Bohemian Bombshell

Inspiration for a curated boho chic look | Styled by Shahana Insari | Photos by Alexis Courtney

White lace dress, $258; 1930s wax flowers headpiece, $95, both at Bygones. Maslo Jewelry gold tassel necklace, $30, at maslojewelry.com. Blue Begonia hammered-brass shield ring, $32, at Addison Handmade & Vintage.

Awl Snap leather clutch, $79, at awlsnap.com

Sun and Selene cuff, $71, at Addison Handmade & Vintage

Blue Begonia hammered-brass bar fringe earrings, $40, at Addison Handmade & Vintage

Aquazzura heels, $565, at Roan

1920s carnelian ring, $68, at Bygones

1920s brass and glass necklace, $78, at Bygones

When you want to bring out your inner goddess in a casual, yet put-together ensemble, a boho chic look fits the bill. Sleek gold and brass accessories enhance a wispy lace dress, and vintage faux-flower headpieces are an elegant substitute for fresh-flower crowns. Find inspiration in these complementary pieces.

