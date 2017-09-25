Where to Listen & Learn

Where to Listen
Writer’s Series at UR
Located in the Weinstein Hall on the University of Richmond’s campus, this annual series was created to expose students and the community to a diverse swath of writers. The next event is Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., featuring author and poet Paul Beatty. english.richmond.edu/writers-series
Fountain Bookstore
Hosting multiple events each month, Fountain Bookstore is a great place to hear from not only authors but folks from the publishing industry as well. 1312 E. Cary St., meetup.com/Fountain-Bookstore-Events-Meetup
Chop Suey Books
Nestled in Carytown, the new and used bookstore hosts writers and poets to speak about their works as well as read portions of them. 2913 W. Cary St., chopsueybooks.com
Slam Richmond
At these open mic nights every Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., all are welcome to come and participate or just listen. Each performer gets seven minutes and is not restricted to poetry alone — rap, dance stand-up comedy and more are appreciated. 0 E. Fourth St., slamrichmond.com
Tuesday Verses
Tuesday Verses is an open mic night that celebrates diversity in talent and voice. The weekly event takes place on Tuesday evenings at Addis Ethiopian Restaurant, $7 cover. 9 N. 17th St. facebook.com/tuesday.verses
Secretly Y’all
At this cross between storytelling and confession, participants share true tales, often for the first time in front of an audience. The stories last seven minutes, and the $5 cover benefits local nonprofits. facebook.com/secretlyall
Where to Learn
Visual Arts Center of Richmond
The center offers classes on writing including grammar and style crash courses for poets, nature writing, short-story fiction, and putting together a memoir. Classes vary in price. visarts.org
Richmond Young Writers
Offering a selection of 18 different week-long programs led by guest authors, these classes help develop specific skills such as writing dreams and overcoming writer’s block. Classes are $160 and aimed at children ages 9-17. richmondyoungwriters.com
The Virginia Writers Club
Meeting in Goochland County, the Richmond chapter offers critique sessions, peer mentoring, guest speakers luncheons and more. There is no membership fee for the Richmond chapter, though one is required for the Virginia Writers Club. For new members, dues are $15, with a $30 renewal. virginiawritersclub.org/richmond
Nonfiction Writing in Richmond
Founded in May 2017, this group meets at the Henrico Fairfield Area Library. meetup.com/Nonfiction-Writing-in-Richmond
Chesterfield Romance Writing and Book Club
Meeting one Sunday a month, this group, led by author Judith Kohnen, seeks to help romance writers develop their craft. meetup.com/Chesterfield-Romance-Novel-Writing-Book-Club-Meetup
Richmond Writing Meetup
For those who have never written a book but have always wanted to, this group meets via conference calls. meetup.com/Richmond-Writing-Meetup
Richmond People of Color Memoir Writing Meetup
Centered on writers of color and their stories, this group is designed to support traditionally marginalized writers. meetup.com/Richmond-People-of-Color-Memoir-Writing-Meetup
Agile Writers of Richmond
Designed by author Greg Smith to help writers develop a draft in six months, these workshops are best for those who’ve had difficulties finishing manuscripts. agilewriters.org