Theater Review: “Lysistrata”

THE PLAY: Based on a 2,500-year-old satire, in "Lysistrata" the women of Greece decide to withhold sex from their husbands until the men put an end to their warring ways.

THE PRODUCTION: Instead of a stodgy staging of a Greek classic, director James Ricks has created a rollicking production with some enjoyable humor. Grey Garrett handles the title role with earnest conviction, but was slight on the charismatic appeal you'd expect from a motivational leader (consider the quiet authority of Melissa Johnston Price in her role as the Lead Female Chorus).

Bringing the most comic appeal are Maggie Bavolack, as the sassy sidekick, and Jeff Clevenger, who brings his improv skills to bear (stylistically almost in a different production). Overall, the scenes that revolve around the women are more enjoyable than the ones with their male counterparts. The long chorus interaction in Act One gets mired in messages.

Ricks has tempered a touch of stylization with plenty of contemporary winks. As the script's adaptor, he's blended classic motifs with modern-language punchlines to make the dialogue more risqué than raunchy (although there are the requisite engorged phalluses).

The musical interludes directed by Amy Hruska add charming vocal texture. Andy Mudd's set is a simple but grand, attractive variation on classic Greek columns with marble flooring. Without calling attention to itself, Maja E. White's lighting beautifully emphasizes key moments. Cora Delbridge has designed luxe, lovely variations on classic gowns with interesting modern touches and an appealing muted palate. Running time: 2:10.

THE POINT: Sparkling staging, witty dialogue and slightly naughty fun combine to create an enjoyable excursion to early Greece.

The Quill Theatre production of “Lysistrata” is on stage at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse through Oct. 14.

