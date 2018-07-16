Theater Review: ‘Hand to God’

× Expand A possessed puppet makes trouble at church in "Hand to God." (Photo by Tom Topinka)

THE PLAY: A woman is preparing a puppet show with some youth at her church. Things get terribly twisted when her son's puppet becomes possessed.

THE PRODUCTION: Although this show features puppets, it's NOT for kids. Although God is in the title, this is NOT a religious show (except in the most warped sense).

Meanwhile, this production has tour de force written all over it. Kimberly Jones Clark is one of our most talented comic actors, and her exceptional timing and hilarious characterization make this her most brilliant turn yet. As the demon son, Adam Turck has created two distinct characters, and his assured mastery of every moment is impressive.

The other Adam (Valentine) creates a goofy, sweet lunk who adds even more laughs. Anne Michelle Forbes plays frumpy, but when the time is right, she steps it up with a raucous encounter. As the pastor, Fred Iacovo sports the thickest Southern accent and is more grounded than amusing.

While he's encouraged exceptional performances from his cast, director Gary C. Hopper has infused the show with peak energy, assured staging and mischievous moments of outrageous delight.

David P. Melton's set perfectly captures the feeling of a church basement (and an easily added office). Michael Jarett has added accents to the lighting that boost their effect. Elizabeth Hopper's costumes suitably fit their characters.

Running time: 1:50

THE POINT: A raunchy, hysterically irreverent escapade. The don't-miss comedy of the season.

The 5th Wall Theatre and TheatreLAB production of "Hand to God" is onstage at The Basement through Aug. 4.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).