If These Walls Could Talk

When Rhonda Sonnenberg and her husband, Bill Lowery, decided to turn their vacation home into a B&B and wedding venue, they had little idea about the historic building’s past owners. North Point Plantation is an 18th-century estate located on 15 scenic acres overlooking the Mattaponi River in King William County. The couple share a deep affection for the Georgian-style home and the pastoral beauty of its grounds, so much so that they also decided to make the estate their full-time residence in late April.

Sonnenberg didn’t want to keep the beautiful property all to herself, allowing for more people to make memories on the property. Opening the building to the public and starting to host weddings, she created a website and social media presence. That’s when she received an intriguing Facebook message. Martha Marinelli wrote, explaining that her ancestors had lived at North Point Plantation and that she’d been trying to pinpoint its exact location for years. She knew the property was located in Northern Virginia, but was unsure of the exact location and couldn’t find much information online. When she discovered the plantation’s website, she reached out immediately.

The two continued to correspond via email, and Marinelli described a photocopy she had of the house featuring a window where one of her ancestors had carved her initials into the glass with her diamond engagement ring. “I don’t suppose it would still be there after all this time,” she wrote. Sonnenberg was stunned. “I got these unbelievable chills sitting there,” she says, “and I responded, ‘Yes, the window is still there.’ ” The carved initials read, “E.W.B. Feb. 14th, 1854” and turned out to be those of Marinelli’s great-great-aunt, Ella Willis Brown.

Marinelli grew up in South Carolina, all the while being told about North Point Plantation and how it had been her family’s home for generations. Her grandmother had conducted extensive research on the subject, which caused Marinelli to develop an interest at a young age. She conducted much of her own research and had always wanted to visit. That wish turned into reality when Sonnenberg graciously invited her to stay in the same room where her great-great-aunt had made the carving in the window, a room Sonnenberg named the Valentine Suite since the etching was made on Valentine’s Day.

On a frigid and snowy January day, Marinelli made the trip from her Maryland home to stay at the plantation. When she arrived she immediately felt a connection. “I was just in tears when I drove up and stopped,” she says. “It was very emotional, and I said, ‘I think I could just stay here and never leave.’ ” As it turns out, the snow continued to fall that day and the roads became treacherous, so she stayed an extra night in the Valentine Suite.

Even though Marinelli had never been in the home before, she says it felt like she had. “It was a very strong connection, because I had heard about [North Point] all my life. I had so many ancestors who lived and died in the house. My great-grandmother was born there, so it was very humbling and very emotional,” she says.

Sonnenberg had already done some research into North Point’s past, but says that the documents and information Marinelli had accrued were invaluable in filling the gaps. Their joint interest in the subject sparked a desire to learn more, and the two plan to do further research together. This includes looking into North Point’s slave lineage. Marinelli discovered in 1860, the estate operated with 62 people who were enslaved, ranging in age from 2 months to 65 and she is continuing her search for more information.

As Marinelli walked the halls, she was able to see in person the places she had heard described over the years. And while many things have changed, some have stayed the same including the original heart-pine and marble floors, the hearth in the kitchen and six other fireplaces, the brick walls and wood moldings, the doors in the main part of the house, and the windows.

Today

