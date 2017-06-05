Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2017

× Expand Photo by Megan Irwin

6.1–6.30 // “Finishing Touches” Accessories Sale Find the perfect “finishing touches” to complete your wedding-day look at Bridal Elegance in Short Pump. All veils, headpieces, tiaras and jewelry will be on sale throughout June. 804-747-5070 or mybridalelegance.com.

6.4 // The Ninth Annual Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show Virginia Bride Magazine and The Science Museum of Virginia host this annual summer showcase of Richmond’s top wedding professionals. Meet with vendors in a relaxed atmosphere as you plan your dream wedding. Get inspired with tips and ideas for the big day. Plus, check out the designer fashion show, enjoy cake samples and take part in opportunities to win thousands of dollars in door prizes. 1 to 4 p.m. $10 (cash only). Science Museum of Virginia. 804-822-1768 or vabridemagazine.com.

Artful Wedding

Hosted by Richmond Bride, this is the region’s most elegant wedding event for brides and grooms. This year’s expanded affair is a three-part series covering topics from finding the perfect dress to financial planning. Tickets are $10 per event or $25 for all three. richmondmag.com/artful.

7.9 // Part 1: Dresses & Tresses Join us at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for mimosas and hors d’oeuvres as experts share the latest trends in men’s and women’s wedding fashion and hairstyles. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

8.13 // Part 2: Toast to the Future The wedding day is just the first day of marriage. We’ve gathered experts in real estate, financial planning and wedding planning to help you and your significant other begin a life together. Held at Scott’s Addition’s Blue Bee Cider, enjoy cider, snacks and giveaways. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

9.17 // Part 3: Eat, Drink & Be Married It’s time to say “I do” and party! Head to The Brownstone on East Franklin Street and meet with the region’s most exclusive lighting, catering, floral, and rental vendors. Plan your perfect wedding day as you sample cake, cocktails and more. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

7.15 // National Bridal Sale Day This national event provides opportunities for brides to find the gown of their dreams at a price that meets their budget. There are more than 850 stores participating in nearly every state, plus Canada. The participating Richmond-area boutiques include Bridal Elegance, miLA Bridal, Sealed with a Kiss (pictured above) and Tiffanys Bridal. See stores for details. nationalbridalsaleday.com.

7.16 // Richmond Wedding Expo More than 110 industry professionals are ready to make your wedding-day vision a reality, spread throughout the Altria Theater’s grand ballroom and spacious parlors during this showcase. View gorgeous gowns and modern trends during the fashion show by Tiffanys Bridal & The Groom’s Corner and Posh PR. Doors open at 11 a.m. for early-admission ticket holders and at 12:30 p.m. for general admission. The event ends at 4 p.m. $15 to $32. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

7.18 – 7.29 // Two-Week Big Sale Event Join Tiffanys Bridal for their sale event, with bridal gowns starting at $300. Space and inventory are limited; call for an appointment. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

8.20 // Richmond Wedding Experience Enjoy the runway fashion show and find your perfect dress, gain new ideas, learn about the latest trends, meet with industry professionals, taste delectable cakes, view gorgeous flowers, and potentially plan your entire wedding all in one place. Plus, receive The Book of Wedding Deals with discounts and special offers from exhibitors, and a one-year subscription to Brides Magazine. Enter the prize drawings, including the chance to win a free honeymoon. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15 (free admission for ages 12 and under). Greater Richmond Convention Center. 703-425-1127 or weddingexperience.com.

9.7 – 9.10 and 9.14 – 9.16 // Estate and Vintage Jewelry Event Schwarzschild Jewelers presents a collection of vintage and modern estate jewels and timepieces ready to outfit your bridal ensemble or be purchased as a gift. Browse one-of-a-kind statement pieces including Art Deco designs, Edwardian styles, post-war Retro-Moderne jewels and mod looks of the ’70s. The event will be at Schwarzschild’s Short Pump Town Center location, Sept. 7-10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Alverser Plaza location, Sept. 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dates are subject to change; check with the stores for the most up-to-date information. schwarzschild.com.

11.2 – 11.4 // Fall Diamond Event Head to Schwarzschild Jewelers’ three locations (Cary Court, Nov. 2; Alverser Plaza, Nov. 3; Short Pump Town Center, Nov. 4) for their designer trunk show event. Browse fine diamonds, diamond engagement rings and other diamond jewelry pieces. Diamond experts and representatives of the featured collections will be on hand to assist with selections. Receive a gift with purchase, and special financing is available (see store for details). Dates are subject to change; check with the stores for the most up-to-date information. schwarzschild.com.

11.11 // Design Your Dream Dress Join miLA Bridal at Stony Point Fashion Park for a day of design. Meet the boutique’s gown designers and create the dress of your dreams. A free sketch is included. RSVP required. 804-330-3118 or milabridal.com.

11.24 // White Friday Sale Celebrate the holidays at Bridal Elegance during the after-Thanksgiving storewide sale. 804-747-5070 or mybridalelegance.com.