Theater Review: ‘Wings’

(From left) Landon Nagel, Bianca Bryan and Andrew Colletti in Firehouse Theatre's production of "Wings" (Photo by Bill Sigafoos)

THE PLAY: A woman finds herself in an unfamiliar environment and struggles to reconnect with the world.

THE PRODUCTION: This show requires patience for about 20 minutes, until what happened becomes clear (unless you read the program first, which I didn't). Even though this is an opera in a modern musical style, there are a few spoken segments. To reflect the leading character's mental state, the songs start somewhat discordant and become more melodic as she sings her way to recovery.

Bianca Bryan brings her beautiful voice and considerable talent to the lead role. She's on stage every minute and embodies the character's confusing journey with considerable skill. The supporting quartet of actors all do strong work in their multiple parts, especially Landon Nagel and Lucinda McDermott, who add some welcome moments of humor.

This whole enterprise could have been rendered horribly flat and dull if it weren't for the technical tour de force that envelops it. There's a dazzling light show designed by Bill Miller, some marvelous surround sound by Jason Blue Herbert and an attractive set that's basically a simple sky-blue room with artistic flourishes by Vinnie Gonzalez.

Surely, much of the credit lies with director Kerrigan Sullivan, who has infused the show with dynamic theatrical flourishes. She's used the technical embellishments and her excellent ensemble to bring humanity and excellence to the staging. The accompanying trio of musicians, led by Kim Fox, is perfect.

Running time: 1:15 (no intermission)

THE POINT: Bianca Bryan's masterful performance is made even more compelling by the dazzling light and sound show that surrounds her.

The Firehouse Theatre production of “Wings" is on stage through March 10.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).