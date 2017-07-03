Bohemian Bombshell

× 1 of 7 Expand White lace dress, $258; 1930s wax flowers headpiece, $95, both at Bygones. Maslo Jewelry gold tassel necklace, $30, at maslojewelry.com. Blue Begonia hammered-brass shield ring, $32, at Addison Handmade & Vintage. × 2 of 7 Expand Awl Snap leather clutch, $79, at awlsnap.com × 3 of 7 Expand Sun and Selene cuff, $71, at Addison Handmade & Vintage × 4 of 7 Expand Blue Begonia hammered-brass bar fringe earrings, $40, at Addison Handmade & Vintage × 5 of 7 Expand Aquazzura heels, $565, at Roan × 6 of 7 Expand 1920s carnelian ring, $68, at Bygones × 7 of 7 Expand 1920s brass and glass necklace, $78, at Bygones Prev Next

When you want to bring out your inner goddess in a casual, yet put-together ensemble, a boho chic look fits the bill. Sleek gold and brass accessories enhance a wispy lace dress, and vintage faux-flower headpieces are an elegant substitute for fresh-flower crowns. Find inspiration in these complementary pieces.