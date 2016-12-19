Jewelry Made Your Way

× Expand Photo courtesy Kendra Scott

Hosting a Color Bar Party at the new Kendra Scott store inside Short Pump Town Center is a way to get the bridesmaids together to create custom jewelry for the big day. Light snacks and beverages, including water and wine, are provided.

× Expand Photo courtesy Kendra Scott

Touch screens are available to provide your wedding party a visual assist with selections. There are three easy steps: Choose the style of the earrings, necklace, bracelet or ring; select the type of metal (plated gold, silver, rose gold, gunmetal); and then choose the stone color.

× Expand Photo courtesy Kendra Scott

There’s a spectrum of stones available in vivid shades to match your wedding colors, and a Kendra Scott associate can show how different options will look in different settings before a final decision is made. Once the piece is chosen, the associate creates it right there, no waiting.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Humphreys × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Humphreys Prev Next

It’s free to host a Color Bar Party when you have at least five attendees, and all of your participants will receive 15 percent off purchases. Plus, the bride receives a free piece up to $100 when her guests buy four pieces. Community Relations and Events Manager (and Richmond magazine contributor) Devin Pilson says, “It’s a really great social time out for you and your bridesmaids.”

For more information call 977-3100 or visit kendrascott.com.

Kendra Scott recently released a bridal collection inspired by company CEO and designer Kendra Scott’s own wedding. You can purchase the Katrina Statement Earrings, the same design Scott wore herself. Or choose from numerous other elegant pieces in plated gold, silver, rose gold and antique silver.