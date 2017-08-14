Vintage Vows

× 1 of 7 Expand Loving Reflections: The bride got her beaded strapless gown from Bella Rosa, and her mother restyled her old Communion veil for the wedding. Ricks’ three-piece suit is from Canadian company Le Château. × 2 of 7 Expand Bits and Baubles: The couple’s invitation suite was displayed atop a book titled “Princess Louise” that Ricks found for Keeton in a Canadian bookshop. × 3 of 7 Expand Classic Setting: Keeton says the vintage glamour of the Bolling Haxall House’s parlor was the perfect setting for their vows. × 4 of 7 Expand Cutting the Cupcake: The newlyweds served champagne and chocolate-flavored miniature cupcakes from Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe. They combined the two flavors into one large cupcake that they cut into × 5 of 7 Expand Luck of the Irish: A nod to their engagement in Ireland, the couple gave out miniature bottles of Jameson Irish Whiskey with a personalized label that featured the Ricks family crest. × 6 of 7 Expand Mementos of the Past: The couple showcased photos from their parents’ and grandparents’ weddings in vintage frames on the parlor's fireplace mantle. × 7 of 7 Expand Song Birds: Keeton joins in as her close friend sings “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” at the reception. Prev Next

When Louise Keeton first laid eyes on James Ricks, he was bartending at Henley Street Theatre during a production of “Lord of the Flies” in 2012. Little did she know that he wasn’t just the “cute bartender” — he was the theater’s artistic director. Keeton, an actress and founding artistic director of The Whistle Stop Theatre Company in Ashland, bonded with Ricks over their shared love of the performing arts. After three years of dating, Ricks proposed during a magical trip to Ireland in May 2015.

The artistic couple planned a springtime soiree that reflected their affinity for all things classic and vintage. Keeton says she’s always wanted to have a parlor wedding, so they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the parlor of the historic Bolling Haxall House. The bride, her mother and a close friend made DIY bouquets in ivory, dusty green and blush pink using vintage paper, fabric and jewelry.

At their reception at The Old City Bar, the pair let their eclectic culinary taste shine through by offering a buffet of gourmet eats including fresh rockfish bites, petite corned beef and Swiss sliders, brisket, anticuchos de pollo skewers, bruschetta, and more. Instead of a traditional band or DJ, the couple chose to party to the tune of their friends and family singing karaoke late into the evening.

Keeton and Ricks’ favorite moments occurred during the ceremony, which was officiated by close friend and fellow actor/writer Jonathan Hardison. “Jonathan wrote a great script for the ceremony, which included doing a warming of the rings, which is an Irish tradition where you pass your rings around in the audience so guests can share their warmth with you,” Keeton says. “It was a really special moment.”

Catering: White House Catering (The Old City Bar)

Cupcakes: Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe