× Expand GIANT CONNECT FOUR: This game offers a super-sized version of the well-known kids' game, where two players take turns dropping game pieces into a seven-by-six grid, trying to get four pieces in a row and prevent the other player from achieving a “connect four” at the same time. As seen here, giant plastic rings act as the game pieces, and the board has been “leveled up” as well, reaching all the way to waist height. (Photo by Shalese Danielle Photography)

Focusing on bringing a new spin to classic games including Connect Four and Jenga, Level Up Rentals adds some fun to your wedding reception. With his new Richmond-based party game rental service, founder and owner Johnny Le is on a mission to provide access to unique entertainment.

Specifically, he decided to focus Level Up on “giant” games that would catch the attention of partygoers.

× 1 of 2 Expand GIANT BARREL "BEER" PONG: As shown here, the party staple has received a facelift, with the standard red plastic cups being replaced with big trash barrels, designed to resemble the classic party cups sans the beer. Le says this is currently one of his most popular game rentals, with customers flocking to the giant version of the game they remember from their college days. (Photo courtesy Level Up Rentals) × 2 of 2 Expand GIANT JENGA: This is a new spin on the well-known game where players take turns pulling wooden blocks out of a tower waiting to see who will make it topple. This time, the wooden blocks are given the giant treatment, allowing for bigger thrills every time a piece is pulled out, plus bigger spills when the tower comes crashing down. (Photo by Shalese Danielle Photography) Prev Next

“We specialize in game rentals meant to allow people of all ages to have a great time at any fun event,” Le says.

Games are available for individual or bundled rental at $25 to $275 for four hours. For more information, contact Level Up Rentals at 833-6169 or leveluprentals.com.