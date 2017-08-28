Best & Worst 2017

Everybody's talkin', or so sang Bobby Brown in 1988, when we launched our annual ritual of bestowing bests and worsts on everything in the region, with your help. And again, in our readers’ survey this April and May*, everybody talked about their top picks in 181 categories. Meanwhile, our editors weighed in on Richmond’s cult of personality, then and now.

So, here it is, straight up, this year’s results (with our apologies to Bobby, Paula and Living Colour).

*The editorial staff compiled and vetted the results before they were shared with the advertising staff.