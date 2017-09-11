Theater Review: ‘Fun Home’

× Expand All in the family: Cole Johnson, Andrea Rivette, Brandon McKinney, Duke Lafoon and Violet Craghead-Way from the cast of "Fun Home" (Photo by Jason Collins)

THE PLAY: This musical is based on the autobiographical cartoons by Alison Bechdel that explore her lesbian expression and the influence of her gay father.

THE PRODUCTION: The show's title is not only a euphemistic abbreviation for "funeral home," but also an ironic statement about this household's dysfunction. The show bounds out of the gate with a lively, lovely family (four of whom are reunited from Virginia Rep's production of "A Christmas Story"). This slowly gives way to a dramatic examination of the darker edges of the family's dynamics.

Three women play the central character over time: Becca Ayres effectively unifies the story; Elizabeth Wyld handles the college years with sparkling energy and sings the show's highlight "Changing My Major"; Violet Craghead-Way brings a wide-eyed enthusiasm to the childhood version (her song "Ring of Keys" is sweetly powerful). Duke Lafoon as the conflicted father and Andrea Rivette as the frustrated mother are both competent, but their dramatic moments weren't effective. Derrick Jacques impressively embodies the roles of two entirely different young men.

In addition to Chase Kniffen's virtuoso direction, he's immersed theatergoers in 360-degree action by placing audience members on the stage and actors in the audience (Note: The onstage seats only see backs during some key moments).

The songs' complex vocal textures are outstanding (Vocal Supervisor Stephen Rudlin), the orchestral backup is flawlessly beautiful (Musical Director Anthony Smith) and every lyric is clear (Sound Designer Derek Dumais). Kniffen cleverly created "cartoon" projections to augment Rich Mason's wallpaper-lined box, and Joe Doran's lighting augmented the effect (although the actors sometimes missed their spotlights). Running time: 1:30.

THE POINT: The three pivotal females are superb, there are many impressive musical moments and the staging is often brilliant. However, the dramatic conclusion proved less effective.

"Fun Home" is a Virginia Rep/Cadence Theatre production in celebration of Richmond Triangle Players' 25th-anniversary season, on stage at the Theatre Gym (Virginia Rep Center) thru Oct. 8.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).