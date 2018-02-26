× Expand The couple snapped a quick selfie before the Libby Hill Park ceremony.

“I can understand why people elope,” my hairstylist mused, while snipping off a curl.

“Haha, yeah …” I chuckled nervously, the day before I eloped.

We hadn’t told anyone, and I wasn’t going to start now. Keeping our plans a secret had been a fun challenge. I dodged wedding talk at the office, especially when Richmond Bride was in the works. And my fiancé’s and my spontaneous-marriage-proposal joke had become so commonplace that I almost said it in front of friends. Almost anything could spark a “Hey! Wanna get married?” To which the other would respond enthusiastically, “Yeah? Okay!”

David and I said we would never get married. We met in sixth grade, started dating in 10th and moved in together during our junior year at Virginia Commonwealth University. Once we graduated, it became apparent that things would be way less complicated if we made it official.

So, on May 19, 2017, we went to the courthouse. We didn’t go all out with formalwear, but still dressed up. I wore jewelry some of my family members had given me, and it felt like they were there with me.

Phones aren’t allowed in the courthouse, so when David realized he wasn’t sure of his mother’s full maiden name, he had to rush outside to call her. I encouraged him to say it was for a security question, but I don’t think she bought it.

I’d heard romantic stories of courthouse marriages. But in our case, they handed us a list of names and numbers of same-day officiants to perform a marriage ceremony. We met our newfound officiant at Libby Hill Park, where he married us as storm clouds rolled in over the river. It was windy and awkward, but also pretty perfect.

Later that day, we video-chatted with our immediate family so we could see their faces when we broke the news. Most family and friends found out afterward though Facebook or from one another, but I learned recently that some people still don’t know. Mailing announcements is still on my to-do list.

× 1 of 2 Expand Lauren and David rented a convertible for their honeymoon road trip down the West Coast. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Since we didn’t have an expensive wedding, we were able to save up for a big honeymoon to the West Coast. After an amazing visit to Portland, Oregon, we drove down the coast with its steep cliffs, majestic redwoods, and the City by the Bay to beautiful L.A.

When I tell people I eloped, they always ask what my family thought (they were cool with it, by the way) or say that their mothers would be so upset. My mom passed away in 2013, so I don’t know what she would think. But I know she loved David and would be thrilled to call him her son-in-law. She’d probably be sad she didn’t get to see me walk down the aisle or dance at a reception, but I think she would understand. The shy, rebellious dorks we are just needed to elope.

We still occasionally turn to each other and say, “Hey! Wanna get married?”