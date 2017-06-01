Advertorial: Wedding Gallery Summer/Fall 2017

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock Beauty 1213 Hair Studio 1213 Hair Studio — in the heart of Richmond’s historic Fan District — is the modern, creative, and precision-based salon you’ve been looking for. From your “I do” to your happily ever after, the style of your hair should never be a concern. The only ARROJO flagship salon in Richmond, 1213 gives its clients upscale service in a simple-chic environment that is both professional and inviting. Its masters of beauty specialize in client satisfaction. Your wedding ring is for forever; your hairstyle doesn’t have to be. Call 804-288-5452 or visit us at 1213 W. Main St. or 1213hairstudio.com. BRIDEface Richmond Why spend your wedding day rushing to salon appointments when you can have your own personal makeup artist in your home or hotel suite? Because weddings are the primary focus of BRIDEface Richmond, we understand that it’s about more than making you and your bridal party look amazing on your wedding day. It ’s also about making sure everything runs on time, keeping everyone happy and calm, and making you feel like a celebrity. On the most photographed day of your life, have the peace of mind of knowing you are the most beautiful version of yourself. 804-822-0511 or bridefacerichmond.com. Hair By Michele “I DO” when you say “I DO”… I can brighten your hair to match your smile! Whether it’s highlights or low lights or an up-do or curls, I can help you with the hairdo of your dreams. My 30 years experience at Precision One prepared me for making my dreams come true — opening my own salon Hair by Michele next to Willow Lawn. Call me at 804-334-8000 or go online to book an appointment at hairbymichele@mysalononline.com for an appointment in a fun and relaxing atmosphere … we can DO It! Bridal Shows Artful Wedding Richmond Bride magazine proudly presents “Artful Wedding 2017.” A three-part wedding series to help plan the wedding and marriage of your dreams! First, join us at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts July 16 for “Dresses and Tresses.” Sip mimosas while bridal style experts show the latest in dresses, groom attire and hairstyles. Next, “Toast to the Future” with a panel of experts at Blue Bee Cider August 13 for real estate, financial planning and wedding planning advice. Lastly, it’s time to party! September 17 brings you “Eat, Drink & Be Married” where you can plan the reception your wedding deserves. Tickets available at richmondmag.com/artful. Richmond Weddings On July 16, 2017, Richmond Weddings will host their summer show at Altria Theater. Engaged couples will be able to meet over 100 experienced wedding professionals to find the right vendors to make their wedding vision come to life. Early entry tickets are available for couples that want to beat the crowd! Plus, VIP fashion show ticket holders get seats on stage for the fashion show hosted by Tiffanys Bridal! But don’t worry; we have plenty of seats in the theater for EVERYONE! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit richmondweddings.com. This is the wedding show you do not want to miss! The Wedding Experience Do you spend hours browsing websites, flipping through magazines, and exploring Pinterest and Instagram? How are you going to turn all of those ideas into your wedding day? When you visit the Wedding Experience, planning your wedding will be easy and fun! You’ll chat with the area’s most talented and trustworthy wedding professionals while you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, and find your perfect look in our fashion show. You’ll be inspired as you discover new ideas and uncover the latest trends. Best of all, you’ll experience everything up close, in person, and in just one day. August 20 and January 7 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Details at WeddingExperience.com. Save 25% off tickets with promo code RMAG. Caterers Baker’s Kitchen, Ltd. Baker’s Kitchen Signature Cakes is one of the premier specialty and wedding-cake bakers in the greater Richmond area. After serving the Richmond area for more than 30 years, Baker’s Kitchen remains committed to ensuring that your wedding cake will be memorable — from the first impression to the last bite. The expert team at Baker’s Kitchen offers many elegant and creative designs for wedding cakes from which to choose. They can create a completely new design born of your ideas, imitate the design of your wedding gown or use any other inspiration. A complimentary wedding-cake consultation is available by appointment. At that time, the bride and guests may taste an assortment of wedding-cake flavors, view a large photo selection and full-scale display cakes. The goal of Baker’s Kitchen, from the quality of your wedding cake to the final execution of design, is to exceed your expectations. Contact Baker’s Kitchen, at 804-745-0441 or visit bakerskitchen.com.

Butler’s Unique Catering Butler’s Unique Catering is located in the heart of Historic Downtown Richmond. We cater events both large or small, either at our new venue The Brownstone, or we can bring the party to you. As a full-service caterer, Butler’s can take care of your every need including personalized menus, plated dinners, and total wedding or event planning and coordination. Relax and enjoy your day while we work to make your event perfect. butlersuniquecatering.com. Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe is Richmond’s destination for desserts and confections, where every creation is a hand-crafted piece of art. Our bakers always use gourmet and local ingredients and bake daily to ensure that your cake is as delicious and fresh as it is beautiful. We offer over 160 flavors and provide gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free options as well. Each couple is invited to a complimentary tasting, where our staff will create the perfect design for your special day. Whether you choose a full-sized wedding cake, cupcakes, a groom’s cake, or wedding favors, Pearl’s will be happy to deliver and display your selections. Every day is a magical event at Pearl’s. For your magical experience call 804-285-CAKE or visit pearlscupcakeshoppe.com. Westhampton Pastry Shop Westhampton Pastry Shop has provided Richmond area couples with elegant and delicious wedding cakes since 1952. Backed by years of experience and quality craftsmanship at affordable prices, we cordially invite all couples to visit our bakery so we can help you in the wedding cake selection process. We offer complimentary wedding cake consultations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We offer cake designs in traditional and contemporary styles. Wedding cake samples are available for tasting, and we will be happy to answer all of your cake questions. Let us take care of the sweetest details of your memorable day! Visit our Facebook page or call us at 804-282-4413. Flowers Amanda Day Rose Amanda Day Rose is a wedding artist specializing in floral design and event styling. I work one-on-one with my couples to create unique floral and design details that capture your personalities in unexpected ways. Together, we’ll create a design plan using seasonal blooms, your chosen color palette and style, and all the little details that make your wedding day unique — all within your budget. My passion is capturing the essence of your relationship by delivering an authentic, memorable experience from our very first chat all the way through your wedding day. Contact me at amanda@amandadayrose.com for a complimentary consultation. FloraWorx FloraWorx is an owner-operated business specializing in wedding floral design. I book only one wedding per date so my brides can rest easy knowing their wedding will receive my full attention and no detail will be overlooked. From our very first meeting until the big day, I work one on one with my brides to bring their vision to life in blooming color. I approach each wedding as if it were my own. I will spend as much or as little time as my brides need to make the right flower choices for their vision, venue, season and budget. I would love to talk flowers with you. Please visit my website floraworxllc.net to find out more about what FloraWorx can do for you. Strange’s Florists Strange’s Florists, Greenhouses & Garden Centers has four retail locations and a wholesale greenhouse range in the Richmond area. Flowers are the perfect complement to you and your wedding party. Strange’s offers creative floral designs in both fresh and silk arrangements and bouquets at all our locations. Strange’s is committed to superior quality, unsurpassed selection, and providing customers with the best value. The company has grown into one of the largest florists and garden centers in the United States. Please visit one of our locations, call us at 804-321-2200, or visit stranges.com. Vogue Voted one of the best for both Floral Design and Floral Preservation by Richmond Bride readers, we have four convenient locations servicing Richmond and surrounding areas. We also provide our services in Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Williamsburg and Petersburg for special events and weddings. Flowers are our passion and our daily focus is delivering a superior product to our customers while providing exceptional value and service. We at Vogue make every effort to assure that each detail of your flowers will be perfect. Complimentary consultations for all your bridal needs. We offer wholesale flowers for the “do it yourself” bride. We have the best in quality, value, and design. Guaranteed! For more information call 804-353-9600 or visit vogueflowers.com.

Formal Wear HandCraft Cleaners HandCraft Cleaners Specialty Division offers professional and detailed gown cleaning services to prepare for and cherish that special day! We offer several methods of cleaning and will choose the best one for your specific needs. You will receive expert and friendly service with the personal attention you deserve. When complete, you will have a beautiful heirloom to always remember your special day and to possibly hand down to the next generation. We will accept your gown at any of our three branch locations. Dan Thomas, our wedding gown specialist, has over 30 years experience and has had extensive training in the art of gown cleaning, restoration and preservation. Visit our website (handcraftservices.com) to find the one nearest to you or you may contact Dan via email (danthomas@handcraftservices.com) or phone (804-212-7683) to schedule a consultation. Lex’s of Carytown Lex’s of Carytown is Richmond’s premier shop for the perfect dress for any occasion. That’s why at Lex’s of Carytown, you can easily find something that defines your look. They like their customers to stand out, not blend in. Lex’s of Carytown offers a huge selection of casual dresses, cocktail dresses, formal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and dresses for MOB. Lex’s also carries shoes and the perfect jewelry to complete your look. Lex’s of Carytown has the best selection of gowns and the most affordable prices in Richmond with over 3000 gowns in stock. Lex’s was voted the best place to buy formal wear by Richmond Magazine readers year after year. Visit lexsofcarytown.com for more information. Sizes 0-26. 804-355-5425. Gifts & Home AAA Flooring AAA Discount Floors located at 4110 W. Clay St. is a one-stop shop for unique carpet, rugs, remnants, stair runners and flooring needs. We can fulfill the decorating needs of the new “bride and groom.” AAA Discount Floors is locally owned and has been in business for 30 years. We have a knowledgeable staff and some have been with the company 25 years plus. We have certified installers and sell only first-quality goods. AAAFloorsRVA.com. 804-353-3337. Fraîche For the elegant, modern bride, Fraîche’s bridal registry is clean-cut, personal and user-friendly, giving our brides the option to edit and add products from home or face to face. The Fraîche way is in the details, carrying the finest lines of china to the most luxurious linens. Refined yet casual, we balance chic furnishings with unique accents, entertaining essentials and the perfect gift for any occasion. fraichehome.net. Ladles & Linens We have everything to outfit your kitchen and make entertaining easy and fun! We offer everything from a basic wooden spoon and linens to professional quality cookware and cutlery. We have quality brands such as Le Creuset, Staub, Wusthof, Cusinart, All Clad and more. You’ll find beautiful bakeware, bar tools, pottery, home décor, and hard-to-find gadgets. We also carry gourmet foods, perform knife sharpening and have a wonderful weekly e-mail and quarterly newsletter with cooking tips and recipes. Our bridal registry gives couples a gift card worth 10 percent of purchases from their registry. Cooking demos on Fridays and Saturdays. Our knowledgeable staff can help with all of your cooking questions. We are a great place to purchase gifts with free wrapping offered. Open every day. 804-355-2665 LaDiff Located in downtown Richmond, LaDiff is a one-stop shop for newlyweds who need furniture. While LaDiff offers three floors of designs, they recommend that you start your new marriage with a new mattress, one that offers comfort specifically geared to the two of you. On a tight budget? Check out their affordable LaDEALS, where you can find LaDiff’s ooh-la-la for ooh-la-less. Browse at LaDiff.com, then use myregistry.com to tag your favorite items for your wedding guests. LaDiff gift certificates are available too! To experience LaDiff in person, visit at 125 14th St. (corner of 14th & Dock), RVA, 23219. 800-642-5074. Tweed Voted Richmond’s best gift store for more than five consecutive years, Tweed at the Shoppes at Westgate is THE place to shop for exciting, thoughtful gifts for every person and every occasion. Just ask someone who has received something wrapped in Tweed’s famous presentation package. Tweed features the best prices on hundreds of well-known brands like Vera Bradley, Scout and Mariposa as well as not-yet-discovered product suppliers. This, together with personalization and free gift-wrapping, makes every visit to Tweed a fun adventure. Located at 4035 Lauderdale Drive. Call 804-249-900 or visit tweedathome.com. Invites By Invitation Only A full-service invitation and stationery boutique located in Richmond’s Short Pump area. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will guide you through the process of selecting your wedding papers, wording and addressing etiquette questions. Our large selection includes lines from Crane & Co., William Arthur, Vera Wang, Designers Fine Press and Checkerboard. Custom design services are complemented by an incredible selection of fine papers. We can bring your vision to life from the save-the-date to the favor tags and everything in between! Bridal consultation by appointment. Voted best in Richmond for wedding invitations. gobyinvitationonly.com.

Merrymaker Fine Paper Locally owned since 1979, Merrymaker has been helping Richmonders express themselves through beautiful stationery and invitations for close to 40 years. Customers visiting the shop can type on their vintage typewriter, peruse their assortment of stationery, handmade paper, journals, calligraphy sets and wax seals, and visit with the shop dog: Carmelita. Those in need of personalized stationery or invitations can walk in or make an appointment for a design session where they can see and feel all their paper and printing options. Merrymaker offers in-house foil stamping, envelope addressing and for those in a hurry, while-you-wait stationery. merrymakerpaper.com. Jewelry Diamonds Direct Your love. Our passion. This isn’t just a tagline for Diamonds Direct, but a sentiment that describes how we feel about you and your engagement. We strive to make your experience with us one that you want to share with friends and family — educational, memorable, valuable and one filled with passion. Your love story began long before you visited our showroom, and will continue for a lifetime. Diamonds Direct is honored to be a part of your story. diamondsdirect.com. Fink’s Jewelers Fink’s Jewelers is proud to bring you the best selection of designer fashion jewelry from the industry’s leading names, like David Yurman, John Hardy, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Ippolita, and more. We also offer a large selection of designer bridal brands like Ritani, Norman Silverman, Forevermark and an unprecedented selection of hand-chosen Fink’s diamonds. Combined with friendly and knowledgeable sales associates and customer service that is second to none, there’s never been a better time to shop at Fink’s Jewelers! Visit us at Short Pump Mall and Chesterfield Towne Center or at finks.com. Schwarzschild Jewelers Generations of discriminating Richmond brides and grooms have declared their love with a Schwarzschild engagement diamond, and relied on Schwarzschild Jewelers as their source for all things bridal — wedding bands, bridal jewelry, the groom’s gift and keepsakes for their ring bearer, flower girls, bridesmaids and groomsmen. You’ll find something old, something new and something blue among the beautiful jewels in our designer and estate jewelry collections. Schwarzschild’s knowledgeable associates will help you select jewelry that suits your style and complements your wedding dress that you’ll wear and cherish for years to come. Schwarzschild Jewelers, Richmond’s premier jeweler since 1897. schwarzschild.com. Photos Mike Topham Photography Award-winning, documentary-style photography. miketopham.com. 804-285-1979. Wendell Powell Studio Celebrating their 75th year, Wendell Powell Studio has proven that quality is timeless! They have been serving RVA and the surrounding area with exceptional wedding, bridal and engagement photography. Creating incredible memories from life’s intimate and grand celebrations while offering the best photography experience is what they are known for. They serve the community and achieve excellence in photography with their friendly staff and state and national award-winning photographers. Their pure love of the art of photography is uncompromised by trends. They strive to remain traditional while adding a modern flair. wendellpowell.com. Rentals AFR Event Furnishings Style, quality and service define AFR Event Furnishings. We pride ourselves on being an event furniture rental partner that helps create memorable, one-of-a-kind events for weddings. Combine our furnishings with your personality and style to make your wedding vision come to life in a way that is “you-nique.” Contact us today and let us help make your wedding unforgettable! afrevents.com. Glamour Linens Glamour Linens is a new and upcoming business born from the need for brides, wedding and event planners, and corporations to have high-quality, modern and elegant yet affordable linens that weren’t available throughout Central Virginia, until now. We purchase the best textiles from around the world and fashion them into any size; for table linens, napkins, chair sashes, chair covers, table runners, and for any other purpose. For this reason, our products are unique and affordable. Call us for a free linen consultation at 804-512-6345 (only by appointment). Taylor’s Classic Travels Taylor’s Classic Travels is a professional wedding transportation service that specialize in all types of occasions from wedding, rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, wine & breweries tours to corporate events. Whatever your needs - we’ll accommodate. Make your next occasion even more memorable with Taylor’s Classic Travels’ Vintage-Style Trolley. We service weddings in the Richmond area, including Charlottesville, VA, Williamsburg, VA, and anywhere within an hour of Richmond, VA. Visit www.TaylorClassicTravels.com or call 804-767-6387 for more information. Venues Art Works Located half mile from downtown Richmond, Art Works provides an elegant, urban art gallery venue for your big day. Whether your party is for 10 or 300, we have an all-inclusive package to meet your unique needs. You can even have your ceremony in one of our galleries separate from your reception. Tables, chairs, parking, security, AV equipment is included. The entire art center (25,000 sq. feet) is open for your guests to enjoy. Plus, our onsite staff will ensure everything goes smoothly. See our website for details. Call us for an appointment to tour the gallery. 804-291-1400. artworksrichmond.com/Reception.htm.

Ashton Creek Vineyards If you are a romantic at heart, and have dreamed of a venue that exudes rustic elegance, look no further that Ashton Creek Vineyard! This A Aisle Lister, Best New Venue, is just a short distance south of Richmond, and minutes from I-95. Surrounded by acres of vines, the Barn at Ashton Creek is an exposed post-and-beam structure, with natural stone fireplace, zinc-topped bar and wrought ironchandeliers. The climate controlled space can accommodate up to 250 guests. There are restrooms with designer accents and a modern kitchen that your caterer may use. A wraparound veranda overlooks the vineyards and outdoor ceremony sites. Let Ashton Creek Vineyard help to make your wedding day dreams come true! ashtoncreekvineyard.com. Barboursville Vineyards We are just 10 minutes south of James Madison’s Montpelier and 20 minutes north of the Monticello estate of Thomas Jefferson, who designed a mansion on our property for our mansion for Governor James Barbour. Barboursville has flourished for more than four decades as Virginia’s most honored winery, and is the complete estate of wine. Elegant accommodations from a storied past, superb cuisine at Palladio — named by Food & Wine among the country’s finest vineyard restaurants — and rolling vineyards overlooking the Blue Ridge to the west, reflect a passion for refinement pursued here for 250 years. Romance is inherent in every facet of the estate, creating a lasting bond with couples who’ve begun their life together here. Let us introduce you to a handsome range of settings and services that will make our estate your own. 540-832-7848. The Bolling Haxall House The Bolling Haxall House, an Italianate mansion in the heart of downtown Richmond, was built in 1858 for wealthy business leader Bolling Walker Haxall. The Woman’s Club, seeking pemanent headquarters, purchased the house in 1900. They added an elegant auditorium in 1915, which continues to be a popular venue for community and club events. Renovated in the late 1980s by a team of acclaimed preservationists, the house is a Virginia Historic Landmark and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are available by appointment. 804-643-2847, ext. 13; located at 211 E. Franklin St. twcrichmond.org. Branch House Built in 1919, the Branch House is a Tudor-revival mansion. You’ll see stunning architectural treatments that recall an era of sophistication and elegance including sunny, expansive interiors with high ceilings and rich details. The Long Gallery windows overlook historic Monument Avenue, with opulent chandeliers, and an intricate plaster ceiling adjacent to the Library with an exquisite barrel-vaulted ceiling. The Great Hall overlooks the back terrace and garden, with a more formal slate forecourt in the front. The Social Gallery with its marble floor, limestone fireplace, and timber-frame ceiling complete the vision for your wedding at The Branch. The Branch is the perfect space to hold your wedding. Call 804-644-3041 or visit branchmuseum.org for more information. The Brownstone The Brownstone is Richmond’s newly renovated wedding and special event venue conveniently located in the heart of historic downtown Richmond. This bi-level venue features a beautiful magnolia-lined courtyard, three connected dining rooms, bar area, as well as bride and groom suites and a magnificent 200-seat ballroom. The courtyard is superbly designed to facilitate wedding ceremonies, cocktail parties as well as networking and corporate events. The Brownstone can accommodate parties as small as 25 and as large as 300, and is fully handicapped accessible. Tables, chairs, china, glassware and silverware are typically included with the rental. Our clients rely upon the professional and consistent service they receive at the Brownstone. brownstonerva.com. 804-241-3002. The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen offers the perfect setting for weddings, receptions and pre-wedding events. The beautiful sculpture garden is an ideal venue for an outdoor wedding or reception. The contemporary canopy protects guests from inclement weather. Receptions can also be held in one of two ballrooms. Additionally, The Gumenick Family Gallery provides a unique gathering space in an art-filled three-room art gallery. For more information, call 804-261-ARTS (2787). Fairview Farm Fairview Farm is a rustic chic, all-inclusive weekend destination venue located in Central Virginia. Family owned for 100 years, it opened its ADA barn doors in 2014 with a 245-guest occupancy rating. Expansion for 2017 includes a waterfront cottage and a 1940s hay barn loft. We can now accommodate up to 37 weekend guests for a memory of a lifetime, not just a one-day event. Catering, DJs or band, month of planner, a fully furnished barn estate venue and seasonally decorated also includes a large pavilion and gazebo. Couples who have reserved Fairview Farm nationwide love the attention to detail and relaxing wedding weekend experience. Visit us at FairviewFarmEvents.com for our up to date calendar and details.

Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Your big day made easy! Host your big day among beautifully landscaped grounds, relaxing walking paths and sublime lakes. Four Points by Sheraton Richmond offers a sophisticated setting and picturesque backdrop, perfect for your Richmond wedding. Enjoy newly refreshed guestrooms, creative menu selections, personalized service and over 11,000 square feet of space to accommodate you party, large or small. Contact our professional event planners at 804-323-2211, and let us assist in designing your special day. Located at 9901 Midlothian Turnpike. Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport Situated just a mile away from Richmond International Airport, with easy access to Interstates 64 and 95, the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport is the ideal location for your guests. The hotel features two spacious ballrooms with contemporary décor offering an ideal setting for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and rehearsal dinners. Looking to have an outdoor ceremony, but worried about the weather? Our Garden Atrium, featuring four stories of windows and skylights, is the perfect location for you! Contact our professional event planners at 804-226-4300, who will help to fill your special day with bright memories to last forever. Located at 4700 S. Laburnum Ave. Gather Gather is housed in an 1850s general store and is imbued with the perfect ambience and charm for a memorable event! We transform our space into a personalized backdrop for your rehearsal dinner, shower, or party. Our large downstairs can accommodate a sit-down dinner or more casual fare, while our delightful patio, bedecked with bistro lights and bubbling fountain, provides additional space for outdoor pleasure. Our original 20-foot counter serves as the perfect buffet, while our kitchen makes catering a breeze. Off-site prop rentals include rustic, reclaimed wood farm tables, vintage china and silverware & more! Event design services available. shopgather.com. The Hilton Hotel & Spa Short Pump The Hilton Hotel & Spa Short Pump boasts a West End location in the heart of a shoppers’ paradise, less than two minutes from the interstate. Fairytale weddings are their specialty, and true love! On-site you will find Shula’s Steakhouse, offering “the very best steaks” in Richmond along with Aura Spa, where you will be pampered to a level you only dreamed about! 804-364-3600 or hilton.com. Historic Mankin Mansion “We can’t even begin to describe how amazing our wedding was at Historic Mankin Mansion! The venue itself is stunning and full of cool and classic charm, but that’s not even the best part … the staff members at the Mansion are experts when it comes to weddings! They handle every aspect of your special day and make it so relaxing and smooth. My Mansion planner was the best, answering every question I had, and put me at ease for the entire planning process! My family and friends were all amazed with the wonderful Mansion staff. Choosing this venue was the best decision that I made during the entire wedding experience! The Historic Mankin Mansion covered every detail and planned every tiny aspect of the day. I can’t fully explain how thankful I am to The Mankin Mansion and staff. They truly made the wedding of my dreams come to life!” historicmankinmansion.com or 804-737-7773. The Jefferson Hotel Known for its stunning grand staircase and majestic ballrooms, The Jefferson has hosted Richmond’s most memorable weddings since 1895. Guests are dazzled by the beauty, gracious hospitality and exceptional food and beverage, while the happy couple relaxes and enjoys the perfectly executed event, fulfilling their every wish. Call 804-649-4612 or visit jeffersonhotel.com for additional information. John Marshall Ballrooms The historic John Marshall Ballrooms offer an enchanting venue for wedding ceremonies and receptions in Richmond, VA. We have two stunning ballrooms restored to their original 1920s grandeur with vintage, crystal chandeliers, soaring ceilings, and handcrafted moldings. Our elegant ballrooms are ready for you to transform to complement your wedding vision. The John Marshall Ballrooms offers a complete customized wedding experience, including our exclusive catering, linens, tables, chairs, flatware, bone china and sparkling crystal. Please visit our website for additional details. thejohnmarshallballrooms.com. Linden Row Inn With its rich history of love and romance, Linden Row Inn offers an idyllic setting for weddings, receptions, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. Whether you are looking for a relaxing garden atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Richmond, or a historic banquet space, the Linden Row Inn is the perfect venue for your wedding event. Our intimate Garden Courtyard and versatile Board Room are ideal for events of up to 125 guests. For the convenience of your out-of-town guests, Linden Row Inn also offers 70 uniquely appointed guest rooms with modern amenities and historic touches. Special group rates available. lindenrowinn.com.

Main Street Station Originally opened in 1901, Main Street Station has always been one of downtown Richmond, Virginia’s most visible landmarks. Once a bustling transportation hub, the station was closed in 1975 due to a decline in passenger rail service. The historic reopening of Main Street Station in 2003 marked the culmination of years of renovation to this 102-year-old landmark, and the return of passenger train service to downtown Richmond. In the years to come, future upgrades to the station will integrate bus, trolley, airport shuttle, taxi and limousine services. As Main Street Station is further transformed into a significant multi-modal transportation center, it is once again ready to serve as a gateway to the City of Richmond and the metropolitan region. Main Street Station will showcase Richmond as a vibrant destination city. 804-523-3329 The Manor House at Kings Charter 2016 Couples Choice Award. 2016 Best of Weddings-TheKnot.com. Kick up your heels in the classically decorated ballroom, enjoy cocktails amidst the manicured lawn and formal gardens. Surround yourself with a lush array of blooms while you exchange vows in several garden ceremony sites. Delight on delicacies from the caterer of your choice! You choose the time of day, ceremony location, & caterer. Then relax while our outstanding on-site coordination services assist you in creating your enchanting day at The Manor House at Kings Charter. We have one great event per day, make it yours! TheManorHouseVa.com or 804-550-0020. Maymont Maymont is a 100-acre American estate, an extraordinary gift given to the community by James and Sallie Dooley who lived there from 1893 to 1925. Whether strolling in the gardens, touring the mansion or watching river otters play, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Maymont offers unique settings for weddings, receptions and rehearsal dinners as well as romantic new engagement packages. Choose from the flower-filled Italian Garden or the serene Japanese Garden for your ceremony, and then celebrate your reception in the Garden Hall or Nature & Visitor Center. Horse-drawn carriage rides, Tram rides, and tours are also available. 804-358-7166. Email: info@maymont.org or visit maymont.org, facebook.com/maymont or twitter.com/maymont. The Montpelier Center The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education offers western Hanover’s most unique wedding venue for parties up to 200. Indoor options include the light-filled atrium ballroom in our charming, nearly 100-year-old restored schoolhouse. Our beautifully landscaped village green is a truly magnificent setting for an outdoor event. Visit montpeliercenter.org. Call 804-883-7378 or email info@montpeliercenter.org for more information. Mount Ida Farm Located just south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on a secluded 5,000-acre sanctuary, Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard is the perfect destination for weddings. For destination weddings, guests have the choice between two distinct venues: The Lodge, for a rustic feel, and The Event Barn, for a more formal affair. Spectacular scenic vistas, vibrant vineyards, historic homes, private lakes, horse-drawn carriages, tree-lined drives, cocktail parties (lake or stable side) and historic plantation accommodations all combine to create the venue of your dreams. Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard incorporates every possible amenity to ensure the perfect event. From state-of-the-art caterers’ kitchens, high-speed internet, backup generators, included tables and chairs, to heat and air conditioning, spectacular lighting, ample power, bathrooms, shuttle buses and even luxury restroom trailers for more discreet ceremony locations among the 5,000-acre haven. MountIdaFarm.com. The Omni Homestead Resort Once-in-a-lifetime events should happen in a spectacular setting and weddings at The Omni Homestead Resort do. The timeless elegance of this iconic resort is rivaled only by the Southern hospitality and attention to detail with which each and every event is approached. Make your wedding even more memorable by incorporating our magnificent spa, award-winning golf courses, and dozens of other recreational amenities for an incredible extended wedding experience. Our team of hospitality professionals will assist with every detail to ensure that your special day is one you will cherish forever. All you have to do is relax, enjoy and breathe. Visit Omnihotels.com/thehomestead or call 888-796-5838. The Renaissance “Richmond’s best kept secret” offering a true one-stop-shop wedding experience… Book your wedding reception in class, style, and timeless elegance today! Built in 1896, an elegant, historical setting is there for your guests to enjoy with all the latest amenities. In the heart of downtown Richmond in the Arts District. Convenient to major interstates and the best hotels in town. Call us 804-649-3373 or visit renaissanceva.com. Seven Springs Surrounded by gorgeous views and unique event spaces throughout the property, your wedding day can be truly your own at Seven Springs. It offers the classic elegance of Southern tradition within the approachable setting of a historic estate and working farm. Situated at the end of a long private drive in King William County, just 20 miles away from Richmond, the venue is the perfect backdrop for a wedding weekend getaway. Accommodating up to 200 guests for ceremonies and receptions and over-night amenities for 20 of your friends and family, Seven Springs can serve as a space for your big day or other collaborative, community events looking for a relaxed atmosphere with natural, organic elements and a modern edge. For more information visit us at SevenSpringsVa.com.