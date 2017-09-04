Sculpted Grace

× Expand Kenneth Winston Collection embroidered lace fit-and-flare gown with cathedral train, $1,800, at Bridal Elegance. 18-karat yellow- and white-gold and diamond Barocco bracelet by Roberto Coin, $3,500, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. 14-karat yellow-gold and pear-cut diamond ring in a halo setting, $15,400, at Diamonds Direct.

John Russell Pope may have designed the Tudor-Revival Branch House, but these ensembles are the architects of wedding-day glamour. Timeless elegance and billowy layers are the perfect match for the historic halls of The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design.

× 1 of 7 Expand Aire Barcelona Cavo gown, $2,690; cathedral veil with lace edge by Edward Berger for Mon Cheri, $549, both at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. 18-karat yellow-gold and citrine triple pendant by Phillips House, $2,200; 18-karat yellow-gold chain by Phillips House, $385; 18-karat yellow-gold Solari bead-pearl bracelet by David Yurman, $950, all at Schwarzschild Jewelers. 14-karat rose-gold ring with a fishtail halo and round brilliant-cut diamonds, $1,720, at Diamonds Direct. Flowers provided by Amanda Day Rose. × 2 of 7 Expand Wtoo by Watters Ruca Lace off-the-shoulder mermaid gown, $1,150; Bridal Elegance Private Collection birdcage veil with flower detail, $120, both at Bridal Elegance. Vintage rhinestone cocktail earrings, $32, at Bygones.18-karat yellow- and white-gold and diamond bracelet by Suna Brothers, $54,500, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. Two-toned 14-karat white- and yellow-gold ring with round brilliant-cut diamond in a halo setting by C. Gonshor, $21,000, at Diamonds Direct. × 3 of 7 Expand Mori Lee Maisie gown, $1,590, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. Lace headband, $16, at Bygones. Yellow rhinestone necklace and earring set, $42, at Lex’s of Carytown. Satin Forbes pumps by Nina, $92, at Bridal Elegance. × 4 of 7 Expand Mori Lee Cold Shoulder empire dress, $398, at Lex’s of Carytown. Vintage rhinestone cocktail earrings, $32, at Bygones. 18-karat white-gold and diamond Barocco ring by Roberto Coin, $1,900, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. × 5 of 7 Expand Allure Bridal lace-and-sheer stripe tiered gown, $1,600, at Bridal Elegance. Pearl and rhinestone vine spray hairpiece, $115, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. 18-karat yellow-gold and white sea-pearl and diamond Solari bracelet by David Yurman, $1,400, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. Two-toned 14-karat white- and rose-gold ring with round brilliant-cut diamond in a double halo setting with round brilliant-cut diamonds by Atara, $5,150, at Diamonds Direct. × 6 of 7 Expand Agate dress by Rachel Comey, $495, at Verdalina. Woven hat with cream bow by Callanan, $48; vintage beaded purse, $16, both at Bygones. Ivory heels by Nina, $69, at Lex’s of Carytown. 18-karat yellow-gold double-sided locket with blue-topaz doublet by Monica Rich Kosann, $2,800, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. 18-karat two-toned ring with round brilliant-cut diamonds and yellow fancy diamonds, $3,330, at Diamonds Direct. × 7 of 7 Expand Beaded gown by Primavera, $329, at Lex’s of Carytown. Beige ladies evening gloves, $16, at Bygones. 18-karat yellow-gold and diamond, citrine, pink-topaz, and pink-amethyst chandelier earrings by Phillips House, $10,000; 18-karat yellow-gold and diamond oval locket by Monica Rich Kosann, $7,685, both at Schwarzschild Jewelers. 18-karat rose-gold flower ring with pear-shaped sapphire and rose quartz, $3,850, at Diamonds Direct. Prev Next

All in the Details

Here’s a sampling of the featured accessories from our fashion shoot, ready for their close-up.