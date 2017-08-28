Best & Worst 2017: Food & Dining

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney Best Take-out Joe’s Out 2616 Buford Road, 804-320-9700 From the word go, about 20 years ago, the Joe’s Inn at Buford and Forest Hill roads did brisk business in take-out orders, a mark of its status as a neighborhood staple. “The demand was so high, we couldn’t cope,” recalls bar manager Kevin Palin. Two years later, Joe’s took over the adjacent space, and thus hatched Joe’s Out, which has so many usual customers that, Palin says, “staff who work over there know the people by their voices.” 2. (TIE) Alamo BBQ; Fat Dragon; Mom’s Siam Thai 3. (TIE) Chen’s; Cook Out; Mekong; Peking; Zzaam Best pizza place Bottom’s Up 1700 Dock St., 804-644-4400 Bottoms Up has been making the pie since 1992 and continues to reign for dine-in and delivery. Over the past year, both vegan-cheese pizza and homemade gluten-free crust have taken their ovens by storm. Adding an outdoor smoker has allowed for expanded menu offerings of brisket and pulled-pork pizzas and sandwiches. Throw in a dog-friendly patio where Fido can order off the kids’ menu, and it’s a destination for the whole family to enjoy. 2. (TIE) Belmont Pizza; Mellow Mushroom 3. Mary Angela’s Best local frozen treats store/shop Gelati Celesti gelatiicecream.com Early this year, a Scott’s Addition debut made for this local chain’s fourth and already second-busiest location. Along with a food truck for hire for just about any occasion, this local player now employs 95 people. Outside of ordering Gelati Celesti in certain local restaurants, afficionados can now Netflix and chill — literally — order gelato from their living rooms via Uber Eats. 2. Sweet Frog 3. King of Pops Best local happy hour for drinks and food Tazza Kitchen 1244 Alverser Plaza, 804-415-6224; 3332 Pump Road, 804-716-6448 “It’s the care with which we select the happy hour menu, I think,” says John Davenport, co-owner of Tazza Kitchen. Choose from a red, a white or a rose, or Prosecco and house-made sangria for summer, all $5 per glass. In addition to thoughtful wine choices, Tazza includes a couple of seasonal craft cocktails and a signature finger food. If you decide to stay a little longer, the sangria is still pretty happily priced at $18 per carafe. 2. (TIE) Latitude Seafood Col; Lemaire 3. 3 MONKEYS × Expand Photos by Ash Daniel Best steakhouse Buckhead’s 8510 Patterson Ave., 804-750-2000 For almost 25 years Buckhead’s has been the place to go when Richmonders want a perfect piece of meat. And it’s not just us: Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame named Buckhead’s Steak Fromage, a filet mignon topped with bleu cheese and walnuts, as one of his favorite meals of all time. “It was just wild,” exclaimed the boy who lived. 2. Ruth’s Chris Steak House 3. Texas Roadhouse Best seafood Rappahannock 320 E. Grace St., 804-545-0565 Rappahannock’s clams, oysters and fish selections are in a class all their own, but did you know Executive Chef Dylan Fultineer brings in a whole pig every 10 days to butcher and serve cuts on the nightly menu? Some even say the roast chicken is one of their best offerings, so maybe don’t just wade into the surf — step out onto the turf. 2. Latitude Seafood Co. 3. (TIE) East Coast Provisions; The Hard Shell Best Asian cuisine Peter Chang China Café 11424 W. Broad St., 804-364-1688 “Where’s Chang?” asked food writer Calvin Trillin in The New Yorker way back in 2010. In 2017, we can safely say he’s here, in Richmond. With two restaurants in the region serving up his spicy Szechuan cuisine and a third doling out dumplings and noodles, Richmond has become the focal point of this James Beard-nominated chef. 2. Mekong 3. Sabai Best Mexican/Latin cuisine Plaza Azteca plazaazteca.com Tableside service may have peaked in the ’80s, but Richmonders can’t get enough of Azteca’s freshly made guacamole prepared and customized right before their eyes. A family-friendly vibe, yet with massively tasty margaritas, adds to its appeal. 2. Pepe’s 3. Maya Mexican Grill Best Mediterranean cuisine Stella’s 1012 Lafayette St., 804-358-2011 Stella’s was a legend to the hungry in Richmond before it even opened. People loved this latest reincarnation of their rustic Greek cuisine so much that the owners opened a grocery store across the street. Now Richmond is holding its collective breath, anticipating the Dikos/Giavos family’s return to their old space where the original Village used to be. 2. Zorba’s 3. Greek on Cary Best Indian cuisine Lemon Cuisine 3215 W. Broad St., 804-204-1800 For traditionally prepared and elegantly presented Indian cuisine, few compare to Lemon. The flavors are always on point, and the organic ingredients a welcome touch. And now that they have a delivery area that covers nearly the entire city, you don’t even have to put on pants to enjoy that curried goodness.

2. Anokha 3. Lehja Best butcher shop Belmont Butchery 15 N. Belmont Ave., 804-422-8579 As the recent winner of Food Network’s cult cooking competition show “Chopped,” Tanya Cauthen isn­‘t “just” the butcher next door. Only have a few cherries, a cast iron pan and some leftovers from last night? No problem. Cauthen can pick your protein and help you create a dish. “We want consumers to buy based on their palate as well as their budget. We love meat in all forms, and we want to match our customers to the right piece of meat,” she says. 2. The Butcher at Bon Air 3. JM Stock Provisions × Expand Photo by Rob Hendricks Best chocolate and/or candy store For the Love of Chocolate 3136 W. Cary St., 804-359-5645 For the Love of Chocolate, in business for 25 years and located in the heart of Carytown, is a one-stop shop for chocolates made in and around Richmond and all over the world, including a wide selection of gluten-free packaged varieties, plus old-fashioned candy brands. 2. Gearharts Fine Chocolates 3. Chocolates by Kelly Best new restaurant Laura Lee’s 3410 Semmes Ave., 804-233-9672 It’s only fitting that the people who brought you The Roosevelt and opened up RVA’s eyes to dining in Church Hill should be the folks who are inspiring diners to discover the old homes and great food on Semmes Avenue. If only every struggling neighborhood in Richmond had a Kendra Feather restaurant, what a city we would be. 2. Flora 3. Shagbark Best seafood shop Yellow Umbrella 5603 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9591 “Our stuff tastes good,” says David Whitby, owner of Yellow Umbrella. Whitby, who took over for his father in 2008, is proud to continue the shop’s customer-first focus, adding an eat-in lunch bar in January of 2017 (don’t sleep on the lobster roll at the beginning of every month). “The crew here is all about quality and customer service above everything else,” says Whitby. 2. Bon Air Seafood 3. PT Hastings Best barbecue Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue 1119 North Boulevard, 804-355-6055; 8205 W. Broad St., 804-346-4227 Richmond’s godfather of pork is an equally good storyteller. Sit Buz Grossberg down with a few ribs, and he’ll tell tales of wrangling pigs as fast as humanly possible so as to not become pig food. Ask him what’s next for the smoked crew, and he is tight-lipped, but not about his ’cue: He’s confident they’re serving the best around. 2. Alamo 3. Q Barbeque Best local breakfast Joe’s Inn 205 N. Shields Ave., 804-355-2282; 2616 Buford Road, 804-320-9700 Although ownership has changed several times since 1952, the loyalty to this iconic establishment has not. Whether you’re dining in The Fan or Bon Air, breakfast is served all day, so there’s a reason to come during the week and skip those weekend lines. On the flip side, if you have a morning hankering for pasta, the Spaghetti a la Joe is always an option. 2. Perly’s 3. The Egg and I Best craft brewery Hardywood Park Craft Brewery 2408-2410 Ownby Lane., 804-420-2420 A few mind-blowing stats on Hardywood, which is in its fifth year of existence: In 2016, they filled 740 barrels; used 15,530 pounds of hops; 1.1 million pounds of malt; 30,000 pounds of fruit, half of it local; 500 pounds of local ginger; and 200 pounds of local spices. “We are beyond honored to receive this recognition with such a thriving beer scene,” says Eric McKay, Hardywood co-owner and president. 2. Ardent Craft Ales 3. The Veil Brewing Co. Best cocktail menu (TIE) Saison; The Rogue Gentlemen; The Roosevelt 23 Marshall St., 804-269-3689; 618 N. First St., 804-477-3456; 623 N. 25th St., 804-658-1935 When asked why they won Best Cocktail Menu, Jay Bayer, John Mayer and Thomas “T” Leggett (Saison, Rogue Gentlemen and The Roosevelt, respectively), brought up quality of team, execution, extra-mile service and creat- ivity. Interestingly, even though interviewed separately, all spoke of the superb bar community they represent. 2. Heritage 3. (TIE) Laura Lee’s; Tazza Kitchen × Expand Stella's (Photo by Megan Irwin) Best in region overall Stella’s 1012 Lafayette St., 804-358-2011 Unfortunately, the recent opening of Stella’s in Charleston, South Carolina, does nothing to increase your chances of getting a reservation at the restaurant’s Near West End location. So, for now, book that table, or show up early and hope for a seat at the bar. Alternatively, slip across the street to Stella’s Market and take home most of the Greek specialties offered on the menu. 2. L’Opossum 3. Lemaire BEST BY REGION Best in Shockoe Nota Bene 2110 E. Main St., 804-477-3355