All Wrapped Up

If you’ve planned a cool-weather wedding, you’re going to want something that offers a little more coverage when you’re headed outside on the big day. Happily, there are options for both men and women that stay on trend and add some warmth to your wedding-day ensemble. Whether you’re looking for old Hollywood glamour or something a bit more modern, these selections have you covered — literally.

Fantasy

× 1 of 3 Expand Faux fur coat, $129; PolyUSA convertible wrap dress, $89, both at Lex’s of Carytown. × 2 of 3 Expand CCH Cape, $190, at CCH Collection. × 3 of 3 Expand Dyeworks men’s silk kimono, $50,at It’s a Man’s World. David Donahue formal shirt, $195; JJ Weston cufflinks, $195, both at Peter-Blair. Prev Next

Modern Glam

× 1 of 3 Expand Sara Campbell cashmere ruana, $248, at Sara Campbell. PolyUSA convertible wrap dress,$89, at Lex’s of Carytown. × 2 of 3 Expand Moriah velveteen coat with brocade embroidery, $328; Katie three-quarter-sleeve sheath dress, $228, both at J. McLaughlin. × 3 of 3 Expand Vintage jacket, $200, at Blue Bones Vintage. David Donahue formal shirt, $195; JJ Weston cufflinks, $195, both at Peter-Blair. Prev Next

Bohemian Romance

× 1 of 3 Expand Velvet burnout kimono, $68; satin hi-low gown, $92, both at Fab’rik. × 2 of 3 Expand Hyun Gi sheer silk organza kimono duster, $300, at Na Nin. Organic by John Patrick bias slip, $120, at Verdalina. × 3 of 3 Expand Heather Beckner sport coat, $495; Reserve Collection The Grey Baldwick shirt, $225, both at Ledbury. Prev Next

Vintage

× 1 of 3 Expand Silk ruffle blouse, $24, at Addison Handmade & Vintage. Organic by John Patrick bias slip, $120, at Verdalina. × 2 of 3 Expand Erin Cole rose coverlet, $1,529,at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Organic by John Patrick bias slip, $120, at Verdalina. × 3 of 3 Expand Empire Clothing tail jacket, $895; David Donahue formal shirt, $195; JJ Weston cufflinks, $195, all at Peter-Blair. Prev Next

Models: T'Liz Bennett and Michael Anthony Tan