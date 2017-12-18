All Wrapped Up

If you’ve planned a cool-weather wedding, you’re going to want something that offers a little more coverage when you’re headed outside on the big day. Happily, there are options for both men and women that stay on trend and add some warmth to your wedding-day ensemble. Whether you’re looking for old Hollywood glamour or something a bit more modern, these selections have you covered — literally.
Fantasy
Faux fur coat, $129; PolyUSA convertible wrap dress, $89, both at Lex’s of Carytown.
CCH Cape, $190, at CCH Collection.
Dyeworks men’s silk kimono, $50,at It’s a Man’s World. David Donahue formal shirt, $195; JJ Weston cufflinks, $195, both at Peter-Blair.
Modern Glam
Sara Campbell cashmere ruana, $248, at Sara Campbell. PolyUSA convertible wrap dress,$89, at Lex’s of Carytown.
Moriah velveteen coat with brocade embroidery, $328; Katie three-quarter-sleeve sheath dress, $228, both at J. McLaughlin.
Vintage jacket, $200, at Blue Bones Vintage. David Donahue formal shirt, $195; JJ Weston cufflinks, $195, both at Peter-Blair.
Bohemian Romance
Velvet burnout kimono, $68; satin hi-low gown, $92, both at Fab’rik.
Hyun Gi sheer silk organza kimono duster, $300, at Na Nin. Organic by John Patrick bias slip, $120, at Verdalina.
Heather Beckner sport coat, $495; Reserve Collection The Grey Baldwick shirt, $225, both at Ledbury.
Vintage
Silk ruffle blouse, $24, at Addison Handmade & Vintage. Organic by John Patrick bias slip, $120, at Verdalina.
Erin Cole rose coverlet, $1,529,at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Organic by John Patrick bias slip, $120, at Verdalina.
Empire Clothing tail jacket, $895; David Donahue formal shirt, $195; JJ Weston cufflinks, $195, all at Peter-Blair.
Models: T'Liz Bennett and Michael Anthony Tan