Theater Review: ‘Lucky Me’

× Expand The cast of CAT Theatre's "Lucky Me" (Photo by Daryll Morgan Studio)

THE PLAY: A woman who seems to have consistent bad luck meets a man who might change things.

THE PRODUCTION: This play starts promisingly with the lead character (Amy Berlin), who lives with some quirky situations, including her blind, befuddled father (Bill Blair). Even though it seems unlikely, a neighbor (Matt Hackman) gets very involved.

This script feels like it wants to be an eccentric comedy, but there's not a lot of humor. When it becomes more dramatic, the conflicts aren't sufficiently compelling. There needs to be strong dialogue to maintain interest, but this script often rambles and repeats without much satisfaction.

Berlin, who's known for her comic abilities, does a nice job in this role. It's hard to make a perpetually frustrated character enjoyable, and Hackman does his best to make it work. Ultimately, there isn't much chemistry between the two actors.

Blair's over-the-top portrayal provides a few funny moments, while Todd Schall-Vess adds a welcome burst of energy in the second act. It was distracting to see him continually sneaking peeks at the audience.

The direction by Billy Christopher Maupin needed an energy boost. Although the production is basically involving, he couldn't help the cast overcome the flat writing. Not helping the sluggish pace are the long scene changes. Even some more upbeat music (perhaps with lyrics) would have helped pass the time in the dark.

Eric Kinder has created an attractive modern apartment, while Gracie Carleton's lighting helps bolster the on-stage electrical gags. The costumes by Theo DoBois became more attractive as they traced the lead character's evolution, but that badge on the TSA uniform looked fake.

Running time: 2:10

THE POINT: The cast is doing their best to make this show work, but the uneven script keeps them from going all out toward comedy or drama.

The CAT Theatre production of ”Lucky Me" is onstage through April 21.

