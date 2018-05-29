Theater Review: ‘Preludes’

× Expand Georgia Rogers Farmer, Isabella Stansbury, PJ Freebourn, Levi Meerovich and Jody Ashworth of Firehouse Theatre's "Preludes" (Photo by Bill Sigafoos)

THE PLAY: Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff plunged into a three-year depression after the failure of a symphony. He undergoes hypnotherapy to shatter his depression.

THE PRODUCTION: This is loaded with musical musings in several styles, on several subjects. It's a free-form structure without a plot, but it features a luscious score with complex musical structures and references from periods appropriate to current culture.

This excellent cast features magnificent voices. As the famous composer, PJ Freebourn captures frustration without being tedious. The rest of the actors do fine with their generic supporting roles. The only exception is Levi Meerovich, who creates some interesting personalities (and provides the show's only humorous moments).

Director Billy Christopher Maupin has marshaled the talents of his cast and designers to create a compelling, even if sometimes mystifying, theatrical experience. There are several spellbinding moments.

Susan Randolph Braden has guided the complex compositions of this almost nonstop score with skill and beauty. The unsung (almost literally) hero is Travis West, who spends the show at the on-stage grand piano. Not only does he dazzle with his keyboard skills, he provides subtle moments of character. Emily Dandridge has created interesting bits of choreography.

In lesser hands, this stage full of seating, windows and scrims might have been a jumbled mess, but under the artistic hand of Tennessee Dixon, it's evocative (with the quiet projections adding another level). It's rendered even richer by Christian DeAngelis' expressive lights. Leslie Cook-Day has designed costumes that echo the play's eclectic style with a collage of modern clothes and period embellishments.

THE POINT: This highly evocative and hugely experimental work will not appeal to everyone, but those who venture into its world can expect a rewarding and challenging journey.

Running time: 2:05

×

Firehouse Theatre's production of "Preludes" is onstage through June 10.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).