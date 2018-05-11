VCU's Juried Fashion Show

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Jay Paul × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Jay Paul × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Jay Paul × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Jay Paul Prev Next

Last night’s Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts’ annual juried fashion show, “Momentum,” showcased the original works of 52 juniors and seniors within the VCUarts Department of Fashion Design and Merchandising. Held inside Main Street Station’s renovated train shed at 1500 E. Main St, this was the largest VCUarts Fashion Show to date. An estimated 800 guests attended and watched models walk a 500-foot runway.

First-year professor Rudy Lopez was this year's organizer. A 2003 graduate of the VCUarts Department of Fashion Design and Merchandising, he has years of industry experience as well as past experience with the VCUarts Fashion Show. Eleven junior and senior merchandising students enrolled in the department’s Advanced Show Production class collaborated with design students, fashion faculty and sponsors. All aspects of the event are handled by students, from model selection and training to backstage operations.

Shawn Brixey, the dean of the VCU School of the Arts, said that the event was “the largest display of scope and scale to date. Our students designed, stitched and produced every item in tonight’s fashion show.”

Critics’ Choice awards went to juniors Montoya Phipps and Melanie Riley, and senior Nara Batsuuri. Senior Chongwon Lee won the “one-to-watch” award and senior Yujin Chen won an award for “best execution.”

Holly Alford, an associate professor and director of diversity and inclusion, says that all of the VCUarts faculty and students assisted one another in the evening’s execution. “It’s always emotional when you’ve seen [the fashion students] when they were sophomores and all of a sudden you see all this beautiful work coming down the runway — it’s amazing.”