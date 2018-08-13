Theater Review: ‘Sondheim on Sondheim’

× Expand Alona Metcalf, Scott Melton, Rachel Rose Gilmour, Mariah Mazyck, Susan Sanford, Durron Tyre, Dan Cimo and Matt Polson are featured in “Sondheim on Sondheim,” a musical revue playing at Richmond Triangle Players’ Robert B. Moss Theatre. (Photo by John MacLellan)

THE PLAY: This Mid-Atlantic premiere doesn't present the "greatest hits" of revered writer Stephen Sondheim, but a collection of some familiar and some previously unheard songs. The narrative is driven by video interviews with the writer, who talks about his life, process and career.

THE PRODUCTION: I've always considered myself a Sondheim fan, but this show's preponderance of somber songs tested my dedication. The eight actors all boast strong voices (and Joey Luck's perfectly mixed sound makes every word count). They handle the few bursts of comedy with skill ("God" is the highlight), while ably crooning the numerous dramatic solos. The standout moment is Durron Tyre's "Being Alive."

Director Doug Schneider uses the stage well, even though the placid staging features lots of deliberate walks and slow head turns. Emily Dandridge's choreography augments the songs without being showy. Unfortunately, Act 2 drags on so long that even the most moving moments are muted in their impact. Kim Fox leads the eight-piece orchestra with spot-on skill, which can be a challenge with this writer's music. Some songs are even arranged to be more complex than the original.

The set by Frank Foster serves as an effective background (and video screen), with a few "Easter egg" props scattered on shelves and additional screens to highlight posters and playbills from the shows. Michael Jarett's lighting has used rich color accents and dramatic contrast to add beauty and drama. The costumes by Shelia Ross feature lots of red, blue and glitter.

Running time: 2:50

THE POINT: Since there's no plot to maintain narrative thrust, it's a challenge to stay focused on the extended selection of songs. The play needs more pep, and this show tries the patience of any but the most devoted Sondheim fans.

×

The Richmond Triangle Players' production of "Sondheim on Sondheim" is onstage at the Robert B. Moss Theatre through Sept. 1.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).