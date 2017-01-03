Grecian Elegance

× 1 of 7 Expand Epic Love Story: Lamel’s dress is by Indian-American fashion designer Naeem Khan. Giavos’ tuxedo is Saint Laurent. × 2 of 7 Expand Something New: Lamel chose a glamorous Jennifer Behr hair clip to match her dress. × 3 of 7 Expand Take in the View: For their dramatic table centerpieces, the couple incorporated tall bouquets of white and gold flowers including O’hara, David Austin and Big Kenya roses as well as monstera and areca palms. × 4 of 7 Expand Keeping With Tradition: Lamel is Jewish, so the couple incorporated Greek and Jewish traditions into their wedding, including wearing crowns to symbolize their unity as king and queen of their household. × 5 of 7 Expand Shining Bright: Lamel wore glittery silver Miu Miu open-toed stilettos for the wedding. × 6 of 7 Expand Warm Welcome: Guests were greeted at Cavo Ventus by a sign with welcoming phrases in Greek, a surprise gift from their wedding planner. × 7 of 7 Expand Grand Display: The bride and groom took their vows under a traditional Jewish chuppah, which was later transformed into part of the dessert display. Prev Next

Constantine Giavos knew Rachel Lamel was the one after a night to remember in New York City in 2013. The pair had drinks and talked for hours before heading to Blue Ribbon Brasserie for oysters at 2 a.m. As the son of Richmond restaurateurs Johnny and Katrina Giavos — who own The Sidewalk Café, Kitchen 64, Stella’s, Perly’s and more — Giavos was inclined to involve delicious food in his proposal to Lamel. They dined at New York’s Sushi Ko on Valentine’s Day 2015, and one of the “courses” was Lamel’s engagement ring.

Though Giavos is Greek, he never envisioned having a wedding in his home country until he and Lamel visited Santorini on a wine tour. They fell in love with the majestic island. The couple had a breathtaking Aug. 7, 2015 ceremony on a cliff overlooking the caldera in the ancient ruins of Akrotiri, followed by a luxurious outdoor reception at Cavo Ventus Luxury Villa. Inspired by vintage tourism trends of the 1950s and 1960s, Giavos says the décor reflected a classic nautical theme with navy and white stripes, gold vases, palm leaves and pastel flowers.

The diverse array of food was the star of the reception. Guests enjoyed traditional Greek treats including tzatziki, melitzanosalata, tirokafteri, octopus ceviche, local olives and stuffed peppadew as well as horiatiki and arugula and shaved parmesan salads. Main courses were local lobster spaghetti, baked lemon chicken, and artichoke moussaka, with sides of lemon potatoes and dandelion greens.

Favorite moments included dancing to music from “Grease,” taking over the microphones and singing “Ghetto Superstar,” watching guests jump into the pool and enjoying fireworks over the ocean at the end of the night. “It was amazing to have our friends and family together on this island in the middle of the Aegean Sea,” Giavos says. “It was just crazy, and we’ll never, ever forget it.”

Catering: Spicy Bites Catering

Wedding Planner: Sofia Crokos Events

Makeup/Hair: Garyfallia Oroklou

Flowers: Studio 7