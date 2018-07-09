By the Numbers

Richmond ranks No. 6 on a list of 25 of “The Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.” published in 2017 by Travel + Leisure. And with a reputation to uphold, the city offers a bounty of ceremony options, from an outdoorsy riverside affair to a classic elegant ballroom. Here are some quick-hit stats about expenses and current trends.

Fall weddings have been on the rise, and in 2017, October officially became the most popular wedding month.

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Bring along your furry friends. Pet-friendly weddings are increasingly popular, along with the inclusion of fur babies in the ceremony.

Diamond engagement rings aren’t going anywhere, but alternative stones are having a moment, including gems such as sapphires, emeralds and morganite (you'll see a morganite ring in the wedding fashion shoot from our Summer/Fall 2018 issue).

5,242

In 2016, there were 5,242 weddings in District 16 (includes Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan counties, as well as the city of Richmond); 214 of those were same-sex marriages.