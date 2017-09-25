Where to Listen & Learn

Where to Listen

Writer’s Series at UR

Located in the Weinstein Hall on the University of Richmond’s campus, this annual series was created to expose students and the community to a diverse swath of writers. The next event is Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., featuring author and poet Paul Beatty. english.richmond.edu/writers-series

Fountain Bookstore

Hosting multiple events each month, Fountain Bookstore is a great place to hear from not only authors but folks from the publishing industry as well. 1312 E. Cary St., meetup.com/Fountain-Bookstore-Events-Meetup

Chop Suey Books

Nestled in Carytown, the new and used bookstore hosts writers and poets to speak about their works as well as read portions of them. 2913 W. Cary St., chopsueybooks.com

Slam Richmond

At these open mic nights every Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., all are welcome to come and participate or just listen. Each performer gets seven minutes and is not restricted to poetry alone — rap, dance stand-up comedy and more are appreciated. 0 E. Fourth St., slamrichmond.com

Tuesday Verses

Tuesday Verses is an open mic night that celebrates diversity in talent and voice. The weekly event takes place on Tuesday evenings at Addis Ethiopian Restaurant, $7 cover. 9 N. 17th St. facebook.com/tuesday.verses

Secretly Y’all

At this cross between storytelling and confession, participants share true tales, often for the first time in front of an audience. The stories last seven minutes, and the $5 cover benefits local nonprofits. facebook.com/secretlyall

Where to Learn

Visual Arts Center of Richmond

The center offers classes on writing including grammar and style crash courses for poets, nature writing, short-story fiction, and putting together a memoir. Classes vary in price. visarts.org

Richmond Young Writers

Offering a selection of 18 different week-long programs led by guest authors, these classes help develop specific skills such as writing dreams and overcoming writer’s block. Classes are $160 and aimed at children ages 9-17. richmondyoungwriters.com

The Virginia Writers Club

Meeting in Goochland County, the Richmond chapter offers critique sessions, peer mentoring, guest speakers luncheons and more. There is no membership fee for the Richmond chapter, though one is required for the Virginia Writers Club. For new members, dues are $15, with a $30 renewal. virginiawritersclub.org/richmond

Nonfiction Writing in Richmond

Founded in May 2017, this group meets at the Henrico Fairfield Area Library. meetup.com/Nonfiction-Writing-in-Richmond

Chesterfield Romance Writing and Book Club

Meeting one Sunday a month, this group, led by author Judith Kohnen, seeks to help romance writers develop their craft. meetup.com/Chesterfield-Romance-Novel-Writing-Book-Club-Meetup

Richmond Writing Meetup

For those who have never written a book but have always wanted to, this group meets via conference calls. meetup.com/Richmond-Writing-Meetup

Richmond People of Color Memoir Writing Meetup

Centered on writers of color and their stories, this group is designed to support traditionally marginalized writers. meetup.com/Richmond-People-of-Color-Memoir-Writing-Meetup

Agile Writers of Richmond

Designed by author Greg Smith to help writers develop a draft in six months, these workshops are best for those who’ve had difficulties finishing manuscripts. agilewriters.org