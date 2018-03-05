Uniquely You

There’s no one-size-fits-all with brides.

We have curves, we're tall, we’re short, we have tattoos and dyed hair. When it comes to the Richmond Bride, she wants a wedding-day ensemble to accentuate her personality. These looks do just that.

MODELS (from left): Harper Dobey, Jessi Johnson, Saffron Soleil

Deep V gown with oversized floral embroidery by Kenneth Winston, $1,550, at Bridal Elegance. Crystal diamond belt, $44, at Lex’s of Carytown. Schwarzschild Jewelers Estate Collection platinum and diamond collar necklace, $24,950, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. 18-karat white gold palladium Paraiba and champagne diamond stack ring by Nine Roses Jewelers, $7,000, at Nine Roses Jewelers.

Strapless lace dress with velvet trim by Paula Varsalona, $2,410, at Sealed With a Kiss. Opal stud earrings by Kendra Scott, $70, at trend. 18-karat white gold with diamonds Princess Flower pendant by Roberto Coin, $2,500, at Schwarzschild Jewelers.

Penny strapless silk organza ruffle dress by Maggie Sottero, $1,298, at Tiffanys Bridal. Triple-flower gardenia hair comb with detachable two-tier face veil by Edward Berger for Mon Cheri, $149, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. 18-carat diamond earrings by Yasuko Azuma, $1,550, 18-carat square diamond ring in a halo setting by LORAK, $2,900; 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds necklace by Yasuko Azuma, $3,310, all at Nine Roses Jewelers.

Schwarzschild Jewelers Estate Collection 14-karat rose gold cabochon opal and diamond ring, $2,975, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds slice earrings by Yasuko Azuma, $940, at Nine Roses Jewelers. 18-karat hand-engraved yellow gold Lunaria collar necklace by Marco Bicego, $6,110, at Schwarzschild Jewelers.

Strapless dress with pinched gathers by Pretty Maids, $250, at TJ’s Bridals & Formals. Faux-fur cape by Sue Wong, $200, at Bliss Bridal. Two-tier face veil with detachable triple-flower gardenia hair comb by Edward Berger for Mon Cheri, $149, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique.

Schwarzschild Jewelers Estate Collection platinum diamond and pearl pendant, $7,000; Schwarzschild Jewelers Estate Collection 14-karat yellow gold citrine ring, $295, both at Schwarzschild Jewelers. 18-karat white gold with diamonds inside-out curved hoop earrings by Roberto Coin, $3,180, at Schwarzschild Jewelers.

Elise sleeveless lace dress by Watters Wtoo, $1,700, at Bridal Elegance. Fingertip tulle veil trimmed in crystals and pearls, $242, at Tiffanys Bridal.

18-karat brushed yellow gold emerald pear ring by LORAK, $4,150, at Nine Roses Jewelers. 18-karat hand-engraved yellow gold with diamonds Lunaria drop earrings by Marco Bicego, $3,470, at Schwarzschild Jewelers.

Tea-length embroidered-lace tulle gown with illusion neckline and crystal-and-pearl belt by Essense of Australia, $1,100, at Tiffanys Bridal. Natural multi-snake foil heel by Donald J Pliner, $268, at Saxon Shoes.

Lorelei 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds crisscross ring by Hearts on Fire, $2,990, at Schwarzschild Jewelers.

Crisscross-back dress by Pronovias, $1,940, at Urban Set Bride. Constellation 18-karat yellow gold hoops by Nvit Blanche, $6,000, at Nine Roses Jewelers.

Schwarzschild Jewelers Estate Collection Art Deco platinum and yellow gold with diamonds drop earrings, $4,695, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. 18-karat brushed yellow gold gray diamond ring in a halo setting by Eliza Spell, $4,750, at Nine Roses Jewelers.

Terri long-sleeved scalloped lace sheath gown with train by Augusta Jones, $3,580, at Sealed With a Kiss.

Schwarzschild Jewelers Estate Collection 18-karat white gold opal and peridot with diamonds teardrop pendant, $4,990, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. Brushed sterling-silver bamboo kick cuff bracelet by John Hardy, $995; bamboo bangle by John Hardy, $350, both at Schwarzschild Jewelers. Platinum yellow-orange diamond ring with side stones by Nvit Blanche, $27,500, at Nine Roses Jewelers.

Arabesque lace deep V jumpsuit by Liancarlo, $2,190, at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Queenie gold platforms by Touch Ups, $65, at Saxon Shoes.