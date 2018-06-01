Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2018

× Expand Blush by Hayley Paige collection (Photo courtesy Annalise Bridal)

Through 7/1 // Lex’s of Carytown Bridal Gown Sale Select bridal gowns are on sale for $99 at Lex’s of Carytown, 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

6/3 // The Tenth Annual Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show Virginia Bride Magazine and The Science Museum of Virginia host this showcase of Richmond’s top wedding professionals. Meet with wedding vendors ready to bring your vision to life. Check out the designer fashion show, enjoy cake and catering samples, experience hair and makeup demos, and take part in opportunities to win thousands of dollars in door prizes. 1 to 4 p.m. $10 (cash only). Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. 804-822-1768 or vabridemagazine.com.

6/8-9 // Eddy K Trunk Show Tiffanys Bridal at 1517-D N. Parham Road will host the Eddy K Trunk Show, showcasing a preview of the 2019 collection, the first time it will be seen in Virginia. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

6/8-9 // Sixpence Bridal Boutique Sample Sale Select samples will be discounted up to 60 percent off retail price during this event at Sixpence Bridal Boutique, 13823-B Village Place Drive. Selections of bridal gowns, mother-of-the-bride dresses, special-occasion apparel and accessories will be available. Sample sizes range from 8 to 32W. Appointments are required. 804-594-5115 or sixpencerva.com.

6/29-7/1 // Hayley Paige Fall Trunk Show Head to Annalise Bridal Boutique at 1309 E. Main St. for a showcase of the latest fashions from the Blush by Hayley Paige collection. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

7/20-22 // Summer Designer Showcase Join Diamonds Direct at 11131 W. Broad St. in Short Pump for a three-day designer showcase. Internationally renowned jewelry designers will feature their bridal and fashion lines. Plus, enjoy 20 percent off on most of the pieces in the showroom. 804-967-0500 or diamondsdirect.com/richmond.

7/21-28 // Third Annual National Bridal Sale National Bridal Sale Day is held every third Saturday in July, and many local shops extend the day to a week of savings on gowns and wedding-party attire. Created by the nonprofit National Bridal Sale Events, it provides opportunities for brides to purchase a gown at a locally owned independent boutique at a cost savings. There are nearly 1,000 stores participating. For a list of stores participating in the Richmond area, visit nationalbridalsaleevent.com.

7/22 // Richmond Weddings Summer Show More than 100 wedding-industry professionals will be available at this elegant showcase inside Main Street Station’s renovated train shed at 1500 E. Main St. View gorgeous gowns and modern trends during the fashion show by Tiffanys Bridal & The Groom’s Corner. VIP ticket holders receive close-up seats for the fashion show and a swag bag. Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders and at 12:30 p.m. for general admission. The event ends at 4 p.m. $15 to $32. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

8/TBA // The Brownstone Bridal Show Check out the renovations at The Brownstone at 10 E. Franklin St. as you meet and greet with local wedding pros. One lucky couple will win a free rental from The Brownstone. Free admission. 804-519-9278 or brownstonerva.com.

8/26 // Richmond Wedding Experience Enjoy a runway fashion show and find your perfect dress, learn about the latest trends, meet with industry professionals, taste delectable cakes, view gorgeous flowers and potentially plan your entire wedding, all in one place. Plus, receive the Book of Wedding Deals, with discounts and special offers from exhibitors, and a one-year subscription to Brides magazine. Check out the free flip-flop bar and design your own pair for when you’re ready to kick off those shoes on the big day. A ring selfie station creates a photo-op for your engagement-ring bling. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15 all-day admission, $10 after 1 p.m., free admission for ages 12 and under. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. 703-425-1127 or weddingexperience.com.

9/TBA // Lex’s of Carytown Bridesmaid Event Visit Lex’s of Carytown at 3020 W. Cary St. for the unveiling of new bridesmaid lines at the boutique. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

11/1-3 // Schwarzschild Jewelers Diamond Event Head to Schwarzschild Jewelers’ three locations (Alverser Plaza, Nov. 1; Cary Court, Nov. 2; Short Pump Town Center, Nov. 3) for their diamond event. Explore diamond engagement rings and wedding bands for her and him. Collections of designer hand-selected diamonds in assorted shapes and sizes will be available. along with enhanced selections of 18-karat yellow, rose and white gold and platinum mountings. Diamond experts and representatives from the featured collections will be on hand. See stores for more details. schwarzschild.com.

11/1-12/31 // Tiffanys Bridal Annual Bridesmaids Celebration Bring the bridesmaids to Tiffanys Bridal, 1517-D N. Parham Road, during the months of November and December for the boutique’s annual celebration of bridesmaids. Every bridesmaid who places their order during the event will receive discounts. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

11/9-25 // Best of Hayley Paige Showcase Check out designer gowns from Hayley Paige at Annalise Bridal Boutique, 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.