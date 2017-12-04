Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2018

× Expand Photo courtesy Q Media LLC

Through 12/30 // Bridesmaid Bliss This month Tiffanys Bridal is celebrating bridesmaids by making all of the boutique’s bridesmaid gown designers the Designers of the Month. Say “thank you” to your bridal party with a 10 percent discount off each gown. There’s no minimum order to qualify for the discount; however, the entire party’s order must be received by Dec. 30 to receive the discount. Schedule your appointment by calling 804-273-6303. tiffanysbridal.com.

1/7 // Richmond Wedding Experience Check out the Richmond Wedding Experience at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. With fashion shows, wedding professionals, drinks and a whole gallery of ideas to inspire, couples can find just about everything they need for a beautiful ceremony. $15. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weddingexperience.com.

1/14 // Richmond’s Best Wedding Show Formerly the Richmond Wedding Expo, locally owned Richmond Weddings magazine is upping the ante at the Altria Theater. With more than 100 vendors and wedding professionals throughout the space, the only thing that could drag you away is the grand onstage fashion show from Tiffanys Bridal and The Groom’s Corner. General admission is $15 online and $20 day of show. 12:30 to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders.) richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

2/3-11 // Spring Bridal Showcase Join the staff at miLA Bridal for a showcase of new bridal fashions for the spring season, including a new 2018 collection. The event is held in the Stony Point Fashion Park store during normal hours. 804-330-3118 or miLABridal.com.

2/9-11 // Nouvelle Amsale Trunk Show Visit Annalise Bridal Boutique to see the new collection of gowns from Nouvelle Amsale. Elegant and subtle, these gowns complement any wedding theme. Free. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

2/18 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show The ninth annual event hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine features local wedding professionals, a fashion show with designer apparel from Virginia wedding boutiques such as Ashley Grace Bridal and That’s My Dress Bridal, door prizes, and more. Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (cash only). vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-feb-18-2018.

4/15 Q Weddings Virginia’s third-annual statewide LGBTQ wedding show brings together inclusive vendors and LGBTQ couples from across the commonwealth. The show is sponsored by Q Media (formerly Unite Virginia) and Q Virginia magazine; stay tuned for more details in early 2018. Greater Richmond Convention Center. qvirginia.com.

5/26 // Meet a Designer Saturday Get to know members of miLA Bridal’s in-house design team. Designers will be available to talk and sketch in order to come up with the dress of your dreams. RSVP required. Stony Point Fashion Park. 804-330-3118 or miLaBridal.com.