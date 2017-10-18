Crafting a Career

× Expand Illustration by bsd555/Thinkstock

Studio Two Three, an artists' haven in Scott's Addition, is hosting “To Market, To Market,” a mini-conference for artists/creators who want to turn their craft into a business. A group of business owners, artists and creators will be speaking at the studio’s recently expanded space Saturday, Oct. 21.

Studio Two Three has a history of engaging artists in the community, taking on 750 students a year, and providing 75 artists with 24/7 access to the art space. According to Ashley Hawkins, executive director of Studio Two Three and a speaker at the conference, the idea for “To Market, To Market” came from students expressing interest in properly running a business around their creations.

“People are really looking to be entrepreneurial,” says Hawkins. “This information is something vital to making a career out of art.”

As for who is providing that info, the panel of speakers includes local artists and creators who have all found success in turning their craft into a business. Among the speakers are Dana Gibson, a Richmond native known for her fabrics, wallpaper and other home décor products; Sarah Hand, who runs a shop online through Etsy for her art; and Christina Kern and Christie Thompson from Campfire & Co., a business that focuses on brand design and strategy for businesses.

The panel is set to speak about many important subjects surrounding the art business, ranging from social media to tax tips.

The event will take place in the studio’s recently expanded space. According to Hawkins, construction for this new expansion began as soon as the studio signed its lease in April, and utilized the space formerly occupied by Delta V Motorsports. The expansion adds nearly 6,000 square feet to the studio, bringing its total area to over 13,000 square feet.

Studio Two Three plans to use every inch as art space, and to host more events like “To Market, To Market,” in the future. The fee to attend the event is $100, which also includes lunch, snacks and coffee throughout the conference.

“To Market, To Market” runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. For more information call 804-254-7302. Find more information and online registration at tiny.cc/tomarketconference.