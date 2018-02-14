The Old Name Is History

× Expand Virginia Museum of History & Culture President and CEO Jamie Bosket (File photo courtesy Virginia Historical Society)

After polling thousands of members and visitors, the 187-year-old Virginia Historical Society is taking on a new identity. Established in 1831 by 28 men who sought to discover, procure and preserve the natural, civil and literary history of the state, the Virginia Historical Society will now be known as the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

“We may be the commonwealth’s oldest cultural institution, and one of the most distinguished history organizations in the country, but we are ready for meaningful changes and progress — to do more and be more for the people of Virginia and beyond,” Jamie O. Bosket, the museum's president and CEO, said in a news release.

The name change was considered over several months. After the polling was concluded, it was decided to call the building a museum, but keep the Virginia Historical Society as the umbrella organization. Members were notified of the new name earlier this month, and the public will begin seeing the transition over the next few weeks.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 N. Boulevard in Richmond. Hours are Monday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the galleries and museum shop and Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the library.