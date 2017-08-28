Best & Worst 2017: Food & Dining

Photo by Justin Chesney
Best Take-out
Joe’s Out
2616 Buford Road, 804-320-9700
From the word go, about 20 years ago, the Joe’s Inn at Buford and Forest Hill roads did brisk business in take-out orders, a mark of its status as a neighborhood staple. “The demand was so high, we couldn’t cope,” recalls bar manager Kevin Palin. Two years later, Joe’s took over the adjacent space, and thus hatched Joe’s Out, which has so many usual customers that, Palin says, “staff who work over there know the people by their voices.”
2. (TIE) Alamo BBQ; Fat Dragon; Mom’s Siam Thai
3. (TIE) Chen’s; Cook Out; Mekong; Peking; Zzaam
Best pizza place
Bottom’s Up
1700 Dock St., 804-644-4400
Bottoms Up has been making the pie since 1992 and continues to reign for dine-in and delivery. Over the past year, both vegan-cheese pizza and homemade gluten-free crust have taken their ovens by storm. Adding an outdoor smoker has allowed for expanded menu offerings of brisket and pulled-pork pizzas and sandwiches. Throw in a dog-friendly patio where Fido can order off the kids’ menu, and it’s a destination for the whole family to enjoy.
2. (TIE) Belmont Pizza; Mellow Mushroom
3. Mary Angela’s
Best local frozen treats store/shop
Gelati Celesti
Early this year, a Scott’s Addition debut made for this local chain’s fourth and already second-busiest location. Along with a food truck for hire for just about any occasion, this local player now employs 95 people. Outside of ordering Gelati Celesti in certain local restaurants, afficionados can now Netflix and chill — literally — order gelato from their living rooms via Uber Eats.
2. Sweet Frog
3. King of Pops
Best local happy hour for drinks and food
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, 804-415-6224; 3332 Pump Road, 804-716-6448
“It’s the care with which we select the happy hour menu, I think,” says John Davenport, co-owner of Tazza Kitchen. Choose from a red, a white or a rose, or Prosecco and house-made sangria for summer, all $5 per glass. In addition to thoughtful wine choices, Tazza includes a couple of seasonal craft cocktails and a signature finger food. If you decide to stay a little longer, the sangria is still pretty happily priced at $18 per carafe.
2. (TIE) Latitude Seafood Col; Lemaire
3. 3 MONKEYS
Photos by Ash Daniel
Best steakhouse
Buckhead’s
8510 Patterson Ave., 804-750-2000
For almost 25 years Buckhead’s has been the place to go when Richmonders want a perfect piece of meat. And it’s not just us: Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame named Buckhead’s Steak Fromage, a filet mignon topped with bleu cheese and walnuts, as one of his favorite meals of all time. “It was just wild,” exclaimed the boy who lived.
2. Ruth’s Chris Steak House
3. Texas Roadhouse
Best seafood
Rappahannock
320 E. Grace St., 804-545-0565
Rappahannock’s clams, oysters and fish selections are in a class all their own, but did you know Executive Chef Dylan Fultineer brings in a whole pig every 10 days to butcher and serve cuts on the nightly menu? Some even say the roast chicken is one of their best offerings, so maybe don’t just wade into the surf — step out onto the turf.
2. Latitude Seafood Co.
3. (TIE) East Coast Provisions; The Hard Shell
Best Asian cuisine
Peter Chang China Café
11424 W. Broad St., 804-364-1688
“Where’s Chang?” asked food writer Calvin Trillin in The New Yorker way back in 2010. In 2017, we can safely say he’s here, in Richmond. With two restaurants in the region serving up his spicy Szechuan cuisine and a third doling out dumplings and noodles, Richmond has become the focal point of this James Beard-nominated chef.
2. Mekong
3. Sabai
Best Mexican/Latin cuisine
Plaza Azteca
Tableside service may have peaked in the ’80s, but Richmonders can’t get enough of Azteca’s freshly made guacamole prepared and customized right before their eyes. A family-friendly vibe, yet with massively tasty margaritas, adds to its appeal.
2. Pepe’s
3. Maya Mexican Grill
Best Mediterranean cuisine
Stella’s
1012 Lafayette St., 804-358-2011
Stella’s was a legend to the hungry in Richmond before it even opened. People loved this latest reincarnation of their rustic Greek cuisine so much that the owners opened a grocery store across the street. Now Richmond is holding its collective breath, anticipating the Dikos/Giavos family’s return to their old space where the original Village used to be.
2. Zorba’s
3. Greek on Cary
Best Indian cuisine
Lemon Cuisine
3215 W. Broad St., 804-204-1800
For traditionally prepared and elegantly presented Indian cuisine, few compare to Lemon. The flavors are always on point, and the organic ingredients a welcome touch. And now that they have a delivery area that covers nearly the entire city, you don’t even have to put on pants to enjoy that curried goodness.
2. Anokha
3. Lehja
Best butcher shop
Belmont Butchery
15 N. Belmont Ave., 804-422-8579
As the recent winner of Food Network’s cult cooking competition show “Chopped,” Tanya Cauthen isn‘t “just” the butcher next door. Only have a few cherries, a cast iron pan and some leftovers from last night? No problem. Cauthen can pick your protein and help you create a dish. “We want consumers to buy based on their palate as well as their budget. We love meat in all forms, and we want to match our customers to the right piece of meat,” she says.
2. The Butcher at Bon Air
3. JM Stock Provisions
Photo by Rob Hendricks
Best chocolate and/or candy store
For the Love of Chocolate
3136 W. Cary St., 804-359-5645
For the Love of Chocolate, in business for 25 years and located in the heart of Carytown, is a one-stop shop for chocolates made in and around Richmond and all over the world, including a wide selection of gluten-free packaged varieties, plus old-fashioned candy brands.
2. Gearharts Fine Chocolates
3. Chocolates by Kelly
Best new restaurant
Laura Lee’s
3410 Semmes Ave., 804-233-9672
It’s only fitting that the people who brought you The Roosevelt and opened up RVA’s eyes to dining in Church Hill should be the folks who are inspiring diners to discover the old homes and great food on Semmes Avenue. If only every struggling neighborhood in Richmond had a Kendra Feather restaurant, what a city we would be.
2. Flora
3. Shagbark
Best seafood shop
Yellow Umbrella
5603 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9591
“Our stuff tastes good,” says David Whitby, owner of Yellow Umbrella. Whitby, who took over for his father in 2008, is proud to continue the shop’s customer-first focus, adding an eat-in lunch bar in January of 2017 (don’t sleep on the lobster roll at the beginning of every month). “The crew here is all about quality and customer service above everything else,” says Whitby.
2. Bon Air Seafood
3. PT Hastings
Best barbecue
Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue
1119 North Boulevard, 804-355-6055; 8205 W. Broad St., 804-346-4227
Richmond’s godfather of pork is an equally good storyteller. Sit Buz Grossberg down with a few ribs, and he’ll tell tales of wrangling pigs as fast as humanly possible so as to not become pig food. Ask him what’s next for the smoked crew, and he is tight-lipped, but not about his ’cue: He’s confident they’re serving the best around.
2. Alamo
3. Q Barbeque
Best local breakfast
Joe’s Inn
205 N. Shields Ave., 804-355-2282; 2616 Buford Road, 804-320-9700
Although ownership has changed several times since 1952, the loyalty to this iconic establishment has not. Whether you’re dining in The Fan or Bon Air, breakfast is served all day, so there’s a reason to come during the week and skip those weekend lines. On the flip side, if you have a morning hankering for pasta, the Spaghetti a la Joe is always an option.
2. Perly’s
3. The Egg and I
Best craft brewery
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
2408-2410 Ownby Lane., 804-420-2420
A few mind-blowing stats on Hardywood, which is in its fifth year of existence: In 2016, they filled 740 barrels; used 15,530 pounds of hops; 1.1 million pounds of malt; 30,000 pounds of fruit, half of it local; 500 pounds of local ginger; and 200 pounds of local spices. “We are beyond honored to receive this recognition with such a thriving beer scene,” says Eric McKay, Hardywood co-owner and president.
2. Ardent Craft Ales
3. The Veil Brewing Co.
Best cocktail menu
(TIE) Saison; The Rogue Gentlemen; The Roosevelt
23 Marshall St., 804-269-3689; 618 N. First St., 804-477-3456; 623 N. 25th St., 804-658-1935
When asked why they won Best Cocktail Menu, Jay Bayer, John Mayer and Thomas “T” Leggett (Saison, Rogue Gentlemen and The Roosevelt, respectively), brought up quality of team, execution, extra-mile service and creat- ivity. Interestingly, even though interviewed separately, all spoke of the superb bar community they represent.
2. Heritage
3. (TIE) Laura Lee’s; Tazza Kitchen
Stella's (Photo by Megan Irwin)
Best in region overall
Stella’s
1012 Lafayette St., 804-358-2011
Unfortunately, the recent opening of Stella’s in Charleston, South Carolina, does nothing to increase your chances of getting a reservation at the restaurant’s Near West End location. So, for now, book that table, or show up early and hope for a seat at the bar. Alternatively, slip across the street to Stella’s Market and take home most of the Greek specialties offered on the menu.
2. L’Opossum
3. Lemaire
BEST BY REGION
Best in Shockoe
Nota Bene
2110 E. Main St., 804-477-3355
From a simple pizza truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant with a name that didn’t quite do it justice, the evolution of Pizza Tonight into Nota Bene has been a show to watch. With accolades and inclusions on local and regional Best Of lists, Chef Randall Doetzer has unleashed his creativity for the throngs in search of something different, from rabbit to octopus.
2. (TIE) Bottom’s Up Pizza; The Hard Shell; Tobacco Company
3. Millie’s Diner
Best in The Fan
Heritage
1627 W. Main St., 804-353-4060
It’s been a while since Chef/owner Joe Sparrata made it cool to have ramen for brunch, and now that he and his wife, Emily, have bought the building, he’ll be churning out those tasty noodles and locally sourced dishes for years to come. As a bonus, for Richmond’s night owls, late-night dining on the weekends with themed menus means no more questionable greasy-spoon food after a night of cocktails.
2. Joe’s Inn
3. Kuba Kuba
Best in downtown
Pasture
416 E. Grace St., 804-780-0416
With a heavily pedigreed new chef de cuisine, Darryl Boyd, former sous chef for “Top Chef” contestant Kevin Gillespie in Atlanta, Pasture has managed to maintain its high quality and popularity. Southern Living even named it best restaurant in Virginia, allowing Head Chef and partner Jason Alley to tour the country spreading the good word about pimento cheese — a very worthy endeavor.
2. Lemaire
3. Tarrant’s Café
Best in Carytown
Can Can Brasserie
3120 W. Cary St., 804-358-7274
Whether you are comfortably snug in one of their red leather banquettes or sipping a cocktail perched on a stool at their amazing zinc bar, Can Can is the place to see and be seen. The broad cast of characters who make this the buzziest place in town don’t quite overshadow the food and drink — but they do come close.
2. The Daily Kitchen & Bar
3. East Coast Provisions
Best in Church Hill
The Roosevelt
623 N. 25th St., 804-658-1935
It’s hard to believe this neighborhood anchor opened just six years ago. In 2017, The Roosevelt continues to shine with a solid menu, wine list, cocktail program and loyal fan base. News flash: The poutine is no longer printed on the menu — insert sad-face emoji — but fear not, it can still be ordered “off menu” from those in the know.
2. (TIE) Dutch & Co.; Proper Pie Co.
3. (TIE) Metzger Bar & Butchery ; The Hill Cafe
Best in South Side
Laura Lee’s
3410 Semmes Ave., 804-233-9672
It might be biscuits for brunch or craft cocktails and Southern-inspired snacks, such as their steak tartare with green tomato relish, at dinner. Either way, Laura Lee’s is bringing cool to the South Side, particularly with their new garden patio, set to open soon. Think of it as more like a friend’s backyard than your typical outdoor restaurant space.
2. Southbound
3. Latitude Seafood Co.
Best in Scott's Addition/North Side
Lunch & Supper
1213/1215 Summit Ave., 804-353-0111
Rick Lyon’s quirky little Lunch was the restaurant that could not be contained, expanding first next door and then spilling out into a patio space. With great sandwiches and bacon everywhere, it’s easy to see why, even with all the expansion, there can be a line out both of their doors. If you haven’t, pop into the original Lunch space for a meal; it’s one of RVA’s homier experiences.
2. Peter Chang China Café
3. (TIE) Dot’s Back Inn; Fat Dragon; The Mill on MacArthur
Best in Short Pump
Tazza Kitchen
3322 Pump Road, 804-716-6448
Is there any other place in town that has developed its own eggplant? Tazza Kitchen has, in coordination with Victory Farms. Behold, a baseball-sized Asian hybrid eggplant that is just waiting to be stuffed with cheese and nuts before being baked in one of their wood-fired brick ovens — it’s the perfect snack to enjoy while waiting for Short Pump traffic to disperse.
2. Peter Chang China Café
3. Lehja
Best East End restaurant
Bell Café
8319 Bell Creek Road, Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-746-4647
Bell Café made a move this past year to a “from-scratch” concept on sandwich breads, dressings, sauces and soups. The good news continues with the cafe’s recent expansion into the space next door, allowing for additional catering, daily breakfast, coffee/espresso and homemade baked goods.
2. (TIE) Marty’s Grill; Pad Thai
3. (TIE) Carini’s; Ginger Red Asian Bistro; Giovanni’s Pizza
Best organic/health food store
Ellwood Thompson’s
4. N. Thompson St., 804-359-7525
Ellwood Thompson’s continues to set the bar high for local, organic and healthy foods by adding broth bowls to the Create Bar alongside the already popular energy and earth bowls. Look for Elliebell Saison to hit the shelves this fall, a one-of-a-kind, private-label beer collaboration with Steam Bell Beer Works made with beets and locally sourced white turmeric.
2. Whole Foods
3. Good Foods Grocery
Best grocery store
Wegmans
Richmond has welcomed Wegmans with open arms. Maybe it’s because many of us grew up with a family-owned grocery and appreciate that homey touch. Maybe it’s because 25 percent of the space (at the Short Pump location) is filled with prepared-food options and has an executive chef overseeing 100 employees dedicated to those offerings. You may never have to cook at home again.
2. Kroger
3. Ellwood Thompson’s
Best local farm (farm store, market vendor or CSA)
Victory Farms
When it comes to tomatoes, “People go ga-ga over our heirlooms,” says Gina Collins, co-owner of Victory Farms. “Our customers are always thrilled about the high quality and how fresh things are.” Charlie Collins, co-owner and farmer, attributes the fresh flavor of the farm’s produce to his soil.
2. Tom Leonard’s
3. (TIE) Amy’s Organic Garden; Pole Green Produce