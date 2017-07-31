Richmond Weddings From A to Z

× Expand Photo courtesy Fine Creek Brewing Co.

Alcohol — A new brewery was scheduled to open in May near the wedding reception site at The Mill at Fine Creek in Powhatan. Fine Creek Brewing Co. is a premier farmhouse brewery. And while the site won’t be included in wedding packages, it’s a great place for the wedding party to grab a drink.

Branch House —This circa-1919 Tudor Revival home on Monument Avenue was designed by renowned architect John Russell Pope. Now The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, it’s open to the public and available for event and wedding rentals.

Carillon — Located inside Richmond’s Byrd Park, the Carillon was constructed as a memorial to World War I troops. The first floor of this 240-foot-high bell tower as well as the surrounding grounds are available for event and wedding rentals. However, rentals are not available from June through August or during part of December due to annual events at Dogwood Dell.

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Performing Arts Alliance

Dominion Arts Center — For those who love the performing arts, or who appreciate the beautiful architecture of a historic theater, the Dominion Arts Center’s Carpenter Theatre is available for weddings. With 1,800 seats and a grand stage, the theater is fit for an elegant affair. The more intimate Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse is also available.

Expos — One of the best ways to get to know your local wedding professionals is by attending a wedding expo. They offer opportunities to talk to vendors, get ideas for your wedding, and try samples of food, cakes and other desserts. Check out our list of shows and expos coming up this year.

Farm Weddings —A rustic barn wedding remains a popular trend for those looking to pair casual and classic elements in an outdoor setting. Locally there are a number of places that cater to this theme, including Alturia Farm in Manquin, Fairview Farm in Powhatan, Seven Springs in Manquin and Virginia Barn Wedding at Adams International School in Goochland.

Garden Wedding — A well-landscaped garden creates a picturesque setting for the big day, and the Poe Museum’s Enchanted Garden is an intimate setting available for rent. The museum houses collections and artifacts from famous poet Edgar Allan Poe (who grew up in Richmond), and the Enchanted Garden’s design is based on his poem, “To One in Paradise.”

Hilton Richmond Downtown — Located in the historic Miller & Rhoads building, the Hilton Richmond Downtown underwent an $11.5 million renovation in 2015 to transition into a full-service Hilton. More recently, the hotel completed its ballroom overhaul, expanding the space to 5,000 square feet.

Ice Cream — Renting an ice cream truck for your reception is a crowd pleaser for all ages. Gelati Celesti’s mobile truck delivers gelato flavors of your choice straight to your event. Or celebrate your big day with frozen treats by hiring a Mister Softee Ice Cream truck. And when truck rentals aren’t an option, many local ice cream parlors offer event catering and preordered pickup.

Japanese Garden —There are several locations on Maymont’s sprawling 100-acre estate that are favorites for wedding ceremonies. The Japanese Garden’s intimate setting is a serene spot to exchange vows. Cherry blossoms and water iris bloom seasonally, accented by stone lanterns and raked-sand pools, and a flowing waterfall creates a picturesque backdrop.

King of Pops — Cool down at your reception with fruity and creamy flavor creations by King of Pops. Request the wedding catering package, which includes cart vending service for one hour, a personalized message on the cart’s chalkboard, a selection of flavors and sticks stamped with your own message.

Live Music —An energetic wedding DJ can set the pace of the reception as well as entertain guests, but Richmond also has a host of bands that can fit the mood and theme of the event. From a high-octane jazz band to a violinist for the ceremony, choices exist for any affair.

Mother-of-the-Bride Dresses —When mom wants to bring out her inner fashionista, Lex’s of Carytown has designer selections with flattering silhouettes. Or head to Cynthia Steele in its new location in Short Pump Town Center, where owner Cynthia Steele creates bespoke pieces with clients from the ground up. Newcomer Sixpence Bridal Boutique in Midlothian is also carrying designer ensembles.

Nuptials — When it comes to saying “I do,” don’t rule out city- and county-owned properties. Check out the respective recreational facility lists on Richmond as well as Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield’s websites. Some localities even offer discounts if you are a resident of that area.

Open Bar — Do you or don’t you? Cost, staffing and guests who may overly indulge are all important factors to consider. Proper licenses are required in order to serve alcohol. Choosing signature cocktails to serve as opposed to an open bar is also an option; be inspired by Richmond’s own local spirits.