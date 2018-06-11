Theater Review: ‘A Chorus Line’

× Expand The men and women of Richmond Triangle Players' "A Chorus Line" (Photo by John MacLellan)

THE PLAY: Broadway dancers endure a grueling audition process that includes singing, dancing and exposing their vulnerabilities.

THE PRODUCTION: When the audience enters, the cast is already warming up, but I was struck by how many of the dancers weren't built like dancers. As they performed their big numbers, it became even more obvious that some of them weren't especially accomplished as Broadway-level hoofers.

Looking past these issues, every musical number was a delight: Lots of comic moments and a few moving ones. We’re supposed to get a personal look at the people behind their headshots, and many of those moments work, although some actors were still "performing" their characters.

As Cassie, Daria DeGaetano was adequate, but didn't command the stage as expected from her leading character. On the other hand, Alexa Capeda (Morales) has a solo in each act that are the strongest moments in the show. "What I Did for Love" also featured the most effective ensemble vocals of the production. The cast is performing to a recorded track without microphones, so some of the soloists got overpowered during group numbers.

Director/choreographer Justin Amellio has managed to make this small space work for a line of 17 actors, sometimes creatively reworking the staging to make it fit. His choreography generally worked, even though some of the big moments lacked showbiz punch.

Frank Foster created a realistic black-brick backstage wall, while Michael Jarett's lighting is almost a scenic element, using precise spots and color washes to add visual drama.

Running time: 2:15

THE POINT: There's a lot to enjoy in this highly entertaining production, even though some of the more polished elements come up short.

Richmond Triangle Players' production of "A Chorus Line" is onstage through July 14.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).