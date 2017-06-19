What’s New, Summer/Fall 2017

× Expand Scientific Match: The Science Museum of Virginia’s (smv.org) newly built event facility, the Dewey Gottwald Center, is now booking for fall. The 21,000-square-foot space features contemporary finishes inside a sleek steel and glass structure accommodating up to 500 seated guests with private entry. (Photo by Sean DeWitt Photography courtesy Science Museum of Virginia)

A Bumper Crop of Bliss || The Hanover Vegetable Farm (hanovervegetablefarm.com), at 13580 Ashland Road, is now cultivating weddings, too. Using the circa-1902 farm’s original name, Oakdale, the site is a scenic outdoor farm. There is a large tent available on-site, and Event Planner Jesi Pair says they are hoping to add an indoor event space sometime in the next two years. “People can expect more improvements,” she says. Pair notes that the farm is flexible and will work with clients to decide where they would like to hold their ceremony and/or reception on the grounds. Hayrides are available as well.

A Sixpence in Your Shoe || Born in England but raised in the United States, Sally Kelley opened Sixpence Bridal Boutique (sixpencerva.com) in Midlothian at 13823-B Village Place Drive in January. The name of her shop derives from the 100-year-old tradition of gifting the bride a British sixpence. “The father would give his daughter a silver sixpence to wear in her left shoe. It was a symbol of love, and it was supposed to bring you good luck and wealth in your marriage,” Kelley says. The boutique focuses on personalized attention for each client, while providing fashion-forward style.

Bridal Coiffure || Local wedding makeup service BRIDEface Richmond (bridefacerichmond.com) now offers event and wedding hairstyling. Owner Aaron Ellerbrock says the company is offering the service to make things simpler for brides who would normally have to hire from two different companies. Three hairstylists with at least 12 years of experience each have been brought in. Brides can now choose makeup services, just hairstyling or both, and Ellerbrock says the pricing is competitive.

Moving Invites || Looking to relocate her invitation and stationery store, By Invitation Only (gobyinvitationonly.com) owner Kerrie DiStanlo found an available space at 425 Strawberry St. and decided to give The Fan a try. “The block on Strawberry Street was just so charming and quaint, and I thought it was the perfect location,” DiStanlo says. The shop will continueto offer the same services from wedding invitations to printed menus andcustomized cocktail napkins.

The Measure of a Man || In March, men’s apparel company Ledbury (ledbury.com) rolled out its made-to-measure suiting program. Currently available exclusively at the 315 W. Broad St. location, the service offers Italian-made suits and separates that are fully customizable from the buttons to the fabrics. Ledbury co-founder and CEO Paul Trible says that while the bride is typically the focus at a wedding, the groom can also be outfitted with a quality designer suit that’s something special for the big day.