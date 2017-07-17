Spirited Away

× Expand Cirrus Vodka, James River Distillery Gin, Reservoir Bourbon, Belle Isle Moonshine

Whether you’re the type of bride who wants a shot of something strong before heading down the aisle, or you want to impress the cocktail connoisseurs in your life, Richmond’s got spirits. Smooth and dark bourbon? Yep. Clear and refreshing gin and vodka? Of course. Honey-habanero moonshine? Let’s do this.

Cirrus Vodka

Even if you’re the most unflappable bride and nothing about this whole planning-a-wedding-and-getting-married thing stresses you out, you still may face a brief moment of feeling overwhelmed before you head down that aisle. Tell your maid of honor to stash a flask of Cirrus Vodka so you can take a few sips and take the edge off. But this isn’t your old college party vodka — Cirrus started winning awards for its 80-proof/40 percent ABV potato vodka a year after its inception in 2004. Plus, it’s perfect for the gluten-intolerant, vodka-loving bride.

James River Distillery Gin

The antidote to a sticky, sweaty dance floor? A cool, crisp gin and tonic. Sure, any old G&T can get the job done. But James River Distillery’s Commonwealth Gin really classes up a joint. This 80-proof/40 percent ABV gin blends juniper with a mix of botanicals, including two types of hops, and pairs marvelously with small-batch tonic. And James River didn’t stop at just one — they also offer a London Dry style Continental Gin and their UA Navy Strength Gin at a whopping 114 proof/57 percent ABV.

Reservoir Bourbon

There’s no question that Richmond is a bourbon town, so what better way to show off your city to out-of-towners than serving up Scott’s Addition’s own Reservoir Distillery Bourbon? At 100 proof/50 percent ABV, this smooth, rich whiskey has notes of vanilla, coffee and tobacco leaf. It’s the perfect choice for winning over any hard-to-please fathers-in-law. Reservoir also offers wheat and rye whiskeys, but the bourbon is its most traditional offering. But leave the Coke for the Jim Beam — Reservoir is best enjoyed neat or with a single square cube.

Belle Isle Moonshine

Mason jars may be out, but moonshine is in. If you’re hoping to turn a few heads, set the tone with a specialty drink made from one of Belle Isle’s premium corn-based moonshines. In addition to their original 80-proof and high-octane 100-proof moonshines, Belle Isle also has unique flavors with Cold Brew Coffee (a collaboration featuring Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.’s cold brew), Ruby Red Grapefruit, and Honey Habanero. Just imagine the Instagram-worthy cocktails! And you don’t even have to create your own — they’ve got a whole library of ideas online.