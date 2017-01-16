Gatsby Glitz

× 1 of 7 Expand Perfect Portrait: The couple posed for a dramatic pre-ceremony photo by the fireplace in Dover Hall’s library. Walor’s lace-and-sequin dress (to which she added straps for a classic look) is from Ava Laurenne Bride in Fredericksburg. Williams’ tuxedo is from The Black Tux. × 2 of 7 Expand Regal Romance: The bride says she loves the stunning elegance of Dover Hall Estate. × 3 of 7 Expand Sweet Tooth: The couple’s elegant cake featured three flavors: dark chocolate with raspberry buttercream, lavender with honey buttercream and champagne with strawberry buttercream. They also served cupcakes in chocolate with raspberry and champagne with strawberry. × 4 of 7 Expand Squad Goals: The bridal party posed for a Vanity Fair-esque photo. Bridesmaids chose their own full-length glitzy dresses in various champagne shades. Walor donned a white faux-fur coat for the shot. × 5 of 7 Expand To Have and to Hold: The pair’s wedding bands were custom designed by Drift/Riot. × 6 of 7 Expand Brand New Start: One of the bride and groom’s favorite moments was counting down to the New Year with their closest family and friends. × 7 of 7 Expand I Feel Good: The pair chose James Brown cover band The Big Payback as their musical entertainment. Prev Next

Photographer and Richmond magazine contributor Sarah Walor met Tyler Williams while she was working as a bartender — Williams’ friend and bandmate worked at the same bar as a dishwasher. They started dating in 2007, and Williams proposed to Walor as they strolled the streets of Savannah, Georgia, together last spring. Williams is a member of the indie/folk band The Head and the Heart, which released its latest album, “Signs of Light,” with Warner Bros. in September. The band scored its first No. 1 rock album the week of the release, soon after embarking on a U.S. tour.

The artistic couple chose the historic setting of Dover Hall Estate for a black-tie New Year’s Eve celebration. The upscale affair was planned to reflect a glamorous, vintage Gatsby theme complete with sparkly gold and champagne tones, mercury glass votive candle settings, and classic white floral arrangements of roses, hydrangeas and calla lilies.

Guests enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres including sweet potato and country ham biscuits, vegetable spring rolls, and gourmet mini grilled-cheese sandwiches to keep guests partying into the new year.

The reception also featured a raw oyster bar from Rappahannock restaurant as well as a slider bar, which offered a selection of crab cakes, White Castle-style mini burgers, Asian marinated tofu, Greek-style new potatoes and braised kale.

Music is obviously important to the couple, so Walor’s grand entrance occurred to the tune of Icelandic band Sigur Rós’ “Untitled No. 4,” and their exit song down the aisle was The Zombies’ “This Will be our Year.” However, Walor’s favorite moment was a sweet surprise she planned for her groom: “It’s so easy to get overwhelmed during the ceremony, and I really wanted Tyler to take in the moment,” she says. “I gave a note to my flower girl to give to him that said, ‘I can’t wait to kiss you.’ He read it and then looked up to see me coming towards him.”

Catering: Mosaic Catering + Events

Cake and Cupcakes: Sweet Fix

Coordinator and Hair/Makeup: Sarah Marie Smith, Nest Hair Studio