That Dramatic Effect

Black-and-white themes are popping up more in today’s wedding celebrations | Styled by Jonathan Copeland

  1. Tivoli onyx napkins, $32 each, at Fraîche 
  2. Flowers and greenery provided by Amore e Fiori 
  3. Plates, flatware, glasses, candelabras and glass cloche centerpiece dome provided by tableware rental company The Runaway Dish. Pricing begins at $3 per place setting 
  4. Vagabond House branch pewter napkin rings, $120 for a set of four, at Crème de la Crème 
  5. Bonnibel “The Helga” champagne glitter with AB stones heels, $49, at Lex’s of Carytown 
  6. JCMetal Carmine dining chairs, $499 each, at LaDIFF 
  7. Strotmeyer and Epps tuxedo jacket, $150, at It’s a Man’s World

