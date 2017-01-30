That Perfect Moment

× Expand Calvin Griffith and Brittany Clyburn take a moment for themselves on Quirk Hotel's rooftop. (Photo by Katelyn James)

In what was just the second wedding to be held at the new Quirk Hotel at 201 W. Broad St., Brittany Clyburn married Calvin Griffith on Dec. 31, 2015. “We never anticipated getting married in the winter, let alone New Year’s Eve,” says Brittany. Calvin had proposed over the July Fourth weekend and neither wanted a long engagement, so New Year’s Eve was a fitting wedding date.

Familiar with the hotel’s development and having worked with Jim Ukrop (father of co-owner Ted Ukrop), the two loved the classic beauty of the historic property. Though the couple initially hoped to use the hotel rooftop for their ceremony, it unfortunately was not completed in time. However, they were allowed to use the roof for a first look — a time for the couple to have a few moments together before the ceremony.

Brittany says, “Truthfully, both of us did not want to do a first look at all [due to keeping on schedule].” After listening to family and Quirk coordinator Noelle Yount, however, the couple changed their minds. “It ended up being wonderful. I thought, ‘How emotional could it possibly be?’ and gosh, it was so emotional and it was amazing.”

In one fantastically timed photo, captured by Katelyn James, Calvin is crying. Brittany says neither could hold back the tears. “The sky was a wintry white, and everything was so still and quiet. It was truly beautiful.”