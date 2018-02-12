From the Field to the Ballroom

× 1 of 7 Expand Pretty in Pink: Davis was surprised to see that Godfrey had changed into a pink Tom Ford tuxedo jacket for the couple’s Jefferson Hotel reception. Pink is her favorite color. × 2 of 7 Expand Flowing Florals: The attendants’ trailing white bouquets included Phalaenopsis orchids, garden roses, freesia and lisianthus. The bridal and honor attendant bouquets added pink and blush roses, peonies, sweet peas and clematis. × 3 of 7 Expand Look Up: Blue Steel Lighting Design from Chesapeake added ceiling and floor patterns to the ballrooms, as well as pin lights over every table. × 4 of 7 Expand Bridal Beauty: Because Davis’ sister had been married in Atlanta just three months earlier, Davis sourced some of her necessities there: Her Jimmy Choo shoes came from The Shops Buckhead Atlanta; her manicure was by Kelly’s Luxe Nail Salon; and the Atlanta Apparel market supplied bridal jewelry. × 5 of 7 Expand Traveling Tables: In a nod to Davis’ love of travel, the tables were marked with country names. × 6 of 7 Expand Glorious Glass: The ceremony at River Road Church, Baptist, was officiated by the Rev. Dr. Daniel E. Glaze. × 7 of 7 Expand Sky-High Confection: The Jefferson Hotel’s pastry chef created the “really, really, tall” wedding cake of Davis’ dreams. Prev Next

Lindsey Davis was determined to be a relaxed bride. “I had been warned not to stress about the little things, because the day goes so fast,” she says. “Friends told me later [a few] things were off, but I didn’t notice. I took my time and enjoyed the day.”

While the wedding day itself might have moved quickly, her relationship and engagement to Charles Godfrey, a now-retired NFL player, took its time.

The pair met over Memorial Day weekend 2009 in Las Vegas; ran into one another again at the 2010 Super Bowl; and then became a couple after a weekend together in Charlotte, North Carolina, in September 2010. Godfrey proposed in October 2015.

They waited until April 1, 2017, to be married, because Godfrey was then playing for the Atlanta Falcons, and contractual obligations limited his available weekends. Plus, Davis wanted The Jefferson Hotel for their reception.

“Those red steps sold me,” she says.

The Jefferson was also the perfect place to accommodate the couple’s 340 guests, who enjoyed a post-ceremony cocktail hour in the Rotunda before a sit-down dinner in the Grand Ballroom. Entertainment was available to suit every taste, with Richmond’s own Katz Band on the Grand Ballroom’s stage and DJ Eric Cunningham in the Empire Ballroom. “Guests could go back and forth,” Davis says.

And while some brides change into a second dress for the reception, Davis was happy to stay in her Pnina Tornai gown from Kleinfeld Bridal in New York. Instead, it was Godfrey who changed his white Tom Ford tuxedo jacket from the ceremony into a pink Tom Ford for the reception.

“Pink is my favorite color,” Davis says. “It was such a surprise.”

Davis says she’s thankful for her beautiful day, but what she remembers best are the loving toasts from family members at the reception — and standing with her groom at the altar.

Planner: Lindsay Kennedy, LK Events & Design

Florist: Buckingham Greenery

Rentals: Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Invitations: Paper on the Avenue

Music: Katz Band and DJ Eric Cunningham, Debonaire Entertainment