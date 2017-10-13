15 Years of Verses

× 1 of 2 Expand Zo! and Carmen Rodgers, appearing at the Tuesday Verses 15th-anniversary celebration Oct. 14 (Photo courtesy Tuesday Verses) × 2 of 2 Expand Tuesday Verses members Roscoe Burnems and Nickey McMullen with the late Lorna Pinckney (Photo courtesy Tuesday Verses) Prev Next

The 15th anniversary of Richmond’s long-running open mic night, Tuesday Verses, will be the first without its leader, Lorna Pinckney, who died recently after a brief illness. The 43-year-old artist and promoter was remembered with an dynamic memorial service on Tuesday, and on Saturday the show she planned goes on.

Joining the celebration are Zo! and Carmen Rodgers, two indie soul artists from the Foreign Exchange camp who aren’t strangers to the Verses audience. The anniversary bash starts at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14, downstairs at the Canal Club, 1545 E. Cary St.