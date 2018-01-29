The A-List

From the best place to pop the question to favorite bartending service, you voted in 91 categories to choose the best of the best in the Richmond wedding industry. Here are this year’s top local wedding vendors.

Locations

Outdoor Wedding Site: The Mill at Fine Creek

2434 Robert E. Lee Road, Powhatan, 804-379-8211

If a couple loves nature or just wants to showcase the beauty of where they live, an outdoor wedding provides a beautiful backdrop for the special event. With multiple location options on site at The Mill at Fine Creek, General Manager Melissa Linkenhoker says couples can also rest easy knowing that “Plan B” is always in place in the event of inclement weather.

2. The Foundry Golf Club 3. Historic Tredegar

Reception Location for a Small Wedding: The Foundry Golf Club

3225 Lee’s Landing Road,Powhatan, 804-598-9898

Overlooking Powhatan’s Fine Creek, The Foundry’s grounds “are so pretty,” says Sandy Oliver, executive director of clubhouse operations and membership sales. You can host a small wedding here, or up the guest list to as many as 250 people.

2. The Mill at Fine Creek 3. (Tie) The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing; The Manor House at Kings Charter

Newlywed/Bridal Suite: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., 888-918-1895

With 15 newly constructed suites, The Jefferson offers luxurious settings for bridal parties to primp and prep for the ceremony, or for newlywed couples to relax post-wedding. One of the most popular features of the 1,400-square-foot Jefferson Suite is the marble balcony, perfect for that Romeo and Juliet pose, says spokeswoman Jennifer Crisp.

2. Quirk Hotel 3. (Tie) The Berkeley Hotel; Hilton Richmond Downtown; Omni Richmond Hotel

Best All-Inclusive Venue: The Mill at Fine Creek

2434 Robert E. Lee Road, Powhatan, 804-379-8211

Nothing beats one-stop shopping. “With just one meeting, a couple can discuss their timeline, seating plan, reception menu, bar menu, linen selections, overnight accommodations in our guest cottages, and enjoy a quiet walk along the creek afterwards,” says General Manager Melissa Linkenhoker.

2. The Jefferson Hotel 3. Upper Shirley Vineyards

Under-the-Radar Reception Site: The Foundry Golf Club

3225 Lee’s Landing Road, Powhatan, 804-598-9898

Now that the board has agreed to open the club to nonmembers, couples can experience the beauty of this 977-acre location when seeking that bucolic wedding site. “Most brides or couples’ guests have probably never been here,” says Sandy Oliver, executive director of clubhouse operations and membership sales, and the club limits itself to about 10 weddings a year.

2. (Tie) Ashton Creek Vineyard; The Manor House at Kings Charter; The Mill at Fine Creek

Hotel Venue: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., 888-918-1895

We’d bet that if you gave a word association quiz to a bunch of Richmonders, the natural response to “hotel” would be “Jefferson.” It’s long set the standard for Southern glamour. Spokeswoman Jennifer Crisp says that the Grand Ballroom comfortably seats 350 people (leaving room for a dance floor), or you can go way, way smaller and more intimate with your wedding plans.

2. Quirk Hotel 3. Hilton Richmond Downtown

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: Fairview Farm Events

1660 Ballsville Road, Powhatan, 804-492-4972

Co-owners Debora and Blanton Gordon continue to add to the 115-acre estate, making it an all-inclusive destination for up to 38 overnight guests, with additional amenities planned for 2018. “When our couples arrive, they don’t need to leave,” Debora says. “There’s so much to do here, and everyone comes to them!”

2. Amber Grove 3. (Tie) Alturia Farm; Cousiac Manor; Seven Springs

Place for Engagement Pictures: Maymont

1700 Hampton St., 804-358-7166

Not surprisingly, the Japanese and Italian gardens are among the favorite locations for engagement photos at this 100-acre park, but Director of Special Events Kim Arnold notes that the stonework around Maymont also provides a beautiful backdrop. Note for couples: If you want to have portraits done at Maymont, you need to reserve a time first.

2. Libby Hill Park 3. The Foundry Golf Club

Bridal Luncheon: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., 888-918-1895

A very popular option for bridal parties at The Jefferson is the afternoon tea. Finger sandwiches, scones, chocolate-dipped strawberries and several kinds of tea are all on the menu, says spokeswoman Jennifer Crisp. She also notes that room service for the bridal suite on the day of the wedding is available, because as we all know, it’s important to eat something before the ceremony.

2. Upper Shirley Vineyards 3. The Boathouse (all locations)

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception for Your Guests: Quirk Hotel

201 W. Broad St., 804-340-6040

This second reception — which actually happens before the wedding — is a great way for guests to get to know one another, says Noelle Yount, group and catering sales manager. The happy couple also has more time to spend with the people they love. “You just need to show up, have a cocktail and connect with people,” she says.

2. The Jefferson Hotel 3. The Boathouse(all locations)

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia: The Omni Homestead Resort

1766 Homestead Drive, Hot Springs, 540-839-1766

With spa facilities, beautiful mountain grounds, daily tea service and fine dining, The Omni Homestead Resort is a popular destination for weddings and honeymoons. Wedding and Catering Sales Manager Rachel Withrow recommends a “romantic turndown service,” with Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries waiting in the honeymooners’ room after dinner.

2. Virginia Beach 3. Keswick Hall & Golf Club

× Expand Quirk Hotel (Photo by Tori Watson Photography)

Wedding Venue With Unique Personality: Quirk Hotel

201 W. Broad St., 804-340-6040

Take a 100-year-old building “with great bones,” says Noelle Yount, Quirk’s group and catering sales manager, add sophisticated and modern style — not to mention trendy cocktails and locally sourced edibles — and you get a space that nearly defies explanation. “Every aspect of Quirk is designed to give you a truly authentic Richmond experience,” she says.

2. The Mill at Fine Creek 3. The Foundry Golf Club

Most Budget-Friendly All-Inclusive Site: The Mill at Fine Creek

2434 Robert E. Lee Road, Powhatan, 804-379-8211

“All-inclusive” and “budget-friendly” aren’t mutually exclusive, says General Manager Melissa Linkenhoker, noting that flexibility with dates and seasons can help keep costs in check. Plus, an all-inclusive option may help couples save on unexpected rental and setup fees.

2. Cousiac Manor 3. (Tie) Hilton Richmond Downtown; Historic Mankin Mansion; Hollyfield Manor; The Manor House at Kings Charter

One-Stop Wedding Weekend Location: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., 888-918-1895

The legendary hotel in downtown Richmond is known for its sumptuous brunch buffet, the Jefferson statue and the grand staircase. For those planning a wedding, spokeswoman Jennifer Crisp says, “We are a one-stop shop. You can do literally everything with our wedding planner on site.” Or not — The Jefferson places no restrictions on certain items, including bringing in your own florist or cake.

2. The Inn at Willow Grove (Orange, Virginia) 3. (Tie) Historic Mankin Mansion; Quirk Hotel

Best Place for an Elopement in Virginia: The Omni Homestead Resort

1766 Homestead Drive, Hot Springs, 540-839-1766

The Omni Homestead Resort is a favorite for Virginians seeking peace and beauty. Wedding and Catering Sales Manager Rachel Withrow assists couples looking to tie the knot in front of a handful of loved ones. This can take place at the local courthouse, or, says Withrow, “sometimes it’s just two chairs by the fishing pond.”

2. (Tie) Libby Hill Park; Virginia Beach 3. Charlottesville

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party: Quirk Hotel

201 W. Broad St., 804-340-6040

With posh guest rooms, an elegant in-house restaurant, and a kickin’ rooftop bar, Quirk gives the bride and her pals everything they need in one location. To amp up the action, says Noelle Yount, group and catering sales manager, a photo shoot can be arranged, complete with in-room glam hair and makeup styling, plus everyone’s favorite cocktails.

2. Kabana Rooftop 3. Godfrey’s

Rehearsal Dinner Location: The Boathouse (all locations)

boathouseva.com

Offering river views and private rooms of different sizes, The Boathouse’s four area locations have swiftly become favored destinations for couples wanting gorgeous settings and lively atmosphere. The restaurants offer several kinds of party plans, from passed hors d’oeuvres to sit-down dinners with favorites like crab cakes, steak, and shrimp and grits.

2. The Foundry Golf Club 3. (Tie) The Jefferson Hotel; Maggiano’s Little Italy

Farewell Brunch Location: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., 888-918-1895

As more couples invite their out-of-town guests to a post-wedding send-off brunch, The Jefferson has adapted its offerings. If you have a small party (say, 12 people), they’ll reserve a table for you in the rotunda, or for larger groups, there’s a private room. You can even host your own mini-brunch separate from the main one. For us, an Eggs Jefferson with country ham sounds delightful.

2. Quirk Hotel 3. (Tie) The Daily Kitchen & Bar; Heritage; Julep’s

Most Romantic Ceremony Site: The Mill at Fine Creek

2434 Robert E. Lee Road, Powhatan, 804-379-8211

General Manager Melissa Linkenhoker says there are many ways to find romance on the property: under a willow tree, at the creek, inside the main building and — of course — at the mill ruins. “Romance has a different definition for each couple,” she adds. “We encourage them to stay true to themselves as they plan their day.”

2. The Foundry Golf Club 3. (Tie) The Boathouse at Sunday Park; Historic Mankin Mansion; Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Historic Wedding Reception Site: The Foundry Golf Club

3225 Lee’s Landing Road, Powhatan, 804-598-9898

Sandy Oliver, executive director of clubhouse operations and membership sales, notes that construction of The Foundry’s stone clubhouse started in 1818 as a federal government building, but it wasn’t completed until the 1930s, when Powhatan-born artist Julien Binford and his wife, Countess Elizabeth Bollee de Vautibault, purchased the property.

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 3. Historic Tredegar

Reception Venue fora Large Wedding: (TIE) The Jefferson Hotel; Upper Shirley Vineyards

Jefferson: 101 W. Franklin St., 888-918-1895; Upper Shirley: 600 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City, 804-829-9463

Upper Shirley Vineyards offers a 14,000-square-foot space for weddings and other parties. The Jefferson can host hundreds in its well-appointed ballrooms.

2. The Renaissance 3. (Tie) Hollyfield Manor; The Mill at Fine Creek

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site: The Foundry Golf Club

3225 Lee’s Landing Road, Powhatan, 804-598-9898

The Foundry uses its historic grounds and nearly 200-year-old clubhouse to great advantage. Two years ago, the club started allowing nonmembers to host weddings here, says Sandy Oliver, executive director of clubhouse operations and membership sales. Aside from the carriage house and clubhouse facilities, bridal parties can also use the four-bedroom lodge to prepare for the wedding.

2. The Mill at Fine Creek 3. The Manor House at Kings Charter

Place to Pop the Question: Maymont

1700 Hampton St., 804-358-7166

Depending on the couple, an engagement can be a big production. If you want something involving special out-of-town guests to surprise your beloved, an elaborate scavenger hunt or a candlelit garden space for a proposal, Maymont can help. Director of Special Events Kim Arnold can’t hide the glee in her voice when talking about the lengths some people go to pledge their love, and her own role in keeping it a surprise.

2. Libby Hill Park 3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower: Upper Shirley Vineyards

600 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City, 804-829-9463

Set on the James River, right off Route 5, Upper Shirley Vineyards is next to Shirley Plantation, the nation’s oldest plantation. And yet, the winery has been available for wedding rentals less than two years, says Catherine Cristman, director of events. For smaller parties, including bridal showers of, say, a couple dozen people, you can rent part of the winery’s covered porch and enjoy the fresh air and the view.

2. Quirk Hotel 3. The Jefferson Hotel

Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding: Clifton Inn

1296 Clifton Inn Drive, Charlottesville, 434-971-1800

With an eye to detail, Clifton Inn’s staff makes every wedding warm and intimate, no matter the size, says Fotini Williams, director of sales, weddings and special events. “We capture the essence of Charlottesville in that the inn is warm and inviting but still sophisticated with charm and unique character around every corner,” she says.

2. Historic Mankin Mansion 3. Chestnut Hill Bed & Breakfast (Orange, Virginia)

New & Trending

New Bridal Shop in the Richmond Region: Sixpence Bridal Boutique

13823-B Village Place Drive, 804-594-5115

Sally Kelley opened Sixpence Bridal Boutique in January with the mission of offering fashion-forward style and personalized attention for each client. The selections inside this Midlothian shop have quickly made it a popular destination carrying designs from Aire Barcelona, Sophia Tolli, and Morilee. Mothers aren’t left out either with designer Cameron Blake ensembles that make mom feel beautiful on the big day as well.

New Wedding Venue: The Foundry Golf Club

3225 Lee's Landing Road, Powhatan, 804-598-9898

“Why wouldn’t you want to get married here?” asks Sandy Oliver, executive director of clubhouse operations and membership sales at The Foundry Golf Club. Set along a dreamy creek, the club, which has long hosted weddings for members, has finally opened to the public. Oliver also loves hosting rehearsal dinners for weddings held across the road at The Mill at Fine Creek.

2. Hollyfield Manor 3. Upper Shirley Vineyards

New Bridal Service in the Richmond Region: Kate Phillips Events

203-520-4161 or katephillipsevents.com

University of Richmond graduate Kate Phillips has partnered with The Foundry to offer her wedding planning and design services. She’ll bring her varied wedding planning experience to the venue while still offering her services for couples tying the knot at other locations. Expect customized whimsical events that evoke all five senses.

Gifts

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts: Tweed

4035 Lauderdale Drive, 804-249-3900

A longtime favorite of our readers, Tweed has a reputation for being able to personalize just about anything you want. That’s even more accurate today, since the Short Pump gift shop has a new UV printer that produces colorful monograms that will stay put longer than vinyl letters do, says Vice President of Operations Kate Stottlemyer. Engraving is another option, she adds.

2. trend. 3. Etsy

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts : trend.

3103 W. Cary St., 804-409-5809

Men don’t have to be hard to shop for. We can envision plenty of groomsmen being really happy to receive a vacuum-sealed, stainless-steel beer stein or a Yeti-brand thermos, both available at this colorful shop in Carytown. Don’t forget to add something delicious to sip.

2. Ledbury 3. Peter-Blair

Best RVA-Inspired Wedding Favor: Local Craft Beer

The Richmond region has more than 30 craft breweries, specializing in everything from hoppy IPAs to light pilsners to thick stout beers, so this pick comes as no surprise. You could choose to give growlers to your guests, or maybe a six-pack. In fact, we’d love to attend more weddings at breweries, so let’s get on this, couples.

2. Virginia peanuts 3. RVA stickers or magnets

Local Store for Bridesmaid Gifts: Tweed

4035 Lauderdale Drive, 804-249-3900

Personalized tumblers, coolers and SCOUT tote bags are all popular choices for bridal party gifts at Tweed, says Kate Stottlemyer, the store’s vice president of operations. “Right now, there’s such a craze for the stainless steel tumbler that keeps a drink cool for 12 hours,” she says, and in a 2017 twist, some brides request that the wedding’s hashtag be engraved on it.

2. trend. 3. (Tie) Mongrel; Orange

Decor & Details

Event Designer/Planner: CCS Events (Colleen Cook)

1009 Lafayette St., 804-330-4445

Colleen Cook says she’s always ready to dig in and get a little sweaty when planning and coordinating weddings. She gets to know couples, as well as their families and friends, in order to create custom experiences that truly reflect personal preferences and hobbies. She has a team of five event designers who are ready to assist you and your partner.

2. Kim Moody Design 3. Kate Phillips Events

Linen Rentals: Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

9313 Burge Ave., 804-743-7980; 9127-B W. Broad St., 804-270-9544

Linens can transform a venue. The colors of the tablecloths and napkins create the foundation for the look of your reception space. Classic Party Rentals knows this well, from patterns to prints, sequins to iridescent colors (and yes, standard solid colors too), they have a quality inventory of linens ready to make your wedding visions a reality.

2. Rent-E-Quip 3. (Tie) Commonwealth Event Company; Glamour Linens

Officiant: Two Become One Ministry

7465 Old Hickory Drive, 804-572-0833

Each wedding has a story behind it, and Brian Purcell writes a new one every time he works with brides and grooms in Richmond. He customizes each ceremony to the couples’ wants and needs and even offers marital coaching for interested couples. This is the sixth year in a row that Richmond Bride readers have voted Two Become One Ministry as best officiant. Purcell credits the wins to his personalized approach to weddings.

2. Jeremiah Dillon

Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering Artist: Kim Moody Design

3103 W. Cary St., 804-887-0171

Kim Moody and her team can provide full-service wedding planning and design services. Details like signage and lettering are among their talents. From creating seating charts to adorable signs suggesting guests turn off their phones, they can turn your wedding-day memos into works of art.

2. Maria Vaught Handlettered Designs 3. Mary Sue Sanderlin

Furniture Rentals: Paisley & Jade

3119 W. Moore St., 804-381-4625

Paisley & Jade offers a warehouse full of expertly curated shabby-chic couches, pillows, tables, shelves, lanterns and more. Add a splash of sophistication or a stroke of retro vibe to your reception or ceremony with their functional pieces, each of which is full of character.

2. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia 3. (Tie) AFR Furniture Rental; Party Perfect; Rent-E-Quip

Stationery/Invitation Shop: By Invitation Only

425 Strawberry St., 804-364-8474

From formal to modern, By Invitation Only specializes in creating custom pieces that tell your wedding story on paper. The staff will demystify the rules of traditional invitation etiquette and help add your personal style to save-the-date cards, menus, programs and more. The store also carries goods like trendy planners for your wedding or life.

2. Papeterie Fine Stationery & Gifts 3. (Tie) Paper on the Avenue; trend.

Floral Design: Photosynthesis Floral Design

photosynthesis.bz

Rhea Calpeno, Photosynthesis Floral Design’s founder and creative director, has a BFA in interior design. Her team of designers develop modern and whimsical arrangements that complement the different environments in which they’ll be on display. “Greenery is really hot,” Calpeno says. “We’re creating lots of garlands and greenery-rich arrangements.”

2. Flowers by Mona Ray 3. The Proper Petal

Tent Rentals; Rent-E-Quip

2600 Boulevard, Suite E, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7100

“We strive to provide the highest quality and the cleanest inventory,” says Warren Darby, owner of Rent-E-Quip. He and his family have been working to supply Richmond brides and grooms with tents, linens, decorations and more for 17 years. Darby says that recently, Rent-E-Quip has been getting more requests for sailcloth tents, which provide a more imaginative take on tenting.

2. (Tie) Party Perfect; Skyline Tent Company 3. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Day-of Wedding Coordinator: CCS Events (Colleen Cook)

1009 Lafayette St., 804-330-4445

During the day of a wedding, Colleen Cook likes to help weddings move through each emotional moment smoothly and calmly. From food truck dinner arrangements to traditional ballroom bashes, Cook has brought wedding soirées to life for 16 years. “My goal is to put their vision into reality,” she says.

2. Kate Phillips Events 3. Kim Moody Design

Locally Designed Invitations/Local Invitation Designer: English Tea Paperie

804-608-0997 or englishteapaperie.com

“I love what I do, and I’m excited to serve clients up and down the East Coast,” says Chloe Minyon, English Tea Paperie’s owner and designer. She turns wedding invitations into art by adding original watercolor paintings from her home studio in Midlothian. Her distinctive renderings of Richmond venues and landmarks have been growing in popularity.

2. (Tie) By Invitation Only; trend. 3. (Tie) Amanda Day Rose; Invitation to Party

Limousine Company: James Limousine

2415 Anniston St., 804-273-1540

“We offer brides peace of mind,” says Hope Newcomb, customer relations and events manager at James Limousine. That means creating custom experiences and guaranteeing that transportation won’t end abruptly due to overbooking. James Limousine has a fleet of vehicles ranging from mini coaches to luxury sedans that will accommodate everything from bachelorette/bachelor party to sendoff.

2. James River Transportation 3. Richmond Limousine

Fashion & Beauty

Wedding Ring Selection: Diamonds Direct

11131 W. Broad St., 804-967-0500

Many couples are surprised by the “thousands” of options available for wedding bands, says General Manager Ori Ben Amitai, pointing to different metals, varying carat weights and new stackable looks. With styles from a wide range of designers, including Tacori, Verragio, Henri Daussi and Simon G., couples “really can’t choose poorly,” he says.

2. Adolf Jewelers 3. Jared the Galleria of Jewelry

Bridal Spa Treatments: Bombshell

10 S. Crenshaw Ave. (Carytown); 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian, 804-342-0051

Couples can enjoy joint treatments in the soothing Carytown VIP room. But if schedules are tight, says co-owner Melissa Black, brides can opt for a quick service with little to no downtime. Black suggests Vitamin C brightening treatments incorporated with microcurrent for a quick lift.

2. The Red Door Salon & Spa 3. Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Salon-Based Bridal Hair and Makeup Services: Avenue 42

16 E. Main St., 804-303-3139

The second-floor private bridal suite offers styling stations, a full kitchen and breakfast nook, 12-foot ceilings so dresses hang freely, and great lighting for all those “getting ready” pictures. Or smaller wedding parties can book a semi-private space on the recently renovated main floor. Says owner Natalie Gordon: “We have you covered in all scenarios.”

2. Bombshell 3. Lou Stevens Glam Squad

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings: Diamonds Direct

11131 W. Broad St., 804-967-0500

General Manager Ori Ben Amitai says classic diamond earrings and a diamond bangle or tennis bracelet are always popular. But he credits Pinterest with expanding brides’ horizons. “More and more people are going for yellow and rose gold,” he says. “We love a statement pearl necklace or a beautiful diamond rivière necklace as something unexpected.”

2. Kendra Scott 3. (Tie) Fink’s Jewelers; Tiffanys Bridal

Pre-Wedding and Honeymoon Tanning: Bombshell

10 S. Crenshaw Ave. (Carytown); 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian, 804-342-0051

Spray tans are a must-have for evening out skin tones of all brides. “This is not a ‘one-shade-fits-all’ type of service,” says co-owner Melissa Black, noting that all it takes is one orange bridesmaid to get all the attention in wedding photos.

2. Palm Beach Tan 3. (Tie) Malibu Tans; Sun Tan City

On-Location Bridal Makeup: Avenue 42

16 E. Main St., 804-303-3139

Owner Natalie Gordon encourages brides to have faith in the experts. “If you rarely wear makeup but pin photos of the Kardashians’ makeup, remember, makeup is minimized by flash photography,” she says. “In real life, Kardashian-style contouring could look like a mess. Trust us when we recommend ways to achieve a happy medium.”

2. Lou Stevens Glam Squad 3. Bombshell

Custom-Designed Rings: Vera’s Fine Jewelers

16701 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-794-5671

A truly one-of-a-kind ring is more accessible than you might think. Co-owner Vera Caniglia employs a process that welcomes input from the couple — and can incorporate a family stone. “Design consultations are always free,” she says. “We are here to help our customers make the right choice for the perfect ring.”

2. Diamonds Direct 3. (Tie) Kambourian Jewelers; Sycamore Jewelers

Bridal Manicures: Bombshell

10 S. Crenshaw Ave. (Carytown); 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian, 804-342-0051

Co-owner Melissa Black says the latest trends are more artwork and decoration (nail bling!), at a shorter length. Gone is the once-obligatory French manicure; instead brides are opting for a sexy nude or blush half-moon in the Dita Von Tease style or an almond or ballet slipper shape.

2. (Tie) Escape Nails & Spa; Royal Nails & Day Spa 3. Fusion Nail Spa

On-Location Hair: Avenue 42

16 E. Main St., 804-303-3139

It’s all about looking and feeling beautiful, says owner Natalie Gordon. She recommends brides pick the dress, then turn to Pinterest or magazines for inspiration. And with on-site services, the bride can sit back and relax. “With so many unknowns in event production and planning,” she says, “the one thing you can control is how you look on your big day.”

2. Lou Stevens Glam Squad 3. Bombshell

× Expand Urban Set Bride (Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck)

Bridal Gown Salon: Urban Set Bride

602 N. 29th St. (by appointment only), 804-562-1212

Finding the right dress takes time. Co-owner Christine Haines Greenberg says brides are never pressured to decide in their first visit to Urban Set Bride, where they’re encouraged to take pictures and research dresses under consideration. “We want our brides to feel confident and excited about their choices,” she says. “An educated bride is a happy bride.”

2. Tiffanys Bridal 3. Bridal Elegance

Local Shop at Which to Buy a Dress for Attending a Wedding: (TIE) Lex’s of Carytown; Tiffanys Bridal

Lex’s: 3020 W. Cary St., 804-355-5425; Tiffanys: 1517 N. Parham Road, 804-273-6303

Lisa McSherry, owner of Lex’s of Carytown, advises women to select based on their body type, not the current trend. Sharon Townsend, co-owner of Tiffanys Bridal, notes that time of day and wedding style (formal vs. informal) are also factors.

2. (Tie) Bridal Elegance; Nordstrom 3. (Tie) Dillard’s; Monkee’s of Richmond

Bridal Gown Consignment: Bliss Bridal

2033 Huguenot Road, 804-560-4447

Co-owner Jessica Sparks wants brides to know that 90 percent of her merchandise comes from wedding retailers up and down the East Coast. “We have a huge selection of brand-new designer gowns, and yet they’re all discounted,” she says. “It’s a win-win: You get a new gown, and you pay less for it.”

Bridal Skin Care Services: Bombshell

10 S. Crenshaw Ave. (Carytown); 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian, 804-342-0051

Brides need to plan their skin care months in advance. Co-owner Melissa Black points to a range of in-house options (light-steam extractions, hyaluronic acid use) that stand alone or can be combined with services (laser treatments and/or Botox) offered by the salon’s medical director, Dr. Travis Shaw.

2. Glow Med Spa 3. The Red Door Salon & Spa

Lingerie Shop: Victoria’s Secret

victoriassecret.com

With their signature “Very Sexy” and “Dream Angels” lines, Victoria’s Secret’s options — teddies, bodysuits, and satin and crushed-velvet slips — cover the gamut from coy to bold. Brides of all shapes and sizes can find something special for the honeymoon and beyond.

2. Blythe 3. Kiss and Make-Up

Mother-of-the-Bride Apparel: Nordstrom

11812 W. Broad St. (Short Pump Town Center), 804-364-6900

Gone are the days when the mother of the bride was supposed to hide her light under a bushel (or a really drab dress). Instead, consider a sparkly dress with a hem hitting just above the knee, or enjoy a form-fitting gown that swirls oh, so beautifully when you hit the dance floor.

2. Tiffanys Bridal 3. Dillard’s

Groom/Groomsman Apparel: Men’s Wearhouse

menswearhouse.com

No one wants to be tugging at a sleeve or waistband when standing in front of a crowd. And Men’s Wearhouse’s experienced style consultants know style and tailoring. “Above all, make sure the clothes fit,” says Bruce Hershey, vice president of marketing. “When you feel uncomfortable in an ill-fitting suit, you probably look uncomfortable, too.”

2. The Groom’s Corner at Tiffanys Bridal 3. Jos. A. Bank

Groom/Groomsman Accessories: Men’s Wearhouse

menswearhouse.com

VP of Marketing Bruce Hershey highlights “tons” of options for mixing and matching colors and accessories, from pocket silks to cufflinks. Grooms should aim for a “subtle pop” of difference from the groomsmen, while keeping in mind the couple’s shared style. “It’s all about personalization,” Hershey adds.

2. The Groom’s Corner at Tiffanys Bridal 3. Jos. A. Bank

Bridesmaid Dresses: Tiffanys Bridal

1517 N. Parham Road, 804-273-6303

Today’s bride has abundant options for her attendants, says co-owner Sharon Townsend, noting that several companies offer dresses in 20 different colors. Or, if the bride is generous, she can select the color and let each bridesmaid decide which style is best. “That way, [the bridesmaid] gets to pick a dress she is comfortable in,” Townsend says.

2. Bella Bridesmaids 3. David’s Bridal

Bridal Footwear: Nordstrom

11812 W. Broad St. (Short Pump Town Center), 804-364-6900

From open-toe strappy to closed-toe pump — and everything in between — the selection of formal footwear at Nordstrom has your feet covered (literally). A user-friendly website gets the party started and can help streamline the selection process.

2. Saxon Shoes 3. DSW

Bridal Headpieces: Tiffanys Bridal

1517 N. Parham Road, 804-273-6303

Co-owner Sharon Townsend says the dress determines the headpiece, either in continuing the theme (beading, crystals) or adding embellishment to an otherwise simple gown. New options include long pieces that can be incorporated into chignons and braids or wrapped around a bun. “Make sure everything is cohesive,” Townsend says.

2. Mood & Muse (Charlottesville) 3. (Tie) Bridal Elegance; Urban Set Bride

Alterations: Seams Alterations

804-501-6518 or find them on Facebook

A critical element to a bride’s comfort is how she feels in her gown. To get it just right, owner Claudia Villegas wants to start work eight to 10 weeks before the big day. “The store is placing you in a size,” she says. “You have to get the dress altered so it fits your body.”

2. Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Design 3. Tiffanys Bridal

Flower Girl Dresses: Tiffanys Bridal

1517 N. Parham Road, 804-273-6303

While the flower girl loves the doll-size replica gown that comes with her dress, brides love Tiffanys’ ample selection that ensures the flower girl will complement, not compete with, the bride. Co-owner Sharon Townsend notes that the flower girl can also wear a little color, perhaps as a sash, to match the bridesmaids.

2. David’s Bridal 3. Etsy

Engagement Ring Selection: Diamonds Direct

11131 W. Broad St., 804-967-0500

General Manager Ori Ben Amitai says budget and style are the starting point. After that, Diamonds Direct experts can help find the perfect option. “An engagement ring can say a lot about the person wearing it,” Ben Amitai says. “But at its core, the ring is a symbol of a couple’s love and commitment.”

2. Adolf Jewelers 3. Jared the Galleria of Jewelry

Food & Beverage

Caterer: Mosaic Catering + Events

3001 Cutshaw Ave., 804-525-2190

Phaedra Bradley, catering and events producer for Mosaic, says couples should select food they love. Mosaic’s chefs will adapt a beloved family dish or blend cultures to find the right menu, Bradley adds, noting that one recent menu incorporated traditions from Vietnam and the Philippines. “Our chef will transform them in a way that works” for the event, she says.

2. Goodrich Gourmet Catering Company 3. Deep Run Roadhouse

Locally Made Spirits To Serve at Your Wedding: Belle Isle Moonshine

615 Maury St., belleislecraftspirits.com

Belle Isle’s Premium Moonshine is the perfect blank canvas for signature cocktails. “It has the sweet character of a whisky but isn’t odor-free like vodka,” says CEO and co-founder Vince Riggi. And moonshine —“America’s original clear spirit” — is fun, Riggi adds, noting, “The illicit and dangerous nature of moonshine is appealing.”

2. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery 3. Blue Bee Cider

Groom’s Cake: Sweet Fix

9 W. 10th St., 804-918-9257

The groom’s cake is where the fun is, says Sweet Fix owner Amanda Robinson. Served as a wedding cake alternative or at the rehearsal dinner, it can highlight a career, a hobby or a favorite sports team. She’s even designed cakes featuring an Old Bay Seasoning can, a Harry Potter wand and a VW bus (not the same cake!).

2. Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe 3. (Tie) Mixing Bowl; Whisk

Food Truck for the Reception: Gelati Celesti

gelatiicecream.com/food-truck

For a nontraditional dessert — plus a funky presentation — this truck is the way to go. “Weddings are just perfect for us,” says owner Steve Rosser. Couples can choose up to eight flavors, and servers are provided. Best of all, Rosser says, two hours of truck time is usually less expensive than the cost of a formal cake.

2. Boka Tako 3. Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen

Bartending Service/Mixologist: Mosaic Catering + Events

3001 Cutshaw Ave., 804-525-2190

When it comes to the drinks at your reception, you want the professionals. Mosaic Catering + Events Producer Phaedra Bradley says the service ratio is essential — guests want to enjoy themselves, not stand at the bar. Mosaic can handle everything from beer and wine service to a full-service bar and even cocktails crafted just for the occasion.

Wedding Cake Alternative: Cupcakes from Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe

5812 Grove Ave., 804-285-2253

Cupcakes offer variety and a “self-serve option” that isn’t readily available with a traditional wedding cake, notes Laura Condrey, co-owner of Pearl’s with Laurie Blakey. Couples can select up to five varieties for their guests, including gluten-free and vegan options. “You can have them however you want,” Condrey says. “There is no right or wrong.”

2. Sugar Shack Donuts 3. French macarons from Sweet Fix

Wedding Cakes: Sweet Fix

9 W. 10th St., 804-918-9257

Designed and made completely from scratch, Amanda Robinson and her team’s wedding cakes are works of art. Robinson meets every couple to ensure that their cake complements their style, reception theme and vision. And she’s happy to think outside the box, adding, “We suggest making your cake and flavors unique to you! This is your day, after all.”

2. Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe 3. Katherine’s Confections

Photos, Videos, Music & Lighting

Wedding Day Photography: J&D Photography

804-384-0670 or j-dphoto.com

Big, bold, authentic moments are what Jada and David Parrish of J&D Photography capture at weddings. They help couples avoid overly posed photographs and capture candid moments. Their clean editing is classic and “true to the day,” says Jada. They love it when dogs are involved and make all the guests smile and laugh.

2. Mike Topham Photography 3. Kim Stockwell Photography

String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist: Forest Hill

757-784-7269 or eastcoastentertainment.com/artist/forest-hill

Forest Hill can perform as a full, six-member band or as a trio. Saxophonist and singer Josh Crowley and the band also act as masters of ceremonies for your wedding, post ceremony, to cocktail party, to reception. “We like being the glue that holds the wedding together,” Crowley says.

2. Somerset Trio String Quartet (Loretta McCray) 3. (Tie) Belle Arte String Quartet;Eve Watters

Videographer: J&D Photography

804-384-0670 or j-dphoto.com

“Not having a wedding video was my biggest regret on my wedding day,” says Jada Parrish of J&D Photography. Unlike photos, videos capture the sound and voices of the people on your wedding day. She and her team prefer to do photo and video together, because it takes strong communication to avoid interfering with each other’s shots.

2. Ginger Topham 3. Ian’s Creations

Event Lighting: Lighting Professors

6403 Dickens Place, 804-755-8014

A trend in weddings is gobo lighting, which stands for “go-between optics,” according to Patrick Holmes, director of sales for Lighting Professors. Think floral designs across the ceiling of your wedding tent or a monogram projected on the dance floor. “Lighting creates the mood, sets the atmosphere, and ensures you have great photos,” Holmes says.

2. Blue Steel Lighting Design 3. Leap Audio Visual

Audio Visual Provider: Leap Audio Visual

101 W. Broad St., 804-908-5327

You don’t have to have a big budget to invest in good lighting and sound, says Tim Kulynych, managing director of Leap Audio Visual. For six years, he and his team have worked to create customized solutions for Richmond area couples. From DJ setups, to lighting projections, to sound effects, they can change the entire atmosphere of a venue.

2. PSAV 3. (Tie) Blue Ridge A/V and Lighting; Bow Tied Weddings; The Lighting & Sound Company; RVAV; Voigt Enterprises LLC

× Expand Perfect 10 Band (Photo courtesy Perfect 10 Band)

Top Band: Perfect 10 Band

404-431-7596 or perfect10band.com

“The most special moments are when we get to know the families and the mother of the bride,” says Leslie Pugh, singer and co-owner of Perfect 10 Band. When she and her band show up on the big day, she feels less like a performer and more like a part of the family. Perfect 10 can create a custom set list from more than 1,000 songs.

2. (Tie) The Hoodoos, Three Sheets to the Wind 3. Soul Expressions (Sam Hill Entertainment)

Bridal Boudoir Photography: J&D Photography

804-384-0670 or j-dphoto.com

Jada Parrish works closely with brides to help them feel comfortable during boudoir shoots in her studio and off site at hotels, at client homes and even outdoors. She helps brides choose flattering outfits and pose while her husband, David, creates lightscapes that hide and accentuate all the right places.

2. Stephanie Yonce Photography 3. Julie J. Photography

Photo Booth Company: Badass Booth

badassbooth.com

Kaytee Dunnavant has traveled the world as a wedding photographer. She joined forces with her husband, Joel, to launch the Badass Booth concept. She brings her eye for the trendy and love for polished products to this fun wedding experience. They’ll bring backdrops, props, and more to your reception to create fun memories.

2. MoxBox 3. Richmond Photobooth

Bridal Portraits: J&D Photography

804-384-0670 or j-dphoto.com

Brides are getting more adventurous for their bridal portraits, says co-founder Jada Parrish. Many are forgoing tradition and having portraits done at locations outside of their wedding venues. Parrish and her husband, David, have walked with brides down to the rocks of the James and carried vintage furniture into the woods to bring a bride’s vision to life.

2. (Tie) Kim Stockwell Photography; Mike Topham Photography 3. Hayes & Fisk Photography

Wedding DJ: Black Tie Entertainment

212-A E. Franklin St., 804-788-4603

A wedding DJ provides much more than the music, says Bill Gilliam, Black Tie Richmond’s office manager. He works to provide ongoing training for his team of 30 DJs so they can coordinate stress-free events for couples. Outside of professional DJs, Black Tie can bring along a photo booth and its new hashtag printer.

2. (Tie) Bow Tied Weddings; Debonaire Entertainment 3. Xtreme Disc Jockeys RVA with Sean McNamee

Engagement Photo Session: J&D Photography

804-384-0670 or j-dphoto.com

“We love to do anything with people,” says Jada Parrish. She and her husband, David, have garnered several Richmond Bride A-List wins in multiple categories this year and in previous years. Taking brides and grooms from engagement, to boudoir, to the big day, it’s no wonder that Bride readers have recognized the team’s talent for creating authentic representations of love and personalities.

2. Kim Stockwell Photography 3. Sean DeWitt Photography

Pre- & Post-Wedding

Wedding Registry: Crate & Barrel

11800 W. Broad St. (Short Pump Town Center), 804-364-0820

Kate Davis, the store manager, says the store’s wedding specialist, Jan Murphy, has a “true passion for weddings” and helps couples navigate the store. “We help brides, grooms and other registrants think beyond what they think they need to what they may require in the future,” she says.

2. Target 3. Bed Bath & Beyond

Gown Preservation: Tiffanys Bridal

1517 N. Parham Road, 804-273-6303

When you dance, toast and cry, your body creates sweat and sugars that get embedded into the fabric of your wedding dress. This contributes to discoloration and damage over the years. Tiffanys Bridal owner Sharon Townsend has been working with a New York-based company for dress preservation for more than 40 years. They use all-natural products to ensure gowns can be re-worn for decades to come.

2. Handcraft Cleaners 3. (Tie) Kim Moody Design, Puritan Cleaners

First-Home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region: Church Hill

Church Hill embodies all Richmond has to offer: history, culinary excellence, small businesses, and a long list of festivals and events. For couples looking to start families or those who’d rather turn the extra bedroom into a craft studio, Church Hill is experiencing a revitalization and surge in popularity; the perfect neighborhood for planting roots after tying the knot.

2. The Fan 3. (Tie) Bellevue; Lakeside

Pre-Wedding Fitness Training: ACAC

2201 Old Brick Road, Glen Allen, 804-464-0990; 11621 Robious Road, Midlothian, 804-378-1600

Lisa Sandvig, personal training director at the Short Pump location of ACAC, is in charge of nearly 30 trainers who offer one-on-one fitness training, nutritional plans, and more. Not only is her team of trainers attentive, but they help brides and grooms start habits that will last a lifetime. “The main thing is to start early,” she says.

2. (Tie) American Family Fitness; Gold’s Gym 3. Orangetheory Fitness

Wedding Dance Instructor: Rigby’s Jig

5470 W. Broad St., 804-864-2300

Rigby’s Jig owner Eleanor Robertson helps couples learn moves to wow guests with first dances, and she also offers on-location visits to teach wedding guests basic dance moves. “There are a lot of things that are special about weddings, but a choreographed dance is one thing everyone will remember,” she says.

2. (Tie) Dance Masters; Simply Ballroom

Honeymoon Travel Experts: Journeys Inc.

804-288-0188 or journeystravelinc.com

After the wedding comes rest, relaxation and, for some, adventure. Whether you’re hoping to zip-line through a forest or prefer lounging poolside, Kim Goldstein and her team map out honeymoons worthy of wanderlust thanks to her resort contacts around the world. Goldstein suggests planning your trip six to nine months before your wedding.

2. AAA 3. The Vacation Chic

Financial Planner: Matt Daniel (Stony Point Wealth Management)

9020 Stony Point Parkway, 804-332-6574

Tying the knot involves much more than throwing a big party. Serious conversations occur before and after the wedding as couples plan out honeymoons, homes and families. Matt Daniel with Stony Point Wealth Management can walk couples through difficult conversations that leave them feeling secure instead of panicked.

2. Equity Concepts 3. (Tie) John Mulligan; Kris Olexy (Capitol Financial Solutions)