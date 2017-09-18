‘Surprise! We’re Getting Married!’

× Expand Ebbie Hock and Kyle Shover are pronounced man and wife as their parents emotionally look on at Libby Hill Park. (Photo by Chenla Ou)

When Kyle Shover and Ebbie Hock’s parents arrived at Libby Hill Park on April 8, they thought they were getting ready to head to a birthday dinner for Kyle — boy, were they wrong. In February, the couple set a plot in motion to hold an intimate wedding, keeping it a secret from everyone except those immediately involved. There was never even a formal proposal, so both sets of parents had no idea the possibility of matrimony was on the horizon.

Kyle’s mother, Sue Brand, and her partner, Ken Hartmoyer, traveled from Pennsylvania for the supposed birthday celebration. Ebbie’s parents, Pam and Ran Hock, traveled from Maryland. To give herself time to get ready, Ebbie used the excuse that she had to attend a work event and would meet everyone at the restaurant, Nota Bene. Nearby Libby Hill Park served as a scenic stop before dinner.

When Kyle and his parents arrived at the park, his mother saw Ebbie in her David’s Bridal dress and immediately knew what was about to happen. She ran to Kyle, giving him a lengthy embrace. Ebbie’s mother still had not caught on. When she realized what was happening she became frantic. “She stood back and said, ‘Is this happening? Is this really happening?’ ” Ebbie says. “I had to talk her into believing that it was actually happening.”

The intimate ceremony also included the officiant, John Mehfoud, and Ebbie’s maid of honor, Lucy Gillis. And after the “I-do’s” were said, they still made it to Nota Bene for dinner.