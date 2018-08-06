Eclectic Havana Evening

× 1 of 7 Expand Secret Garden: Bryan and Anna-Claire did their first look in a private garden near their home in The Fan. Anna-Claire wore an elegant, clean-lined gown by Badgley Mischka from BHLDN. Bryan wore a black suit from Franco’s Fine Clothier. × 2 of 7 Expand London Calling: One reason the couple chose to get married in Libby Hill Park is because it looks down on the James River, just as the town of Richmond in England looks down on the River Thames. This is especially significant for Anna-Claire because her parents are from England. × 3 of 7 Expand Now Showing: The newlyweds and their guests loved seeing the bride and groom’s names listed on the marquee when they arrived at the reception. × 4 of 7 Expand Music Parade: After the ceremony, the wedding party and some guests walked to the reception at Havana ’59 to the tune of music from NO BS! Brass Band. The couple chose this band because the groom has played with them before and loves their music style. × 5 of 7 Expand Meaningful Mementos: The couple’s invitation suite was laid atop traditional Mexican yoga blankets in honor of where the couple first met. × 6 of 7 Expand Cheers: The newlyweds toasted the crowd and each other after Anna-Claire’s father gave his speech. × 7 of 7 Expand Creativity Abounds: The couple’s wedding planner, Lauren Hill of For Love of Love, designed the reception decor, which included a card table decorated with pineapples and vintage travel books. Prev Next

You could say Anna-Claire Fourness and Bryan Hooten appreciate the power of relaxation — the couple met in yoga class. Bryan, a jazz musician, was wearing a shirt with the name of his brass band, and their instructor insisted that Anna-Claire get to know him. Knowing that Anna-Claire isn’t a fan of being in the spotlight, Bryan proposed to her in the comfort of their living room after dating for two years.

As residents of The Fan, the couple wanted to have an urban wedding that showcased some of their favorite Richmond locations. They opted for a springtime ceremony atop Libby Hill Park (which Anna-Claire describes as “historic, classic Richmond”) followed by a classy evening reception at Havana ‘59. The decor and overall aesthetic, inspired by the vibrant colors of their invitation suite from Rifle Paper Co., reflected the couple’s eclectic, bohemian style and their love of traveling. The bridesmaids wore mismatched floral dresses and carried flowers in shades of peach and emerald.

Guests enjoyed an assortment of Havana ’59’s signature delicacies, including beef-filled empanadas, black bean fritters, stuffed mushrooms and grilled salmon, washing it all down with classic mojitos. For dessert, guests had delicious tres leches cake, while the bride’s parents bought the couple a traditional vanilla wedding cake with lemon filling decorated to match the ruffles on the back of Anna-Claire's dress.

The couple agreed that their first look was one of their favorite moments of the day, but Anna-Claire also loved getting to ride to the ceremony with her father as he drove his 1960s Jaguar. “We drove behind the trolley, which was carrying the wedding party,” she says. “It was just a very serene moment for me as I sat in the back of this swanky vintage car with my father, going to my wedding.”

Catering: Havana ’59

Hair and Makeup: Merry White

Planner, Designer and Florist: For Love of Love