wedding cakes from which to choose. They can create a completely new design born of your ideas, imitate the design of your wedding gown or use any other inspiration. A complimentary wedding-cake consultation is available by appointment. At that time, the bride and guests may taste an assortment of wedding-cake flavors, view a large photo selection and full-scale display cakes. The goal of Baker’s Kitchen, from the quality of your wedding cake to the final execution of design, is to exceed your expectations. Contact Baker’s Kitchen at 804-745-0441 or visit www.bakerskitchenbyalvina.com.

Garnish

Our clients come from private, corporate and government sectors and each seek the highest level of culinary creativity and service. Garnish takes a personalized approach to menu planning for events and weddings. Rather than hand clients a list of what they can choose from for their event, we take the time to meet with clients to understand and reflect their preferences for the event. This attention to detail creates a more personalized menu that is reflected in the food we serve and the satisfaction of our clients. Garnish can be found on numerous preferred caterers lists across the state of Virginia. Call us today to begin planning your next special event! 804-262-5787 or garnishrva.com

Q Barbeque

Barbeque appeals to just about everybody, especially Q barbeque. So why not have Q cater your next event? Between our mouthwatering barbeque and fresh, made-from-scratch sides, there’s truly something for everybody. With a chef and caterer in charge, we know a little something about pleasing crowds. So whether it’s a small group or a big to do, we’ll be ready with the best barbeque your guests ever tasted. We hope you’re good with compliments. qbarbeque.com

A Sharper Palate

At A Sharper Palate Catering & Events, our goal is to provide a service that ensures a successful event enjoyed by all. Whether you desire haute cuisine or Southern comfort food, our team of skilled chefs will create a menu that excites your palate. For the past 20 years, Virginia families and corporations have come to recognize A Sharper Palate for providing events that are always tasteful, professional and delicious. Our approach to quality and detail is what sets us apart, so you can relax and enjoy your event. For more information, call 804-553-0495 or visit asharperpalate.com or facebook.com/asharperpalatecatering.

Virginia Diner

The year was 1929 and America was headed into the Great Depression, but along a dusty highway in southeastern Virginia a small railroad dining car was about to open its doors and start selling meals to hungry travelers. Established in the heart of Virginia peanut country, it was only natural that peanuts ended up on the Virginia Diner menu. Today, Virginia Diner nuts and confections are available at fine retailers nationwide as well as part of many Virginia weddings. Usually, two packets of peanuts are exchanged between the couple’s families on the morning of the wedding for good luck and associated with having a large family. So enjoy famous Virginia Peanuts! vadiner.com

Flowers

Strange’s Florists

Strange’s Florists, Greenhouses & Garden Centers has four retail locations and a wholesale greenhouse range in the Richmond area. Flowers are the perfect complement to you and your wedding party. Strange’s offers creative floral designs in both fresh and silk arrangements and bouquets at all our locations. Strange’s is committed to superior quality, unsurpassed selection, and providing customers with the best value. The company has grown into one of the largest florists and garden centers in the United States. Please visit one of our locations, call us at 804-321-2200, or visit stranges.com.

Formalwear

Couture by LK Design

We are a boutique that offers a unique selection of extraordinary fabrics, trims, buttons and notions. Here you can find high-end fabrics for any occasion including bridal, evening, business, and casual-wear. The selection of fabric is made of natural fibers such as: silks, wools, cottons, linens, and blends. You can also find an exquisite assortment of designer laces — Chantily, Aloncon, French, beaded, etc. For more information, please visit us at the shops at Libbie and Grove at 414 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226, at 804-282-3555 or online at couturebylkdesign.com.

Lex’s of Carytown

Lex’s of Carytown is Richmond’s premier shop for the perfect dress for any occasion. That’s why at Lex’s of Carytown, you can easily find something that defines your look. They like their customers to stand out, not blend in. Lex’s of Carytown offers a huge selection of casual dresses, cocktail dresses, formal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and dresses for MOB. Lex’s also carries shoes and the perfect jewelry to complete your look. Lex’s of Carytown has the best selection of gowns and the most affordable prices in Richmond with over 3000 gowns in stock. Lex’s was voted the best place to buy formal wear by Richmond Magazine readers year after year. Visit lexsofcarytown.com for more information. Sizes 0-26. 804-355-5425.

Puritan Cleaners

Bridal gown preservation from Puritan Cleaners is a wonderful wedding gift. Our specialists can clean and press your gown, removing soil and “invisible” stains that will ruin fine fabrics, trims and decorations. Then your gown will be carefully packaged in a triple-sealed, custom designed box to protect it from air, sunlight, moisture and insects. It will remain in pristine condition until you open it again. Let Puritan Cleaners preserve your beautiful gown for the next generation. puritancleaners.com

Gifts & Home

GlassBoat

Well, you’re back in Richmond and it’s ‘bout 9 in the morning. The Lady is sleeping in, something she hasn’t been able to do since the kids were born. The Man is up, dressing quietly, planning to run over to GlassBoat in Carytown and buy the Lady something nice for a wakeup surprise. Maybe a pair of earrings, exceptional earrings, made locally. Or a light sweater for that visit to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Or maybe a new loveseat for the foyer, if he’s feeling flush. We have helpful staff standing by, so carpe diem. glassboat.com

Travel

Journeys Inc.

Journeys Inc. can personalize any type of honeymoon or wedding getaway. Whether you’re looking for a tropical retreat, a relaxing cruise, or even an adventurous zip line through the rainforest, our Certified Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists can create the perfect vacation for you. Journeys has consistently won the Wedding Wire Couples Choice Award & Richmond Bride A-List Award because our honeymoon clients rated us the best in the Richmond area. Our goal is to plan the most AMAZING honeymoon for you by working with our key onsite contacts to ensure a seamless vacation! Contact us at info@journeystravelinc.com or journeystravelinc.com.

Invites

Merrymaker Fine Paper

Locally owned since 1979, Merrymaker has been helping Richmonders express themselves through beautiful stationery and invitations for close to 40 years. Customers visiting the shop can type on their vintage typewriter, peruse their assortment of stationery, handmade paper, journals, calligraphy sets and wax seals, and visit with the shop dog: Carmelita. Those in need of personalized stationery or invitations can walk in or make an appointment for a design session where they can see and feel all their paper and printing options. Merrymaker offers in-house foil stamping, envelope addressing and for those in a hurry, while-you-wait stationery. merrymakerpaper.com

Papeterie

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Whether it is your save-the-dates or formal wedding invitation, it is the first glimpse your guests will have of your wedding to come, and why not knock their socks off! Papeterie has had the pleasure of working with countless Richmond brides to bring their wedding stationery dreams to life. We work together with our brides to determine their vision and create a beautiful invitation that will be treasured for years to come. Our custom invitations reflect years of design experience, unparalleled wedding etiquette knowledge and the joy of making our clients design experience fun and memorable. For more information call 804-560-7955 or visit papeterierichmond.com.

Jewelry

Diamonds Direct

At Diamonds Direct, your love is our passion. Our diamond professionals are truly passionate about celebrating our customers happiest occasions with a gift of diamond jewelry. Our promise to you is to provide exceptional service, guidance, and warranties in a pressure-free shopping environment. We strive to make your experience one you are eager to share with friends and family. Your love story will begin long before you visit our showroom, and Diamonds Direct will stand behind your purchase for the lifetime you’ll share together. Diamonds Direct is proud to call Virginia home and honored to be a part of your story. Share your engagement, wedding and other celebrations with us using #DDFamilyAlbum! diamondsdirect.com

Fink’s Jewelers

Fink’s Jewelers is proud to bring you the best selection of designer fashion jewelry from the industry’s leading names, like David Yurman, John Hardy, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Ippolita, and more. We also offer a large selection of our very own Superior Quality® Fink’s Diamonds. Combined with friendly and knowledgeable sales associates and customer service that is second to none, there’s never been a better time to shop at Fink’s Jewelers! Visit us at Short Pump Mall and Chesterfield Towne Center or at finks.com.

Rentals

Down Under Limousine

We feel each wedding should be unique and memorable! We will help plan every detail of transportation for this special day with you so that our service will be tailored to meet all your needs and desires. Down Under Transportation vehicles are smoke-free so that wedding party clothing remains fresh and beautiful. Let us help make your day one to remember. We have beautiful choices of eight-, 10-, and 12-passenger white ultra stretch limousines. In addition, if you wish to provide transportation for the entire wedding party, we have buses and a white wedding trolley. Please call 804-784-4024 or visit downunderlimousine.com.

Venues

Ashton Creek Vineyards

If you are a romantic at heart, and have dreamed of a venue that exudes rustic elegance, look no further that Ashton Creek Vineyard! This Aisle A-Lister, Best New Venue, is just a short distance south of Richmond, and minutes from I-95. Surrounded by acres of vines, the Barn at Ashton Creek is an exposed post-and-beam structure, with natural stone fireplace, zinc-topped bar and wrought-iron chandeliers. The climate-controlled space can accommodate up to 250 guests. There are restrooms with designer accents and a modern kitchen that your caterer may use. A wraparound veranda overlooks the vineyards and outdoor ceremony sites. Let Ashton Creek Vineyard help to make your wedding day dreams come true! ashtoncreekvineyard.com

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen offers the perfect setting for weddings, receptions and pre-wedding events. The beautiful sculpture garden is an ideal venue for an outdoor wedding or reception. The contemporary canopy protects guests from inclement weather. Receptions can also be held in one of two ballrooms. Additionally, The Gumenick Family Gallery provides a unique gathering space in an art-filled three-room art gallery. For more information, call 804-261-ARTS (2787).

The Hard Shell

Located in historic Shockoe Slip and The Shoppes at Bellgrade, The Hard Shell is known to locals as one of the best seafood restaurants in town. The private dining room accommodates up to 55 guests and the full restaurant holds parties up to 125 people. The Hard Shell serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch with patio dining available. TheHardShell.com

Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa Short Pump

Short Pump’s exclusive 4 diamond hotel featuring central Virginia’s only 4 diamond spa. This award-winning property boasts a grand ballroom with 21’ ceilings holding events of up to 500 guests. On-site enjoy Shula’s Steak House private dining rooms, perfect for rehearsal dinners. Pamper yourself at Aura Spa or stop by Aroma Cafe for Starbucks coffee or a snack. Guest wedding rooms & suites available with in-room dining and complimentary shuttle service to explore the area’s vast attractions. Contact your event manager today! 804-364-3600 | hiltonrichmond.com | 12042 W. Broad St. RVA 23233

The Jefferson Hotel

Known for its stunning Grand Staircase and majestic ballrooms, The Jefferson has hosted Richmond’s most memorable weddings since 1895. Guests are dazzled by the beauty, gracious hospitality and exceptional food and beverage, while the happy couple relaxes and enjoys the perfectly executed event, fulfilling their every wish. Call 804-649-4612 or visit jeffersonhotel.com for additional information.

John Marshall Ballrooms

The historic John Marshall Ballrooms offer an enchanting venue for wedding ceremonies and receptions in the heart of downtown Richmond, VA. We have two stunning ballrooms restored to their original 1920s grandeur with vintage, crystal chandeliers, soaring ceilings and handcrafted moldings. Our elegant ballrooms are ready for you to transform to complement your vision! The John Marshall Ballrooms offers a complete customized wedding experience, including our exclusive catering, linens, tables, chairs, flatware, bone china and sparkling crystal. Call 804-775-2323 or email info@thejohnmarshallballrooms.com for more information about our gorgeous venue!

Julep’s

Julep’s is the ideal restaurant to host your next special event. Our back dining room may be reserved exclusively for up to 50 guests or the entire restaurant is available for up to 100+. Whether you are celebrating a special milestone, wedding, rehearsal, or corporate event, Julep’s will assist you with all the details to make your event memorable. Executive Chef Cory Chaney and our Culinary Team has created a variety of exciting group menu options from which to choose. Our staff will work with you to design a menu reflecting your personal tastes and preferences. 804-377-3968 or juleps.net

Linden Row Inn

With its rich history of love and romance, Linden Row Inn offers an idyllic setting for weddings, receptions, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. Whether you are looking for a relaxing garden atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Richmond, or a historic banquet space, the Linden Row Inn is the perfect venue for your wedding event. Our intimate Garden Courtyard and versatile Board Room are ideal for events of up to 125 guests. For the convenience of your out-of-town guests, Linden Row Inn also offers 70 uniquely appointed guest rooms with modern amenities and historic touches. Special group rates available. lindenrowinn.com

The Manor House at Kings Charter

2016 Couples Choice Award. 2016 Best of Weddings-TheKnot.com. Kick up your heels in the classically decorated ballroom, enjoy cocktails amidst the manicured lawn and formal gardens. Surround yourself with a lush array of blooms while you exchange vows in several garden ceremony sites. Delight on delicacies from the caterer of your choice! You choose the time of day, ceremony location, & caterer. Then relax while our outstanding on-site coordination services assist you in creating your enchanting day at The Manor House at Kings Charter. We have one great event per day, make it yours! TheManorHouseVa.com or 804-550-0020

Maymont

From an intimate proposal to a gorgeous garden ceremony and every special moment in between, Maymont is a fairytale backdrop for memories that will last a lifetime. Wedding sites include the flower-filled Italian Garden and tranquil Japanese Garden for ceremonies as well as indoor rooms and outdoor tented spaces for receptions. A horse-drawn carriage ride adds a unique touch to the occasion. Maymont also is a great location for rehearsal dinners and bridal portraits. And creative custom engagement packages have made it Richmond’s “best site to pop the question.” Discover this urban oasis located just five minutes from downtown Richmond. 804-358-7167. Email rentals@maymont.org or visit maymont.org, facebook.com/maymont or twitter.com/maymont.

The Montpelier Center

The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education offers western Hanover’s most unique wedding venue for parties up to 200. Indoor options include the light-filled atrium ballroom in our charming, nearly 100-year-old restored schoolhouse. Our beautifully landscaped village green is a truly magnificent setting for an outdoor event. Visit montpeliercenter.org. Call 804-883- 7378 or email info@montpeliercenter.org for more information.

The Omni Homestead

Once-in-a-lifetime events should happen in a spectacular setting and weddings at The Omni Homestead Resort do. The timeless elegance of this iconic resort is rivaled only by the Southern hospitality and attention to detail with which each event is approached. From the exquisite Crystal ballroom to the sweeping grandeur of the Casino Lawn, each venue creates an inspiring setting for your special day. Make your wedding even more memorable by incorporating the magnificent Spa, award-winning golf courses, and dozens of other recreational amenities. From our talented chefs to our dedicated hospitality professionals, The Omni Homestead family is at your service.

The Renaissance

Coined as “Richmond’s Best Kept Secret,” The Renaissance is one of Richmond’s largest Victorian ballrooms offering a true one-stop shop wedding experience. The Renaissance was completed in 1887, and to this day still offers a timeless and elegant atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. The Richmond newspapers spoke volumes over the years of the elegant affairs and events hosted here and even today as you enter the Grand Foyer, you walk through a doorway to a glorious past and get a hint of things to come. With our convenient downtown location in Richmond’s popular Art’s District, parking is convenient and plentiful, and we are close to most downtown hotel rooms, making it easy for guests to stay close by. For more information please call or text 804-649-3373 or visit renaissanceva.com.

The Valentine

The Valentine is a hidden jewel in the heart of downtown. Weddings, receptions, and rehearsal dinners take place surrounded by the natural greenery of a secret garden setting. With the backdrop of the historic 1812 John Wickham House, you and your guests can relax and enjoy the solace, beauty, and charm of the Valentine Garden, enjoy cocktails and dancing on the Gray Family Terrace, and take in the exhibitions of the museum. With a newly renovated reception room, your special day can now be scheduled any time of year. Visit thevalentine.org or call 804-649-0711, ext. 349 for a personal tour.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is Richmond’s premier venue for weddings and parties for up to 300 people. Options inside the more than 100-year-old institution include a stunning art-filled gallery with soaring ceilings or more modern spaces that include built-in A/V and a connected kitchen. Say “I Do” outside on our dramatic Boulevard façade and entertain on the grand front terrace. Virginia House, our elegant English mansion in the Windsor Farms neighborhood, is also available. Visit VirginiaHistory.org, call 804-342-9676 or email events@VirginiaHistory.org for more information.

The Woman’s Club

The Woman’s Club’s timeless Victorian details and sumptuous parlors makes for a perfect cocktail hour or intimate ceremony, while the Pompeian Red of the Beaux Arts ballroom lends warmth and grandeur to a space that barely needs flowers. This 1858 Italianate mansion in downtown Richmond has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1972. The house and its various, elegant rooms have played a part in thousands of wedding ceremonies & receptions. Onsite parking is available. Say hello and have your special event added to the history of The Woman’s Club at The Historic Bolling Haxall House. Tours are available by appointment. 804-643-2847, ext. 13; located at 211 E. Franklin St. twcrichmond.org