Theater Review: ‘John & Jen’

THE PLAY: This two-person show examines the relationship of a brother and sister, then progresses into a single-mother's relationship with her son.

THE PRODUCTION: Chris Hester and Georgia Rogers Farmer are two mainstays of our community's musical theater scene, and this pairing takes advantage of their natural chemistry and assured presence. Farmer is spot-on with her comic charms. The show's highlight is her over-enthusiastic mother in "Little League." Hester creates a sweet younger character, although the more serious moments aren't as effective.

Doug Schneider has kept the staging nimble, while his direction is mostly unobtrusive. The first act starts as delightful fun and draws to a poignant close. I'm not sure if it's the play or the direction, but the more serious approach in Act 2 doesn't muster the dramatic force to bring the show to an emotional resolution.

Thanks to the intimate space, the actors' strong voices and the placement of the band, no amplification is needed. Both actors stay on stage for most of the sung-through show, changing ages with costumes or props.

The songs are more about narrative than being melodically memorable (the musical style reminded me of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"). The four-piece band, under the direction of Joshua Wortham, beautifully provides the right backing, figuratively and literally, since they're placed at the back of the stage in full view.

Frank Foster's set is mostly black with multilevel platforms. Three video screens provide the only scenic element. They're filled with Michael Jarett's projections, which chronicle the time period and put the action into historical context.

Linda Shepard uses the costumes more as props. Most work, but some are unflattering, especially his baggy pants and her skirt in Act 2.

Running time: 1:55

THE POINT: This well-matched duo brings joyful life to the first act of this unique story, while missing some of the dramatic potential in Act 2.

HATTheatre's production of "John & Jen" is on stage through March 17.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).