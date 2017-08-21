A Nod to Tradition

× 1 of 7 Expand Picture Perfect: Not even a last-minute snafu brought down this happy couple. Koo forgot Cho’s wedding band and was 20 minutes late to the ceremony, but their wedding coordinator smoothed the delay. × 2 of 7 Expand We Are Family: Dressed in Korean ceremonial clothing, Cho and Koo’s mothers walk to their seats after lighting the unity candle, representing the coming together of their two families. × 3 of 7 Expand Shine Bright: Cho and Koo donned traditional Korean wedding attire for their sparkler exit. × 4 of 7 Expand Blushing Bride: Koo’s Alfred Angelo lace ball gown and her veil were purchased for her as a wedding gift from a fellow church member. She accessorized the dress with lace fingerless gloves. × 5 of 7 Expand Dancing Queen: Cho’s aunt, a professional traditional dancer, flew all the way from Korea to attend and perform at the wedding. “When she took the stage, the whole place went silent,” he says. “Everyone was completely mesmerized by her.” × 6 of 7 Expand Hitting the Cues: Cho plays a round of pool with his best man and one of his groomsmen to relax before the ceremony. The men wore bowties and three-piece suits from Men’s Wearhouse. × 7 of 7 Expand Turning Blue: Koo’s bridesmaids wore floor-length dresses from Azazie in various hues of blue, and she gifted each a pair of white Converse sneakers. Prev Next

Faith is what brought Paul Cho and Hyungyung “Helen” Koo together — they met while attending the same church. When they went to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus on a church outing, a friend suggested Cho and Koo take a photo together. “She grabbed my arm when we posed for the photo, and that’s when I started seeing stars,” Cho says. The pair officially began dating in April 2015, and they became engaged four months later.

While attending a friend’s wedding at the Historic Mankin Mansion a few months after getting engaged, Koo fell in love with the mansion’s gorgeous natural setting. The couple booked the venue and planned for fall 2016 nuptials that would showcase Koo’s favorite colors, purple and blue. Their outdoor ceremony featured U.S. Silk Flowers arrangements in white and ivory dotted with shades of lilac, sky blue and lavender to complement the monochromatic bridesmaid dresses. Their tented reception showcased a glamorous vibe with long strings of lights, tall centerpieces and glittering chandeliers.

Cho and Koo honored their Korean heritage in a variety of ways during the wedding, particularly through the diverse menu. Guests dined on multiple types of sushi rolls and traditional Korean dishes such as japchae, kimchi, galbi, and fish jeon. In addition to a traditional wedding cake from Pink Belle Cake House, the pair served green-tea cakes and tiramisu.

Cho says his favorite moment from the day was seeing his bride walk down the aisle, despite the anxiety it caused for him. “I was already nervous, and when I saw her walking towards me, she was so beautiful that my throat locked up,” he says. “I was supposed to sing [Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up”] for her, and I barely got through the song. But luckily the audience helped me.”

