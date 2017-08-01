August 2017 Issue

× Expand Design by Justin Vaughan; illustration by Kristy Heilenday

114 / Like Mother, Like Son A mother and her sons, individually and collectively, work to break free of addiction. By Tharon Giddens

122 / The Road Beckons For a growing number of Central Virginians, motorcycles offer a sense of camaraderie and a feeling of freedom. By Gary Robertson

130 / Best & Worst In the 30th year of our annual survey, readers weigh in on highs and lows throughout the region, plus we review a handful of 1988’s winners, and declare who or what should take the prize now.

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

27 / Preservation As restoration plans proceed for Richmond’s historic African-American cemeteries, volunteers seek assurance of their role.

30 / Development A rising young-adult population triggers an apartment-building boom.

36 / My Take It’s not enough to erect monuments; we have to teach the stories they represent. By Evans D. Hopkins

40 / News A progress report on Petersburg By Leah Small

44 / Flashback Recognizing the contributions of Richmond’s Italians By Harry Kollatz Jr.

256 / Flip to the Back How Excel to Excellence founder and former pro-football player Michael Robinson finds inspiration

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

81 / Datebook Who’s crooning at this year’s Richmond Jazz Festival, an exhibition of Native American art opens at the VMFA, the 12th annual Filipino Festival and more

85 / Q&A Mandy Fitzgerald, co-organizer of Maker’s Market, explains why the creative arts and craft fair on Aug. 3 is “as hipster as you can get.”

86 / Spotlight A Charlottesville author’s murder-thriller set in Richmond drips with drama and depicts real-life scenarios.

88 / Profile EggHunt Records’ latest release by multi-instrumentalist newcomer Minor Poet packs major impact.

LIVING

95 / Shop Talk Jackson & James menswear comes to Scott’s Addition.

98 / Style Scandinavian meets boho for a cool look.

100 / The Blended 7 Doling out household responsibilities doesn’t have to be a chore. By Jason Tesauro

104 / Travel Fido-friendly destinations for a weekend road trip.

108 / Health Finishing touches are being applied to the new Virginia Treatment Center for Children facility.

DINING

241 / Review Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse

243 / Quick Take Sauce & Toss

244 Ingredient A nation divided — over okra

246 / Trend Richmonders line up for the irresistible aroma of charcoal chicken.

248 / Q&A Harlem-based restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson comes to Richmond for SAVOR.

250 / 5 Faves Cool treats to help beat the heat

252 / Food Stuffs Longoven’s dream of a full-fledged restaurant is in sight. By Todd Kliman

Private Schools Guide

56 / Getting In Administrators give guidance on admission processes for families of future kindergarteners, middle- and high-schoolers who are interested in the independent school route. By Kate Andrews

64 / All Hands on Deck Volunteering is a way of life for parents at private schools large and small, secular and religious. By Leah Small