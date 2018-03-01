Spies Like Us

× Expand University of Richmond Assistant Professor and choreographer Alicia Diaz (Photo by Tania Fernandez)

A story of resistance and espionage during the Civil War is told through dance performed by University of Richmond students in “Wise as Serpents Harmless as Doves: Southern. Union. Spies.” The 10-minute abstract and conceptual dance piece features four women portraying Elizabeth Van Lew, a white abolitionist and Union spy and Mary Bowser, an enslaved woman who worked as a spy based in the Confederate White House.

The piece is one of 10 on the program at the “Converge” Spring Concert at the Modlin Center for the Arts, March 2-4. The lineup includes work by acclaimed choreographer Doug Varone, local choreographers, and faculty from Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond, as well as student work.

Diaz developed Van Lew and Bowser’s story through collaboration with Free Egunfemi, founder of Untold RVA, and by researching historical accounts and documents.

“The story of an unlikely alliance to fight against slavery through espionage work is relevant and significant today,” says choreographer and Assistant Professor of Dance Alicia Diaz. “The stakes were very high for both women.”

The “Converge” Spring Concert at the Modlin Center for the Arts takes place March 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. and March 4 at 2 p.m. $5 to $10; free for UR students.