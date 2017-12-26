That Dramatic Effect

×
Photo by Jeff Saxman
- Tivoli onyx napkins, $32 each, at Fraîche
- Flowers and greenery provided by Amore e Fiori
- Plates, flatware, glasses, candelabras and glass cloche centerpiece dome provided by tableware rental company The Runaway Dish. Pricing begins at $3 per place setting
- Vagabond House branch pewter napkin rings, $120 for a set of four, at Crème de la Crème
- Bonnibel “The Helga” champagne glitter with AB stones heels, $49, at Lex’s of Carytown
- JCMetal Carmine dining chairs, $499 each, at LaDIFF
- Strotmeyer and Epps tuxedo jacket, $150, at It’s a Man’s World