Elegant Elopement

Lawrence Moss and Serena Roman share a kiss during their elopement ceremony. (Photo by Kait Winston)

When Serena Roman and Lawrence Moss decided to get married, they initially thought they would hold their ceremony in London. That’s where Moss’ parents are from, and it’s also where he proposed. However, the couple decided it wouldn’t be fair to either family to hold the ceremony in one country vs. another (Roman’s family lives in Richmond), so they decided to elope in Richmond.

Their elopement on March 20, 2016, at Sabot at Stony Point involved much more than heading to the courthouse to get a piece of paper. The couple incorporated stylized details to create a stunning atmosphere for themselves as well as their photos. They hired a videographer and photographer to capture the day so they could share it with loved ones.

Roman says the couple rented furniture from Paisley & Jade and purchased the cutlery and dinner plates from Anthropologie. Photosynthesis Floral Design created the flower arrangements, and hair and makeup was done at Avenue 42. Metzger Bar & Butchery’s pastry chef made the cake. Roman’s dress was from Ann Taylor, and Moss’ suit was custom made by Indochino. The two also exchanged wedding gifts: a bracelet and a watch, which they wore for the ceremony.

Since Roman was in Richmond prior to the nuptials and Moss was in England (they met online), planning elopement details was largely done through Skype. That didn’t keep Moss from planning a special detail of his own. “He surprised me with a candlelit pathway for me to walk down, and I didn’t expect that,” Roman says.

Roman says a favorite part of the big day was the flowers: “My bouquet was more than I could have asked for.”

A fun moment happened as the couple walked past a classroom of young children after the ceremony. “They all opened the windows, and they all shouted ‘Congratulations!’ ” Roman says. “The teacher later told us they were playing wedding inside because they were so excited.”

Today, the couple live together in Ireland and have taken the same last name: Serena and Lawrence Roman-Moss.