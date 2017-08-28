Best & Worst 2017: Art & Culture

× Expand Photo by Joey Wharton Next local band that should be on late-night television No BS! Brass Band nobsbrass.com Richmond’s undisputed kings of brass swing into another first-place win this year, after a flurry of shows across the country — Chicago, St. Louis, D.C. — and globe. As of press time, the band was booked for shows in Budapest, Hungary; Vitré, France; and beyond! The crew celebrated its 10th anniversary in January with a concert at The Broadberry. Stay tuned. 2. Carbon Leaf 3. Sleepwalkers × Expand Photo by Jay Paul Most out-of-the-ordinary arts event in the region InLight Richmond by 1708 Gallery 1708gallery.org/inlight InLight, Richmond’s one-night festival of illuminated artworks, marks its 10th exhibition this November, returning to the original location on downtown Broad Street. With art by local and international artists reflected on buildings and moving gracefully down streets, InLight remains fresh and exciting even in its 10th year. 2. (TIE) Arts in the Park; RVA Street Art Festival 3. (TIE) Arts Around the Lake; Plein Air Richmond; Richmond Folk Festival Best local film festival French Film Festival frenchfilmfestival.us After 25 years of hosting the Francophile festival at the Byrd Theatre, co-founder (with wife Françoise Ravaux-Kirkpatrick) Peter Kirkpatrick says the public’s embrace is “really heartwarming.” In La Ciotat, France, at the theater where the Lumière brothers screened their first film, the couple was recognized this year for their impact on French independent film. “In no way did we think 25 years ago what an impact this would have on our lives,” Kirkpatrick says. 2. (TIE) Environmental Film Festival; Richmond International Film Festival 3. James River Film Festival × Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Folk Festival Best fall or winter cultural event Richmond Folk Festival richmondfolkfestival.org Folk Festival regulars have seen everyone from NYC hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash to Javanese puppeteers, and all sorts of acts from lands in between. But the most remote, most obscure act so far has to be AltaiKAI, the Tuvanese throat singers who arrived in 2006, the festival’s second year. “It was a mind-blowing experience for RFF audiences,” says Stephen Lecky, the festival’s manager. 2. Lewis Ginter’s GardenFest of Lights 3. (TIE) Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival; Shiver in the River Best cultural venue or event by county CHESTERFIELD (TIE) Banff Mountain Film Festival; Chesterfield County Fair; Henricus Publick Day; Pocahontas Premieres concert series; Taste of India in Chester experiencechesterfield.com Whether you’re interested in Indian culture, outdoor concerts, 17th-century history, adventure-sports films or fried Oreos, Chesterfield County has you covered. Keep your eyes open for September’s Publick Days at Henricus Park, because the replica of the Godspeed ship returns for tours, says the county’s Chris Ruth. HANOVER Hanover Tomato Festival hanovertomatofestival.com The Hanover Tomato Festival is always the second Saturday in July at Pole Green Park, right when the homegrown ’maters are at their ripest. In 2018, the festival celebrates 40 years, and Marcy Durrer, recreation program director with Hanover County Parks, promises a big celebration. “It’s a true community event,” she says, with music from the Hanover Concert Band, a 4K run and many, many homegrown tomatoes. 2. Hanover Tavern 3. (TIE) Hanover Arts and Activities Center; Randolph-Macon College HENRICO Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen 2880 Mountain Road, 804-261-2787 “A lot of people know us for our performances,” says Marketing and PR Director Christopher Murphy, “but not as much about our classes.” Let’s amend that now, because the Cultural Arts Center, set in “old” Glen Allen, offers courses in 15 artistic disciplines, including jewelry design, movement, ceramics and even candy making, for children, teens and adults. 2. Lebanese Food Festival 3. The Tin Pan Best speakers series The Richmond Forum 804-330-3993, richmondforum.org It’s more difficult than ever to get a subscription to the Richmond Forum with President Obama coming this season, but perhaps it is best to be like Executive Director Bill Chapman and his staff, who continue to book top speakers. “We never give up,” he says. “Our subscribers set the bar very high.” 2. Chrysalis Institute 3. Mindful Mornings Best fundraising event for an arts organization (TIE) 1708 Gallery’s annual Art Auction; Art for the Journey Fall Gala; SPARC’s Live Art; Virginia Rep’s Anything Goes Gala; Visual Arts Center’s Craft + Design Show It’s no surprise that Richmonders love supporting the arts scene, particularly if it involves dressing up and going out. 1708 Gallery’s Art Auction and Visual Arts Center’s Craft + Design Show have been around for decades, while Virginia Rep’s and Art for the Journey’s galas, as well as SPARC’s Live Art performance, are all relatively new. Here’s to our artists. Best vocalist Susan Greenbaum susangreenbaum.com Busy as ever, Greenbaum was a guest performer at SPARC’s “Live Art: Dream” in June, in addition to a slew of gigs and a reprise at the Wintergreen Summer Music Festival and Academy. She’s writing new music, and in November, will perform a Carpenters tribute with her band at the Cultural Arts Center. To up-and-coming vocalists she advises: “It’s important to take as many opportunities as possible to perform, even if they’re wide-ranging in size, venue, and audience.”

2. (TIE) Evan Mackeel; Lucy Dacus 3. Desiree Roots × Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre Best local theater company Virginia Repertory Theatre 114 W. Broad St., 804-282-2620 In the continuing evolution of your favorite local theater, this year saw Virginia Rep bring several smash-hit shows to life, including “Airline Highway” and “Beauty and the Beast.” The 2017-2018 season, debuting this fall, is sure to thrill, with Dr. Tawnya Pettiford-Wates directing the classic “A Raisin in the Sun,” and its world premiere offering, “River Ditty,” directed by Nathaniel Shaw, who has settled into his new role of artistic director gracefully. “As with many of our signature shows, the casts will be primarily local or regional with some new talent coming from other cities,” says Susan Davenport, communications director. 2. Firehouse Theatre 3. (TIE) TheatreLAB; CharacterWorks × Expand Left photo by Justin Vaughan, right photo by Travis Fullerton courtesy VMFA Best public art (TIE) “Moonshine” (lady in jam jar mural) by Etam Cru; Dale Chihuly’s “Red Reeds” at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts West Grace St. near Harrison; 200 N. Boulevard From its first days on the side of a building next to a 7-Eleven on West Grace Street, the “Moonshine” mural — the blue-haired dame in a strawberry jam jar — has captured attention. Painted by the Polish art team of Etam Cru, the work was part of the 2013 Art Whino Richmond Mural Project. Dale Chihuly’s “Red Reeds,” a site-specific work purchased by the VMFA and installed in its reflecting pool after the glass artist’s memorable 2013 exhibit, was created by a team in Finland overseen by Chihuly. Best local visual artist Ed Trask edtrask.com Trask sweeps this category for the second year in a row, and he hasn’t slowed down since last year. In early June, Trask and RVA Street Art Festival co-founder Jon Baliles announced plans to bring the annual celebration of local and international muralists and artistic talent to The Diamond. 2. (TIE) Diego Sanchez; Noah Scalin 3. (TIE) Brad Pearson; Greig Leach; Loren Brazier Best kids’ art classes (TIE) Virginia Museum of Fine Arts; Visual Arts Center 200 N. Boulevard, 804-340-1400; 1812 W. Main St., 804-353-0094 Kids in VMFA’s summer classes draw, paint and create sculpture, but did you know teens are creating and coding video games there, too? At the Visual Arts Center, children can go craft crazy while artistically gifted teens can apply to work with professional artists. 2. ArtHaus 3. Art for the Journey × Expand Photo by Jay Paul Visual Arts center (multi-category winner) 1812 W. Main St., 804-353-0094 A triple first-place winner in this year’s survey, VisArts offered a bevy of new classes, including exotic fare such as egg tempera painting. Variety and accessibility is the name of the game, says executive director Stefanie Fedor. “We offer a wide range of art classes — more than 700 each year — at a variety of skill levels, durations and price points.” Best managed local arts nonprofit 1. Visual Arts Center 2. ART 1803. (TIE) 1708 Gallery; Virginia Repertory Theatre Best art classes for adults 1. Visual Arts Center 2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 3. (TIE) Art for The Journey; Spirited Art; Studio Two Three × Expand Photo by Chris Cunningham Photography, courtesy BCWH Architects, Tappé of Boston, MA Best library in the region Libbie Mill Library 2100 Libbie Lake East St., 804-501-1940 Google and Amazon haven’t totally killed off the public library experience, especially in Henrico County’s Libbie Mill Library, which opened in 2015. Membership is growing, and 3,000 people came to the library in just one day. “It’s amazing to work in a new facility,” says Kate Cervarich, assistant manager. She highly recommends the children’s book department and Libbie Mill Lake next to the facility. 2. Twin Hickory Library 3. Library of Virginia Best local art instructor or professor for adults Mark Heirholzer at Art for the Journey 111 Willow Oaks Road, 804-784-5357 First-time Best & Worst winner Mark Hierholzer was “frankly, blown away” to receive the news. Hierholzer is the founder of the nonprofit Art for the Journey, which promotes “healing and well-being” through artistic expression to people who may not have the opportunity, including the incarcerated, veterans and people with special needs. 2. (TIE) Brad Pearson (glass art); Tommy Van Auken (drawing and painting) Best museum to spend a morning in Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard, 804-340-1400 Museum employees know a thing or two about mornings at the VMFA. Anthony Backherms, communications coordinator, likes having coffee on the back patio, looking out on the sculpture garden. The light, he says, “is magical. We have the big hill, the new sculpture,” aka “Chloe,” the 24-foot resin-and-marble-dust head by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa. 2. Science Museum of Virginia

3. Virginia Historical Society Best local educational outing for kids Science Museum of Virginia 2500 W. Broad St., 804-864-1400 If your children (or even you) can make it past the mesmerizing Grand Kugel outside the Science Museum of Virginia, they’ll find many other objects of interest inside: exhibits about the physics of fidget spinners and the annual Prepare-a-thon to help families prepare for storms. “We particularly try to make it a point to inspire,” says Karen McKenzie, the museum’s assistant director of education. 2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 3. Maymont Best tour guide at a local museum or historic home Bill Martin at The Valentine 804-649-0711, thevalentine.org It’s too bad Valentine Director Bill Martin doesn’t wear a pedometer, because he could break some records with his walking tours around Richmond. “The Valentine is about helping Richmonders discover new parts of the city,” he says. Taking groups around Battery Park, Highland Park, Barton Heights and “hidden” parts of Richmond’s South Side is one of Martin’s favorite parts of his job. He and other guides give 400 tours every year, quite a feat for the feet. Best local author with a new book Ward Howarth Howarth’s first novel, “River City Blues,” is a crime thriller set in 1944 Richmond. A Richmond native, Howarth says, “I’ve always had a passion for mysteries and thrillers with a noir edge, and I wanted to bring that sensibility to a story about Richmond.” He touts Richmond’s “incredibly supportive” community of writers and organizations for helping build momentum around his maiden voyage into authorhood. 2. David L. Robbins 3. (TIE) Howard Owen; Mary Burton; Roben Farzad; Tressie McMillan Cottom Best gallery in which to buy art Crossroads Art Gallery 2016 Staples Mill Rd., 804-278-8950 Still a thriving hub after 15 years, Crossroads Art Center represents at least 225 artists across the region and offers a variety of classes and workshops teaching kids, teens and adults everything from basic drawing and painting to marketing one’s artwork. “We keep the displays fresh,” owner Jennifer Kirby says, and adds that the center will host an Open House + Artist Reception on Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m. 2. Quirk Gallery 3. Glave Kocen Gallery × Expand Passion Academy (multi-category winner) 3921 Deep Rock Road; 600 Founders Bridge Blvd., 804-421-8100 More than just music lessons, Passion Academy shares a range of creative offerings with 350-plus students in our area, including dance, a band development program and a church worship leader course. Says owner Derek Smith, “Not every student is going to become a master at their craft. But, at least on our watch, every student can become a master of their creativity.” Best music classes for adults 1. Passion Academy 2. Guitar Works 3. (TIE) Cory Blake; School of Rock Best music classes for children 1. Passion Academy 2. Melody Magic Music Studio 3. (TIE) Academy of Music; School of Rock Best community band/orchestra/choir Richmond Symphony Chorus richmondsymphony.com Never mind performing Handel’s “Messiah” or other lofty pieces of music; Chorus Director Erin Freeman’s favorite time is the weekly rehearsal with her 150-strong, all-volunteer choir. “The highlight is spending that time with a group of people who want to do their best,” Freeman says, “They have taught me what true commitment is.” 2. Monacan Marching Chiefs Band 3. (TIE) One Voice Chorus; Richmond Concert Band Best performing arts series Richmond Symphony Altria Masterworks richmondsymphony.com The symphony’s 60th season opens next month with a performance by Chinese pianist Lang Lang on Sept. 14. Forget the perception of the symphony as a bastion for the old and wealthy: “We really want to make sure that anyone who wants to see the symphony can, that cost isn’t a barrier,” says Scott Dodson, director of advancement and patron communications. 2. Modlin Arts Presents Series 3. Richmond Ballet Studio Series Best small concert venue The National 708 E. Broad St., 804-612-1900 “Small” is subjective, but we have to acknowledge that The National is the only music space in town with a hidden playroom with life-size drawings of children dressed as jesters. And audiences have seen amazing shows on the venue’s stage, from Brian Wilson reinventing his songs from “Pet Sounds” to the inventive, multicultural music of Tune-Yards. 2. Innsbrook Pavilion 3. The Tin Pan Best school art or music teacher by region RICHMOND (TIE) Julie Crowder, Fox Elementary; Brian Rollins, Trinity Episcopal School A salute to Julie Crowder, Fox’s art instructor and a fine painter in her own right, and Brian Rollins, who teaches band and orchestra at Trinity. Both also educate students outside of school hours, with Crowder’s after-school programs — including building a gingerbread house at Retreat Hospital — and Rollins’ Fortissimo camp for fifth- through ninth-grade woodwind musicians, who also get to participate in a jazz clinic.