Matrimony Assurance

× Expand Illustration by Rachel Maves

No one can guarantee sunshine for an outdoor wedding, but Gerald Hemphill, president and principal agent of G.F.H. Insurance Agency Inc., wants to make sure the blissful couple is protected from other uncontrollable happenings. Purchasing wedding insurance eases stress and reduces worry, Hemphill says. With nearly 25 years in the business, he has seen what can happen without protection: “If someone gets hurt or something is damaged, someone is going to have to pay.”

Bride: What is wedding insurance?

Gerald Hemphill: There are two types of wedding coverage available: “venue” or “event” insurance — because a wedding is simply an event — and “cancellation” or “postponement” insurance. Ninety percent of venues now require some liability coverage because there are so many things that can go wrong. It can be anything from bodily injury (if someone falls) to damage to the facility itself. We had one claim where a guest was having a lot of fun and basically backed into the band’s sound system, damaging the speakers and the stage. The policy responded to that. Cancellation insurance will cover lost deposits if a member of the wedding party suddenly can’t attend and the wedding has to be postponed. We’ve also had situations where a venue has simply shut its doors, and the couple has to find another venue, which means moving the date.

Bride: What’s covered?

Hemphill: Liability usually covers injury to a person or damage to the facility. Most special event policies also cover “host liquor liability,” which helps defend the hosts of the event if someone is injured or there is property damage as a direct result of alcohol served at the reception. [If you’re charging for alcohol or guests have paid an entry fee, you may need a “liquor liability” policy.] It’s important that the same person who rents the venue be the named insured on the policy. For example, if the bride’s mom signs the facility contract but the bride and groom purchase the event policy, Mom would have no protection under the policy. With cancellation insurance, you can specify the coverage you need: say, if the photographer doesn’t show, and you’ve already paid a $2,000 deposit; or if something happens to the gifts that were brought to the wedding.

Bride: How much does this cost?

Hemphill: Prices range from $300 to $800, depending on coverage desired. You don’t need $50,000 worth of coverage if your wedding costs $15,000. But for a wedding that’s $100,000, for $780, you can have coverage for cancellation/postponement with liability that includes $6,000 in photography, $5,500 in gifts, $6,000 for special attire (the rented tuxes), $5,500 in jewelry and $5,500 in lost deposits. Make sure to carefully read and understand your policy, and don’t hesitate to ask questions.

Bride: Can I avoid wedding insurance?

Hemphill: Issues can happen anywhere. If you’re getting married at home, most of the time, homeowners’ insurance will provide coverage as long as you’re not charging for food and drink. But you can add an extra policy to avoid triggering that personal insurance. In all situations, you should always make sure vendors (the caterers, entertainers, etc.) have their own coverage. If they’re coming to your house, I would demand it. Every vendor should have general liability and workers’ compensation coverage.

Bride: Is this really necessary?

Hemphill: When you own a business, you create a LLC to protect yourself. But now you’re putting yourself at risk, with this one event. You’re getting a policy so the policy would respond. I often hear people say, “The guests are good friends; they’ll never sue me.” My comment is, “You’re right — their attorney will.”