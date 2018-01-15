What’s New

× Expand Photo courtesy Collared Greens

Bow Tied Together || After working together on several successful weddings, Kristine Pringle Photography and Bow Tied Weddings, an event music and DJ service, are partnering up. “I’ve always had this idea in mind for [Bow Tied] being a one-stop shop,” says owner Matthew Davey. Alongside photography partners Kristine Pringle and Richmond Photobooth, Bow Tied is working to make wedding planning easier as couples can get their photography and entertainment together, booked from one source. For more information, call 804-338-6310 or visit bowtiedweddings.com.

Wedding on the Green || Magnolia Green Golf Club (magnoliagreen golfclub.com) opens the doors of its new clubhouse this winter, complete with a new restaurant, The Grille, and event space. “We take care of tables and food, and parties get to add their own touch,” says Director of Sales Casey McNutt. With a contemporary aesthetic highlighting the natural beauty of the building, the space can accommodate up to 240 guests.

Two Three for You and Me || Studio Two Three (studiotwothree.org) now rents its recently expanded space for special events. With seating for 150 guests, an outdoor area and a “clean aesthetic,” according to Events Manager Mary Fleming, guests have the opportunity to transform the space to fit their vision for nearly any event. For more information, call 804-254-7302 or email events@studiotwothree.org.

It’s Easy Being Green || In October, American-made bow ties and accessories company Collared Greens (collaredgreens.com) moved to its new location inside Short Pump Town Center next to L.L. Bean. Collared Greens CEO Mason Antrim says the move has allowed the company to expand its reach locally. The store offers a multitude of services for grooms-to-be; including color-matching services to ensure neckwear matches the chosen suits as well as the bridesmaids; discounts or a free tie with the purchase of at least four ties; and personal attention to find the perfect tie for each groom. For example, Wedding Director Nicole Huddleston assisted a groom choosing a tie with pigs on it for a farm wedding. “We try to make [the shopping experience] however they want it," Antrim says. "It’s all about customer experience with weddings.”

Exclusive Nuptials || The Foundry Golf Club (foundrygolfclub.com), a private club with a centuries-old clubhouse, is opening its doors to nonmembers for rehearsal dinners and a few select weddings. “We would love to host five weddings annually,” says Sandy Oliver, executive director of clubhouse operations and membership sales. The idea behind hosting only a small number of weddings per year maintains the tranquil environment for the club’s members and also keeps weddings at the site an exclusive experience. “What makes it really unique is probably that most of the bride’s and groom’s guests have never been here, it’s that ‘wow,’” Oliver says. There's an indoor area for 60 guests, a tented outdoor space for 150, on-site chefs, and a beautiful view of the course and Fine Creek.

Early Bride Biscuits || Did you know Early Bird Biscuit Co. offers a wedding biscuit bar? The wedding packages, with an appetizing array of options, are sure to satisfy any wedding party. The full biscuit package comes with multiple sweet and savory spreads at only $265, with custom flavors such as pimento bacon available. The biscuits are half the size of a regular Early Bird biscuit, and owner Tim Laxton says the client gets to choose the quantity they would like for their event. “We put it all together so it’s easy to assemble at a venue,” Laxton says. For the wedding package, smaller custom packages, delivery and more call 804-335-4570 or visit earlybirdbiscuit.com.